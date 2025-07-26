Skip to content
TikToker Shares Video Of Shockingly Messy Kitchen At Taco Bell—But Viewers Are Divided

Screenshots from @young.tropical's TikTok video; Taco Bell sign
@young.tropical/TikTok; Paul Weaver/SOPA Images/LightRocket/Getty Images

TikToker @young.tropical shared a video of workers at a completely filthy Taco Bell kitchen, telling the restaurant to "do better"—but several people stood up for the workers and remarked that it's likely understaffed.

By McKenzie Lynn TozanJul 26, 2025
We've all experienced long wait times at a fast food restaurant and have to appreciate the irony of it being called "fast food."

But a really quick way to lose your appetite and to not even want to wait anymore is to see a dirty kitchen.

TikToker @young.tropical was waiting in line at a local Taco Bell restaurant, and as he neared the counter, he spotted the state of the kitchen—and instead of ordering food, he recorded a short video.

Trash, bags, boxes, and food were all over the floor, and it appeared that every counter, including the faucets and grease traps, were filthy as well. So he understandably opted not to order from that location.

You can watch the video here:

@young.tropical

Do better @tacobell #tacobell #nasty #dirty

Some were equally disgusted by the video and hoped people didn't order food from there.

  @young.tropical/TikTok

 

  @young.tropical/TikTok

 

  @young.tropical/TikTok

 

  @young.tropical/TikTok

 

  @young.tropical/TikTok

 

But others who had fast food experience empathized and pointed out that the location was probably understaffed.

  @young.tropical/TikTok

 

  @young.tropical/TikTok

 

  @young.tropical/TikTok

 

  @young.tropical/TikTok

 

  @young.tropical/TikTok

 

To those who theorized that the location was understaffed, the TikToker argued that it wasn't an excuse.

"The wait was never the issue. That's acceptable. That's fine. Having to wait because it's busy, that's fine."
"What's never acceptable is how filthy that place was."
"And it was not just a little bit of dirt from a rush, or even two rushes. That was dirt from the whole day. Nastiness from the whole day, and no upkeep."
"I was not ordering anything, and no, I did not eat the food."
"And I was not disrespectful to any of the staff there; they were doing their job. This is a Taco Bell as a whole; they need to do better. They need to get adequate staffing, and they need to make sure that these places are clean, because at the end of the day, we spend money here. We spend money at these places, and they're nasty."
"And anybody who's commenting, saying this is normal, you're a part of the problem. What does your f**king house look like?"

You can watch the video here:

@young.tropical

Replying to @ykk.lacy this my only response

Some continued to agree with the TikToker.

  @young.tropical/TikTok

 

  @young.tropical/TikTok

 

  @young.tropical/TikTok

 

  @young.tropical/TikTok

 

  @young.tropical/TikTok

 

A little empathy goes a long way, but it's also important for spaces to be clean, especially where food is being cooked and served.

This is surely a larger issue, in which the current staff are being overburdened and cannot keep up. The best thing to do is to acquire more staff and pay livable wages so that employees can work reasonably and (hopefully) no one gets sick.

