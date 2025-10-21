Clip Of Julia Fox Repeatedly Interrupting Marlon Wayans During Interview Sparks Debate

During a recent BAFTA promotional interview for Him, the Jordan Peele–produced supernatural sports horror film, things got uncomfortably tense between co-stars Marlon Wayans and Julia Fox.

In the film, Wayans plays a retired quarterback who mentors a star college player, portrayed by Tyriq Withers from I Know What You Did Last Summer, as he attempts to go pro after suffering a debilitating brain injury.

Like any Jordan Peele project, things are not what they seem: when Withers’ character arrives at a remote desert compound to train, he discovers a cult-like group of grotesque figures—and a nightmare far worse than any concussion.

But it wasn’t the film’s eerie plot that had viewers squirming; it was the interview itself.

When the trio was asked why it’s important to make movies exploring toxic masculinity and what defines a “real man,” Fox quickly made it clear she wasn’t thrilled with Wayans’ answer.

Wayans began:

“I think the youth needs to hear what real men are. You know, there’s masculine—”

And then Fox, who actually plays Wayans’ wife in the film, decided to jump in, “But what are real men?”

Nonplussed, Wayans tried to continue:

“To me, a real man is a responsible man—”

But Fox interrupted again:

“'Cause every time a man does some f*ck sh*t, they’ll be like, ‘That’s not a real man!’ And it’s like, ‘Looks like a man to me!’”

Let the man talk, Julia Fox. Wayans tried to press on by explaining, “I think a real man is in touch with his feminine side.”

Fox, of course, quipped back:

“Looks like a duck, and it walks like a duck.”

Somewhere, Jordan Peele probably whispered, “This is the real horror.”

Still undeterred, Wayans added:

“I think a real man knows how to unstrap from his ego—”

But like a scene from Get Out , Fox just had to get the last word in:

“I don’t know. I think the ‘real man’ thing is just something people invented to excuse bad behavior. Like, all men are real men.”

In my opinion, this comeback was less “girlboss moment” and more “girl, pause.” The irony? She was proving Wayans’ point about ego without even realizing it—a horror twist Peele himself couldn’t have scripted better.

Wayans smirked and shot back, “Said like a real man!”

Touché, Marlon. The man’s still got his comedic quarterback reflexes.

Withers, who had been quietly observing the exchange, was finally asked for his thoughts—and, notably, Fox didn’t interrupt him:

“I think, to further add on to what she’s saying, there’s this false narrative of what real men do. I think it’s tied into privilege and masculinity, and I think exploring that in films is important because we’re raising these young boys to be men, and we can go that extra step to educate boys… of how to tap into the femininity, the vulnerability. That way, we can further protect women.”

For once, Fox stayed quiet, nodding thoughtfully instead of talking over him. So yes, she is capable of letting someone else finish a sentence.

You can watch the cringey moment below:

@bafta Julia Fox, Tyriq Withers and Marlon Wayans on why the conversations about masculinity in their new movie #HIM are important. #JuliaFox #TyriqWithers #MarlonWayans #Movie

Needless to say, the exchange quickly made its way online, and opinions were sharply divided. Was there secret beef between Fox and Wayans, or was this just Julia being Julia?

Some fans praised Fox for challenging traditional definitions of masculinity, calling her “fearless” and “refreshingly blunt.” Other not-so-fans criticized her behavior as “rude” and “performative,” accusing her of displaying “toxic femininity.”

Several commenters also noted the racial dynamic, pointing out how Fox repeatedly interrupted Wayans—but not Withers—in a way that echoed what many described as “white feminism,” a brand of feminism that centers white women while dismissing others’ perspectives.

Meanwhile, others argued that Wayans’ perspective was worth hearing, especially given his openness about raising and supporting his trans son , Kai, and the backlash he’s faced for doing so. Critics of Fox also highlighted the irony of her outspokenness, given her past relationship with Kanye West, who has long faced criticism for misogynistic and anti-Black remarks.

And as if things couldn’t get more uncomfortable, Him itself hasn’t fared much better critically, earning a C– on CinemaScore and just a 28 percent rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

Unbothered, Wayans took to Instagram with a carousel of Rotten Tomatoes scores from some of his earlier comedies—White Chicks and the first two Scary Movie films among them—all of which have since become cult classics despite their low ratings.

You can see the post below:

Not letting bad reviews or Fox’s interruptions slow him down, Wayans is already forging ahead as pre-production begins for the next Scary Movie sequel.