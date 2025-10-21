Skip to content

Natasha Rothwell's 'No Kings' Protest Sign Is Going Viral For Being Exactly What You'd Expect

Jennifer Lawrence Stuns Fans By Revealing She Once Served Robert Pattinson Food Out Of Her Garbage

Jennifer Lawrence; Robert Pattinson
@thegnshow/Tiktok; Swan Gallet/WWD via Getty Images

During an appearance on The Graham Norton Show, Lawrence told a story about how her Die My Love costar Pattinson once came over and was hungry, so she served him food that she had thrown in the trash.

Joanna Edwards
By Joanna EdwardsOct 21, 2025
Joanna Edwards
Joanna Edwards wears many hats: student, data-wrangler and LGBTQ+ activist. Her main passion is writing, followed shortly by percussion, mediocre watercolor painting and scuba diving. A New Englander currently displaced to the South, she waits patiently for winter and its more reasonable weather.
See Full Bio

Proving once again that you should probably question the freshness of food you eat at friends' and coworkers' houses, actor Robert Pattison allegedly was given food to eat out of fellow actor Jennifer Lawrence's garbage.

According to Lawrence, who recounted this incident while on The Graham Norton Show recently, Pattinson had called after wrapping up a film nearby to where Lawrence was staying and having a slumber party with friends. The actor came over, and, per Lawrence, said that he was hungry and wondered if there was anything to eat.

Lawrence said yes, not realizing that the only ready food she had in the house was not in the fridge or on a counter, but already in her garbage can.

So, she cleaned it up and fed it to him. She and the other women at the slumber party watched, aghast, and even more so when he shrugged off the food's origin before going after more—straight from the can.

She explained:

“So he eats it, and we’re all just kind of like—watching him eat this trash. And then, when he was finished, he was like, ‘I’m still hungry, is there more?’ And I’m like, ‘Well, there is, but it’s in the garbage.’ And he’s like, ‘Oh, I don’t mind.’ And then he just pulled it out of the trash and kept eating it.”


@thegnshow

Jennifer Lawrence fed Robert Pattinson... from the bin 🗑️ #JenniferLawrence #RobertPattinson #JeremyAllenWhite #GrahamNorton #TheGrahamNortonShow


Pattinson, whose roles in the Twilight series and as Batman have financially supported his more oddball acting choices and productions, has made a name for himself doing odd or off-putting things and discussing them openly on the interview trail.

@deejayyyj/TikTok

@indigo_foxtail/TikTok

Because of his storied background that he reveals over the course of press tours, this was not exactly shocking news.

@kacithesiren/TikTok

Many people, however, paused because they couldn't figure out Lawrence's thought process. Earlier in the interview, Lawrence had said that Pattinson brought out maternal instincts in her, despite him being older than her.

Small wonder, then, that people put those two thoughts together and were confused.

@thackerythinx/TikTok

@mist2971/TikTok

All this added up to folks saying that this sort of information was maybe more of a private memory and not one that they themselves would be willing to share with the world.

@star15670/TikTok

@nyc.beachgirl/TikTok

@orangeeeee06/TikTok

@oreo22san/TikTok

One person commented that this really goes to show that you can't always trust gifted food.

@raineyday123/TikTok

@hypotheticalhomosapien/TikTok

@xx.gnp/TikTok

Some reminded others in the comments that Pattinson is sometimes less than truthful in interviews, mostly as a joke to himself.

@jennyblanch2/TikTok

Lawrence and Pattinson star together in Die My Love, a psychological black comedy-drama based on the 2012 novel by Ariana Harwicz.

