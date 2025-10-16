Skip to content

Mom Goes Viral After Winning 'Mortal Kombat' Tournament While Holding Her Newborn

Search AI Powered
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

Gen Z TikToker Breaks Down In Tears After Learning What The Early Internet Was Like—And We Get It

TikToker @mukbokyopo; The early internet
@mukbokyopo/TikTok; Brooks Kraft LLC/Sygma/Getty Images

TikToker @mukbokyopo shared her emotional reaction to learning what "Web 1.0" was like before social media and capitalism took over—but Millennials are warning why it was too good to last.

McKenzie Lynn Tozan
By McKenzie Lynn TozanOct 16, 2025
McKenzie Lynn Tozan
McKenzie Lynn Tozan has been a part of the George Takei family since 2019 when she wrote some of her favorite early pieces: Sesame Street introducing its first character who lived in foster care and Bruce Willis delivering a not-so-Die-Hard opening pitch at a Phillies game. She's gone on to write nearly 3,000 viral and trending stories for George Takei, Comic Sands, Percolately, and ÜberFacts. With an unstoppable love for the written word, she's also an avid reader, poet, and indie novelist.
See Full Bio

Every decade had its problems, but there's no denying that there was a certain magic to the 1990s and early 2000s.

That includes the early internet days that Gen Xers and Millennials experienced before social media became the central focus of our screen usage.

Curious about the history of the internet and online communications, TikToker @mukbokyopo did a deep dive and came out in tears on the other side when she discovered how "pure" Web 1.0 had been.

The TikToker had been reading Life in Code: A Personal History in Technology by Ellen Ullman and exploring what she could of early renditions of the internet, and she found herself emotionally torn up about what could have been if it had been able to last.

TikToker @mukbokyopo lamented:

"It makes me so sad to read about Web 1.0. All this sh*t used to be so good, and all this sh*t used to, like, mean something positive in the world."
"It's actually the most heartbreaking sh*t ever. It's greedy f**ks dominating everything over and over and over again."

You can watch the video here:

@mukbokyopo

Reading “life in code” by ellen ullman was truly a fucking game changer…….. fuck me!!!!! Join cj the x’s book club… lol…… #internet #newyorker #timbernerslee

There were some TikTokers who advised @mukbokyopo and other empathetic TikTokers to slow their roll before they overly idealized a decade that they did not grow up in and imagined how much better someone else's internet experience was than their own.

This is because each decade has its own problems, and while the early internet looked simple, wholesome, and prioritized information sharing and building communities over sales and over-stimulating content, there were other problems.

That all said, Gen Xers and Millennials agreed with TikToker @mukbokyopo that it was a magical time in many ways.

@mukbokyopo/TikTok

@mukbokyopo/TikTok

@mukbokyopo/TikTok

@mukbokyopo/TikTok

@mukbokyopo/TikTok

@mukbokyopo/TikTok

@mukbokyopo/TikTok

Others took a moment to call out capitalism for ruining yet another nice thing.

@mukbokyopo/TikTok

@mukbokyopo/TikTok

@mukbokyopo/TikTok

@mukbokyopo/TikTok

@mukbokyopo/TikTok

The early internet may have not been perfect, but it's understandable that some of us still miss that simpler time, and that younger generations are curious about what it was like to have a simplified internet experience.

It calls back to the conversation many of us have had about switching back to a simpler phone to avoid all of the added applications and social media that a phone doesn't necessarily "need." We're living in a over-stimulating life with more sales and fewer opportunities to actually connect with other people, and it's becoming more obvious what we're actually missing.

But technology moves at such a rapid pace that it was bound to happen sooner or later. Perhaps at some point in the future we'll look back on today as "the good old days."

Latest News

Screenshots from @buttholecontrol's TikTok video
LGBTQ

Lesbian Sparks Heated Debate After Calling Out Friend Who Is 'Waiting To Date' Her

Kim Kardashian
Trending

Kim Kardashian's SKIMS Just Released A Line Of Underwear With Faux Pubic Hair—And Fans Have Thoughts

Ruby Rose; Taylor Swift
Political News

Actor Ruby Rose Defends Taylor Swift From Claims She's Pushing Conservative 'Tradwife' Agenda On Fans

Erika Kirk and Donald Trump; Charlie Kirk
Political News

Trump Ripped After Making Surreal Boast During Medal Of Freedom Ceremony For Charlie Kirk

More from Trending

Actor Jaden Smith, singer Willow Smith, actors Will Smith, and Jada Pinkett Smith arrive at the premiere of Paramount Pictures' "Justin Bieber: Never Say Never."
Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Willow Smith's Extreme Touring Exit

In 2010, Willow Smith exploded onto the scene with her debut single “Whip My Hair,” a viral hit that reached No. 11 on the Billboard Hot 100, charted in over 10 countries, and drew comparisons to Rihanna and Lil Mama. At just 10 years old, she was signed to Jay-Z’s Roc Nation and performing in front of arenas filled with fans twice her age.

And before we go any further down memory lane, here’s the video that started it all:

Keep ReadingShow less
Man urinating on altar at St. Peter's Basilica
@radiogenoa/X

Onlookers Horrified After Man Drops His Pants And Pees On Sacred Altar At St. Peter's Basilica

The high tourist season in Italy may be over, but the tourists' antics certainly aren't—so much so that Pope Leo has had to get involved.

Onlookers were horrified when during a visit to St. Peter's Basilica in Vatican City a man dropped his pants and urinated on the altar.

Keep ReadingShow less
Jason Kelce; Bad Bunny
Jack Thomas/Getty Images; John Nacion/Variety via Getty Images

Jason Kelce Speaks Out After 'Fake Quotes' About Bad Bunny's Super Bowl Show Go Viral

Retired National Football League (NFL) center Jason Kelce, who played for the Philadelphia Eagles for 13 years where he earned a Super Bowl championship ring in 2018, took to social media to clear the air—and his name—after being blasted by conservatives for something he didn't say.

Kelce, who hosts the podcast New Heights with his younger brother Travis, a tight end for the Kansas City Chiefs, was cited as the source of a quote about critics of this year's Super Bowl halftime performer, Bad Bunny.

Keep ReadingShow less
Donald Trump
Win McNamee/Getty Images

RNC Chair Reveals The Bizarre Way Trump Eats His McDonald's Order—And Yeah, That Tracks

Joe Gruters, the chairman of the Republican National Committee (RNC), grossed people out after talking during an appearance on the Chambers, Changes & Conversations podcast about witnessing the amount of McDonald's President Donald Trump eats on a daily basis and the odd way he combines his food.

Trump's love for McDonald's is well-documented and has for years sparked conversations about the true state of his physical health given the amount he eats and how much he avoids exercising.

Keep ReadingShow less
Screenshot of Pottymouthpollyanna; JD Vance
Pottymouthpollyanna/Facebook; Alex Brandon-Pool/Getty Images

Woman Makes Alarming Point About Young Republicans Caught In Racist Group Chat After Vance Calls Them 'Kids'

After Vice President JD Vance refused to condemn Young Republican leaders after their racist, misogynistic and antisemitic group chat was leaked online and referred to participants as "kids," liberal influencer Pottymouthpollyanna called out exactly what that implies.

Earlier this week, Politico published 2,900 pages of leaked exchanges between a dozen state-level Young Republican leaders in different states.

Keep ReadingShow less