Some People Use The 'Caps Lock' Key Every Time To Capitalize A Single Letter—And The Internet Is Shook

It has come to our attention that there are people in the world double-tapping the caps lock button every time they want to capitalize a single letter, and we are not okay.
Millennials were the first student body population to be widely educated on how to properly type with a standard QWERTY keyboard, with many students being required to take and pass at least one "typing" or "computer" class.
These students were taught to rest their hands over the keyboard, thumbs lightly touching the space bar, while their fingertips rested on the center "Home Row" of keys, from their left pinky on the "A" key to their right pinky on the colon and semi-colon function key.
When they needed to capitalize a letter, all they had to do was touch the letter they needed with one hand, and touch the "shift" key near the pinky of the opposite hand at the same time to capitalize the letter.
While the caps lock key also exists, it was generally only used when a long stream of letters needed to be capitalized all at once, but some Millennials not-so-secretly held shift down with their left pinky while continuing to type with the rest of their fingers, replacing the function of the caps lock with sheer pinky force.
But gone are the days of the Millennial typing classes, possibly taking the "shift" key with them.
Boomers had one way of typing, since most of them were not exposed to regular computer and typing usage until they were already well-settled into the workforce, and now that computer and typing classes are not so strictly required as they were for Millennials, it seems Gen Z and Gen Alphas have come up with their own "pecking order."
Because just out of curiosity, (Twitter) X user @kumee did a temperature test on the room that is the internet, asking:
"Does anyone actually use their shift key to capitalize letters?"
Fellow X users were immediately flummoxed by the question, calling X user @kumee for not using the "shift" key.
X user @kumee was insistent, sharing a brief video of her typing, demonstrating how she instead double-taps the "caps lock" key to capitalize letters as needed, instead of holding down the "shift" key.
Some X users were alarmed by the revelation.
Others shared increasingly unhinged secrets of how they actually capitalize their letters.
Typing is one of those things that seems like it would be totally straight-forward with really only one way to do it, but when it's no longer incorporated into the classroom, it's striking how differently people will approach the task.
While double-tapping the "caps lock" key seems wild to "shift" users, and technically adds extra clicks to the typing process, it's likely one of those habits that would eventually become second-nature enough that no real time would be lost at all.