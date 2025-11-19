Seth Meyers Offers Hilarious Reality Check After Trump Demands He Be Fired Over Recent Episode

On Saturday, MAGA Republican President Donald Trump took to his own social media platform to rage against another late night host who hurt his fragile ego. This time, the target was NBC's Seth Meyers.
Trump posted:
"NBC’s Seth Meyers is suffering from an incurable case of Trump Derangement Syndrome (TDS)."
"He was viewed last night in an uncontrollable rage, likely due to the fact that his 'show' is a Ratings DISASTER."
"Aside from everything else, Meyers has no talent, and NBC should fire him, IMMEDIATELY!"
Then Trump's FCC Chair, Brendan Carr, reposted Trump's message on his official X account.
FCC Chair Brendan Carr just shared a Truth Social post from Trump calling for Seth Meyers to be fired
— Dan Silverman (@dmsilverman.bsky.social) November 15, 2025 at 10:10 PM
NBC/Universal parent company General Electric is currently seeking FCC approval for a deal with Comcast. That's the same barrel CBS was over when they paid off Trump's frivolous lawsuit over 60 Minutes.
@jaketapoer/Bluesky
Trump’s FCC chief Brendan Carr authored the chapter about the FCC for Project 2025 — a white nationalist manifesto.Trump called for NBC to fire comedian Seth Meyers because the American Taliban doesn’t allow comedy.
— Nancy Levine Stearns (@nancylevinestearns.bsky.social) November 16, 2025 at 2:26 PM
Trump has attacked Meyers before. He posted about the Saturday Night Live alum back in October of 2022 and again in January and August of 2025.
Then on November 1, 2025, Trump posted:
"Seth Meyers of NBC may be the least talented person to 'perform' live in the history of television. In fact, he may be the WORST to perform, live or otherwise."
"I watched his show the other night for the first time in years."
Trump's Truth Social posts from January and August indicate otherwise.
Trump added what had him riled, posting:
"In it he talked endlessly about electric catapults on aircraft carriers which I complain about as not being as good as much less expensive steam catapults. On and on he went, a truly deranged lunatic."
"Why does NBC waste its time and money on a guy like this??? - NO TALENT, NO RATINGS, 100% ANTI TRUMP, WHICH IS PROBABLY ILLEGAL!!!"
In the offending episode, Meyers' "A Closer Look" segment pointed out Trump "spends more time thinking about catapults than Wile E. Coyote" and offered a montage of times Trump whined about electric versus steam aircraft carrier catapults, as if he had a clue about the design and engineering of either.
It was like Trump's toilet, showers, and dishwasher rants where he simply regurgitated something he heard someone say once to prove he was knowledgeable to his audience.
On Monday, Meyers addressed Trump's weekend call to fire him, saying:
"You know, in our increasingly isolated digital age, where we spend more time scrolling apps than shaking hands, a true moment of genuine human connection can be rare which is why I deeply appreciated this thoughtful piece of fan mail I got over the weekend."
After sharing Newsmax's coverage of Trump's Truth Social post, Meyers added:
"You guys, they said my name on TV! It's not often you hear the name Seth Meyers on TV before midnight."
You can watch Meyers riff on Trump's call to fire him here:
Meyers added that drawing Trump's ire wasn't unusual, saying:
"I'm also aware that being attacked this weekend by the president doesn’t make me special in any way, shape or form. I was simply on the same sh*t list as Christopher Wray, James Comey, Indiana Republicans, Thomas Massie, Rand Paul, Marjorie Taylor Greene and former President Joe Biden."
But what exactly set the POTUS off?
Referring to Trump's last post about him, Meyers stated:
"So catapults set him off last time. What was it this time?"
"Well, he posted on Saturday, and referred to 'last night' which means it was probably something I said on Friday, but our Friday show was a repeat."
"Which repeat? The catapult show. So it was the catapults again."
Meyers gently reminded Trump he'd drawn from that well before, saying:
"And with respect, Mr. President, you can't get mad a second time for the same thing when it's in a repeat."
People were firmly Team Meyers in Trump's latest feud.
If only we could point out Trump’s actual incompetence and get him immediately fired. Oh, that’s impeachment…right…never mind…
— marylou-ber.bsky.social (@marylou-ber.bsky.social) November 17, 2025 at 1:52 PM
He needs a sense of humor and to stop being such a big, whiny crybaby.
— peggyok6851.bsky.social (@peggyok6851.bsky.social) November 17, 2025 at 1:53 PM
I'm calling for the American People to fire Trump. He needs to stay in his lane.
— spb (@spberb.bsky.social) November 17, 2025 at 2:02 PM
Tantrum no. 15,985+++
— Nancy W (@brucelakestudio.bsky.social) November 17, 2025 at 2:16 PM
Considering how well things are going for piggy Trump, maybe he should leave this one alone.
— Carol of Oz 🌪️ (@carolofoz2.bsky.social) November 18, 2025 at 11:53 PM
Someone needs to turn the tv off.
— frisson310.bsky.social (@frisson310.bsky.social) November 18, 2025 at 12:00 PM
Hopefully the networks have learned from the Kimmel fiasco and stand firm against Trump.
— noknot01.bsky.social (@noknot01.bsky.social) November 18, 2025 at 9:08 AM
Getting real tired of his tv show reviews. doesn’t he have any presidenting stuff he needs to be doing?
— Release the epstein files Cat (@unhipcat.bsky.social) November 17, 2025 at 2:18 PM
Donald Trump is doing wonders for boosting late night shows ratings he says are falling....
— JF Turgeon (@onclejef.bsky.social) November 17, 2025 at 2:18 PM
Can we please never elect another president who is this thinly skinned?
— jamaldowner.bsky.social (@jamaldowner.bsky.social) November 17, 2025 at 2:22 PM
Comedy is the Achilles Heel of narcissists.
— Morgan (@larubia22.bsky.social) November 17, 2025 at 2:26 PM
Maybe he should watch less late nite TV and do like government stuff
— PKs Powerfromspace1 🚀 Twitter ‘X’ refugee thank you 'Elon' 🙄 (@powerfromspace1.bsky.social) November 17, 2025 at 2:30 PM
Has he seen South Park lately?! That will probably cause a massive stroke..
— Carl with a C (@carlwithac.bsky.social) November 17, 2025 at 2:33 PM
Translation: Seth Meyers was exactly right and funny as Hell
— PC Sherry🦋 (@pcsherry.bsky.social) November 17, 2025 at 2:50 PM
Honestly, networks should encourage them to keep it up because this is just free publicity at this point. I wonder what the effects on viewership are whenever Trump goes on one of these tirades. A major Streisand effect, is my guess.
— 🐝🐍The Grand Scoobah🔮🧙♀️ (@tokensandsigns.org) November 17, 2025 at 4:42 PM
I didn't watch Kimmel regularly but I did tune in for a while when that was all going down. I have been much more reliable in watching Colbert since they went after him. I used to watch a lot of Seth on YouTube but haven't in some time. This just reminded me that I enjoy his A Closer Look segments.
— 🐝🐍The Grand Scoobah🔮🧙♀️ (@tokensandsigns.org) November 17, 2025 at 4:45 PM
Does Trump just watch TV all day?Doesn’t the president have more important things to do?
— David Wesley (@david-wesley.bsky.social) November 17, 2025 at 10:01 PM
Trump is the weakest “man” I’ve ever witnessed.
— Metal Evangelist (@metalevangelist.bsky.social) November 17, 2025 at 7:21 PM
If all these comedians were "no talent" then no one would watch them and Trump's delicate ego wouldn't be so offended...
— ladystark1953.bsky.social (@ladystark1953.bsky.social) November 17, 2025 at 5:19 PM
To be fair to the 79-year-old Trump, remembering something for two whole weeks is difficult for an elderly person who shows Trump's level of cognitive decline.
We must remember that this is someone whose doctors keep giving him a cognitive assessment that he keeps mistaking for an IQ test.