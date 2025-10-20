Skip to content

Callum Turner Just Revealed How He And Fiancée Dua Lipa Met—And It Sounds Like Something Out Of A Movie

Search AI Powered
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

Some People Use The 'Caps Lock' Key Every Time To Capitalize A Single Letter—And The Internet Is Shook

Screenshot of @kumee's X post; X user @inkobell's tweet
@kumee/Twitter (X); @inkobell/Twitter (X)

X user @kmuee recently sparked a heated debate after revealing that she uses the caps lock key every time she needs to capitalize a single letter while typing instead of using the shift key.

McKenzie Lynn Tozan
By McKenzie Lynn TozanOct 20, 2025
McKenzie Lynn Tozan
McKenzie Lynn Tozan has been a part of the George Takei family since 2019 when she wrote some of her favorite early pieces: Sesame Street introducing its first character who lived in foster care and Bruce Willis delivering a not-so-Die-Hard opening pitch at a Phillies game. She's gone on to write nearly 3,000 viral and trending stories for George Takei, Comic Sands, Percolately, and ÜberFacts. With an unstoppable love for the written word, she's also an avid reader, poet, and indie novelist.
See Full Bio

It has come to our attention that there are people in the world double-tapping the caps lock button every time they want to capitalize a single letter, and we are not okay.

Millennials were the first student body population to be widely educated on how to properly type with a standard QWERTY keyboard, with many students being required to take and pass at least one "typing" or "computer" class.

These students were taught to rest their hands over the keyboard, thumbs lightly touching the space bar, while their fingertips rested on the center "Home Row" of keys, from their left pinky on the "A" key to their right pinky on the colon and semi-colon function key.

When they needed to capitalize a letter, all they had to do was touch the letter they needed with one hand, and touch the "shift" key near the pinky of the opposite hand at the same time to capitalize the letter.

While the caps lock key also exists, it was generally only used when a long stream of letters needed to be capitalized all at once, but some Millennials not-so-secretly held shift down with their left pinky while continuing to type with the rest of their fingers, replacing the function of the caps lock with sheer pinky force.

But gone are the days of the Millennial typing classes, possibly taking the "shift" key with them.

Boomers had one way of typing, since most of them were not exposed to regular computer and typing usage until they were already well-settled into the workforce, and now that computer and typing classes are not so strictly required as they were for Millennials, it seems Gen Z and Gen Alphas have come up with their own "pecking order."

Because just out of curiosity, (Twitter) X user @kumee did a temperature test on the room that is the internet, asking:

"Does anyone actually use their shift key to capitalize letters?"

Fellow X users were immediately flummoxed by the question, calling X user @kumee for not using the "shift" key.




X user @kumee was insistent, sharing a brief video of her typing, demonstrating how she instead double-taps the "caps lock" key to capitalize letters as needed, instead of holding down the "shift" key.

Some X users were alarmed by the revelation.





Others shared increasingly unhinged secrets of how they actually capitalize their letters.



Typing is one of those things that seems like it would be totally straight-forward with really only one way to do it, but when it's no longer incorporated into the classroom, it's striking how differently people will approach the task.

While double-tapping the "caps lock" key seems wild to "shift" users, and technically adds extra clicks to the typing process, it's likely one of those habits that would eventually become second-nature enough that no real time would be lost at all.

Latest News

Jennifer Lawrence; Robert Pattinson
Celebrities

Jennifer Lawrence Stuns Fans By Revealing She Once Served Robert Pattinson Food Out Of Her Garbage

Natasha Rothwell; Donald Trump
Donald Trump

Natasha Rothwell's 'No Kings' Protest Sign Is Going Viral For Being Exactly What You'd Expect

John Cusack; Donald Trump
Donald Trump

John Cusack Has Fiery Message For Trump As He Tries To Turn Chicago Into A 'Fascist Hub'

Screenshot of Mike Johnson; George Santos
Political News

Mike Johnson Just Made A Surreal Admission About George Santos—And Yep, That Tracks

More from Trending

JD Vance; Gavin Newsom
Megan Varner/Getty Images; Mario Tama/Getty Images

JD Vance Just Visited California—And Gavin Newsom Gave Him A Petty Welcome For The Ages

California Governor Gavin Newsom had a hilariously petty way to "welcome" Vice President JD Vance to California—once again using a viral rumor about Vance's love for, ahem, couches to comedic effect.

Vance visited Camp Pendleton over the weekend for the 250th anniversary of the United States Marine Corps and Newsom took the opportunity to mock Vance by hinting at the now-infamous—though untrue—rumor that Vance wrote about having sex with a couch in his memoir, Hillbilly Elegy.

Keep ReadingShow less
interior of a private jet
Yaroslav Muzychenko on Unsplash

People Call Out The Industries That Only Exist To Service The Very Rich

The only private jet I've been on was the Lisa Marie, Elvis Presley's plane on display at Graceland. I've never been chauffeured around in a limousine, arrived at a party by helicopter, or had a jeweler bring a case full of diamonds to my home for me to select from.

There's a saying about seeing how the other half lives, but it's much closer to the other 1% than it is 50%.

Keep ReadingShow less
Gavin Newsom; Donald Trump
Patrick J. Fallon/Getty Images; Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

Gavin Newsom Hits Trump Over His Threat To Send National Guard To San Francisco With A Blunt Reality Check

California Governor Gavin Newsom shut down President Donald Trump's claim that the people of San Francisco "want" the National Guard there as the Trump administration's immigration crackdown continues.

In a Fox News interview, Trump said "I think they want us in San Francisco," contrasting this claim with ongoing ICE operations in Chicago, where citizens have clashed with immigration agents over the last several weeks.

Keep ReadingShow less
Screenshots from @gabymixco's TikTok video
@gabymixco/TikTok

Woman Puts The Gap On Blast After Her New Leather Pants Make Hilariously Unfortunate Sound

It's an interesting time for clothing. Micro-thin thongs are now sporting faux hair, and faux leather pants apparently aren't creaking like the leather pants from the '80s—instead, they're quacking like ducks.

This hilarious and embarrassing discovery was made by TikToker @gabymixco, who shared a video on the platform while sporting her loose-fitting faux leather pants, just to call The Gap out on their production design.

Keep ReadingShow less
Kristi Noem
Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

DHS Blasted After Buying $172 Million Luxury Jets For Kristi Noem Amid Government Shutdown

According to publicly available documents reviewed by The New York Times, the United States Coast Guard purchased two Gulfstream private jets on behalf of the Department of Homeland Security for DHS Secretary Kristi Noem's and other top officials' use, at an estimated cost of about $172 million.

The Coast Guard put in a request for a single $50 million jet for Noem's use in its budget for fiscal year 2025—the proposed purchase was discussed in congressional hearings in May—making the expenditure unrelated to the current government shutdown.

Keep ReadingShow less