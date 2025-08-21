Skip to content
Anna Faris And Regina Hall Are Refurning For 'Scary Movie 6'—And The Reactions Are Hilariously On Point

Regina Hall and Anna Faris are reuniting as Brenda and Cindy for Scary Movie 6.
Dimension Films/Courtesy Everett Collection

A sixth installment of the horror spoof franchise is reportedly on its way—and fans are so ready for it.

Morgan Allison Ross
By Morgan Allison Ross Aug 21, 2025
Morgan Allison Ross
Morgan Ross is a writer, editor, and script doctor based in Washington, D.C. She received a B.A. in International Relations and Journalism from Mills College. Outside of writing, Morgan enjoys visiting museums, helping high school students achieve their dreams, and wrangling her two lovely cats, Roxie and Salem.
Hey Millennials, cancel your therapy session and grab those overpriced popcorn buckets—Brenda and Cindy are clawing their way back from the cinematic grave.

Regina Hall and Anna Faris, the scene-stealing scream queens of parody cinema, are officially reuniting for Scary Movie 6.

The announcement came in the most 2020s way possible: Marlon Wayans posted a cryptic eye emoji on his Instagram below:

Wayans, who starred in and co-wrote the first two films, is once again teaming up with his brothers Shawn and Keenen Ivory Wayans for the revival. This marks the first time in 18 years the trio will write an original Scary Movie script together.

They’ll produce alongside longtime collaborator Rick Alvarez, with Jonathan Glickman, Alexandra Loewy, and Thomas Zadra as executive producers. Michael Tiddes is directing. The reboot is set to hit theaters on June 12, 2026.

And for anyone too young to remember (yes, we’re side-eyeing you, Gen Z), the franchise was basically a chaotic scrapbook of everything late-’90s and early-2000s pop culture had to offer. Scary Movie spoofed slashers like Scream, jump-scare dramas like The Sixth Sense, and even managed to shoehorn in The Matrix—because nothing said “2000” like dodging bullets in slow motion while wearing a floor-length pleather coat.

Hall and Faris released a joint statement that reads like a perfect inside joke for longtime fans:

“We can’t wait to bring Brenda and Cindy back to life and be reunited with our great friends Keenen, Shawn, and Marlon—three men we’d literally die for (in Brenda’s case, again).”

And let’s be real—Brenda has died so, so many times, y’all. In Scary Movie 1, she got stabbed mid–movie commentary (so relatable and hilarious), and by Scary Movie 3, she was strangled by a bargain-bin Samara from The Ring.

Lucky for us, Hall returned for Scary Movie 4, along with Farris, Kevin Hart, and Anthony Anderson. So, death wasn’t her final destination—it was just an intermission… one she loudly narrated until somebody tried to murder her again.

The Wayans brothers’ return is a full-circle moment for Scary Movie fans. After creating one of the highest-grossing R-rated horror comedies of all time—with the first film pulling in $42.5 million on opening weekend—the brothers walked away after part two.

Why?

In Marlon’s words:

“They were terrible people. Terrible people. They took the franchise from us, took it from us. And then they stole the idea for the third one."
"They took it from us and gave it to somebody else because we couldn’t make a deal. So, they gave it to somebody else, and they didn’t tell us. We read about it in the papers.”

And the “they” in question? The Harvey Weinstein (yeah, that Weinstein) controlled Miramax, which lowballed the Wayans on Scary Movie 3 despite promising a massive payday after the first two broke records.

Cue the dramatic Scary Movie 1Wazzzuuuuuup?!” but make it bitter.

The studio then gave the series to Airplane! Director David Zucker. And while Zucker’s brand of absurd comedy had its moments, later sequels didn’t have the Wayans brothers' magic.

The production company even tried to save the sinking ship with random clickbait celebrity cameos, including the late and great Leslie Nielsen, Carmen Electra, Pamela Anderson, Queen Latifah, Ashley Tisdale, Jenny McCarthy, Simon Cowell, Denise Richards, Shaquille O’Neal, and Dr. Phil, among others.

I wonder how the MAGA-loving Dr. Phil feels about his Scary Movie 4 role now?

Now, under new Miramax leadership, the studio has finally admitted the obvious: you can’t out-Wayans the Wayans. After tossing a flaccid reboot draft in the trash where it belonged, new studio head Jonathan Glickman did the only logical thing: he went straight to the source and called up the family that built the franchise in the first place.

Marlon put it bluntly:

“You can try, but you can’t do Wayans s--t without the Wayans. You can try, but you’re gonna lose a lot of money. We have 200 years of comedy between me, Shawn, and Keenan, Damon, Kim.”

With Brenda and Cindy back at the center of the chaos, the internet is already foaming at the mouth. Fans are dusting off Brenda’s immortal one-liners—“Cindy, the TV is leaking!”—and spamming clips of Anna Faris’ legendary upstairs sprint in Scary Movie 1, where Cindy hurls everything in sight (including a literal grandmother) at the masked killer.

It’s the kind of scene that perfectly explains why these two became the franchise’s crown jewels: nobody could scream, flail, and absolutely humiliate a horror villain quite like Brenda and Cindy.

Warming my millennial heart faster than a Blockbuster late-fee notice, the internet’s reactions have been nothing short of pure nostalgia gold with requests on which movies fans want spoofed:










Eighteen years later, the answer’s crystal clear: the Wayans are back in the driver’s seat—and this ride is about to get scary, stupid, and stupidly scary in the best way possible.

And if you need proof of how funny Regina Hall and Anna Faris are during the Scary Movie days, check out this montage:

- YouTubeshawn mattel/YouTube

Any guesses on what the Scary Movie 6 popcorn bucket will look like?



