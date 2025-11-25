Skip to content

People Divulge Which Things Scream 'I Don't Love My Significant Other'

People Break Down Their Most Controversial Movie Takes

Reddit user thegirlwithbodypain asked: "What is your most controversial movie take?"

John Curtis
By John CurtisNov 25, 2025
John Curtis
John Curtis
A novelist, picture book writer and native New Yorker, John is a graduate of Syracuse University and the children's media graduate program at Centennial College.
There really is nothing like a truly great movie.

Or, for that matter, a truly awful movie!

Mostly owing to the fact that memorable movies, for better or for worse, will leave you talking about them for ages.

Often leading to some deep, possibly polarizing takes that people might not have appreciated the first time watching them.

No doubt, guaranteed to start a conversation, if not an all out debate, as well.

Redditor thegirlwithbodypain was eager to hear people's most controversial opinions and take aways from beloved, and not-so-beloved, films, leading them to ask:

"What is your most controversial movie take?"

Art is Subjective...

"Liking a movie doesn't mean it's good."

"Not liking a movie doesn't mean it's bad."- sentient_luggage

The Moment He Throws The Pen Though!

"Probably the best acting I ever saw was watching Denzel Washington go from an 'ambulance chaser' lawyer in Philadelphia to a warm hearted human being."

"And that all happened while he watched Tom Hanks’ reaction to Maria Callas’s opera singing."

"But his reaction scared him so he had to leave right away."

"But then in the hallway, he stopped and turned, he wanted to go back in to thank Hanks, probably even to give him a hug, but his homophobia kicked back in."

"So he went home."

"But he knew his emotions were just too powerful and he wouldn’t be able to explain it to his wife, so instead he hugged his daughter."

"That was when he became a decent human being."

"All thanks to Tom Hanks and Maria Callas."

"And the controversial part?"

"He didn’t even get an Oscar nomination for that."- Adventurous_Oil_5805

EVERYONE Loves The Volleyball Scene...

"Top Gun is a chick flick disguised as a testosterone fueled fighter jock film."

"It's a love story with sweaty shirtless guys playing volleyball and just enough air combat to make the primary viewers' boyfriends want to watch with them."- Zuper_deNoober

...Still Probably Tasted Good...

"Pauly didn't slice the garlic thin enough to melt in the pan."- Captain-Volume

You Talkin' To Me?...

"Robert De Niro is the same character in 80 percent of his movies."

"He just changes names."- amiwitty

Nobody's Perfect...

"Daniel Day-Lewis can, at times, overact a bit."

"I know in the eyes of the internet he can do no wrong, but sometimes…he does a little wrong."

"Just a tiny bit."- karlverkade

Justice For Sofia!

"Godfather III is not a bad movie in the slightest."

"It’s a 7 or even 8 / 10 and only seems inferior because of its predecessors."- Don_Tommasino_5687

It's Science Fiction Bro!

"Captain America saying 'Avengers... assemble' makes no sense."

"They're all already there, mate, lined up behind you, they've already assembled."- MrPatch

It Does Happen...

"Children of Men, the film is categorically better than the book."

"I love PD James, fantastic thriller and crime writer with ultra-precient socio-politico sense."

"But she writes action like appliance instructions."- fulthrottlejazzhands

Everyone's Entitled To Their Opinion...

"I loved Seth McFarlane's - 'A Million Ways to Die in the West' and I will never understand the amount of visceral hatred the movie received."

"It was silly and exactly what you would expect from Seth, and people acted like it was worse than cancer."- icerevolution21

...Even When They're Wrong!

"Baz Luhrman is wildly overrated."- scream4ever

All You Need Is A Cape And A Mask!

"'The Mask of Zorro' is the best superhero movie."- Dependent-Gain5054

Heroes Come In All Forms!

"'Promising Young Woman' is a superhero movie."- wutangclanthug9mm

There's A Reason The Term "Cult Classic" Exists

"My most controversial take is that it's a waste of time to watch bad movies - life is just too short."

"In the same breath I'll admit to wanting to watch The Fifth Element like 3 times a year."- KrugerFFS

Not Everything Is Meant To Be A Franchise...

"Jurassic Park should have stayed one movie."- Sherlock-Gnomess

The most wonderful thing about movies is that no two people will feel the same way about them.

One person's Cats could be another's Citizen Kane.

That being said, anyone who says Baz Luhrmann is overrated has very questionable taste indeed...

