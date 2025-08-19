Skip to content

Zelenskyy Epically Zings MAGA Reporter Who Shamed Him For Not Wearing Suit In February

Search AI Powered
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

Conan O'Brien Offers Bleak Prediction For Late Night After Colbert Cancellation—But There's Still Hope

Conan O'Brien; Stephen Colbert
Shannon Finney/WireImage/Getty Images; Kevin Winter/Getty Images

During his induction speech into the Television Academy Hall of Fame, O'Brien remarked on the grim future of late night after CBS canceled The Late Show with Stephen Colbert—but he doesn't think Colbert is going to "go away."

McKenzie Lynn Tozan
By McKenzie Lynn TozanAug 19, 2025
McKenzie Lynn Tozan
McKenzie Lynn Tozan has been a part of the George Takei family since 2019 when she wrote some of her favorite early pieces: Sesame Street introducing its first character who lived in foster care and Bruce Willis delivering a not-so-Die-Hard opening pitch at a Phillies game. She's gone on to write nearly 3,000 viral and trending stories for George Takei, Comic Sands, Percolately, and ÜberFacts. With an unstoppable love for the written word, she's also an avid reader, poet, and indie novelist.
See Full Bio

One month ago, late-night show host Stephen Colbert sat behind his desk and, while performing his cold open, announced that this would be the last season of The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, and that in ten months, CBS would no longer have a late show, period.

The news was met with gasps, boos, and general disdain, a sentiment that Colbert admitted he agreed with.

You can see the announcement here:

- YouTube www.youtube.com

In a more passionate performance, Colbert shared that CBS had canceled the show for "financial reasons," but with President Donald Trump loudly and proudly celebrating the cancellation of The Late Show, Colbert declared that for the next ten months, "the gloves were off."

Some believe that this guarantees more passionate, honest, and blunt commentary, à la Conan O'Brien when TBS canceled Conan in 2021, which inspired some wild, excruciatingly honest, and off-the-cuff performances before the show wrapped.

Colbert was understandable furious about the cancellation, as were other comedians and late-night show hosts, including Jon Stewart, Jimmy Kimmel, and Jimmy Fallon.

But one particularly touching response came from Conan O'Brien, who dedicated a significant portion of a recent award speech to showing his support for the "essential" and "too talented" Stephen Colbert.

Introduced by Friends actress Lisa Kudrow, O'Brien was inducted into the 27th Television Academy Hall of Fame last week. While highlighting specific moments from his career, O'Brien brought up the current issues surrounding late-night television.

O'Brien said:

"Late-night television, as we have known it since around 1950, is going to disappear."
"But those voices are not going anywhere. People like Stephen Colbert are too talented, and too essential, to go away. It's not going to happen."
"He's not going anywhere. Stephen is going to evolve and shine brighter than ever in a new format that he controls completely."

Conversation surrounding this speech showed up on the "LateShow" subReddit, and Redditors were hopeful.

"This last season will be delicious. And we are all going to support Colbert in whatever endeavor he chooses to do next." - Wonderful-View-6366

"Hear me out… make him prime time." - Norbluth

"I said when Colbert was 'canceled' that he and his comrades in late night should start a new medium for comedy, and dominate the f**k out of it. Glad that Conan intimates the same thing." - Personal-Today-3121

"I say set him free on a podcast and YouTube/internet channel. Give him a tour and documentary, like 'Conan Can’t Stop.'"

"I’d love to see him stay on television wherever possible, but realistically, he’s likely to be censored everywhere, and television/traditional media is becoming worse every day. Better for him to run something himself that he can, at least mostly, control." - Charming_Funcation_58

"I think there a chance Comedy Cental rights their ship and now The Colbert Report comes back." - TheGooseFraba

"Hear me out: COlbert and COnan start a podcast called 'CO2' and frequently host comedic and political commentary guest stars, like Jimmy Kimmel and Jon Stewart." - TheBookishAndTheBard

Some on Twitter also hoped that Colbert would follow a path similar to O'Brien's.





This is a powerful example of using your platform for good. While O'Brien could have accepted his induction and explored what it meant to him, he used the opportunity to make a statement about censorship.

And just as he said, Stephen Colbert likely is not done. His show might be taken off the air, but that won't keep him from starting something new, leaning into social media, or even creating a podcast. The possibilities are endless, as is the late-night comedian's drive.

Latest News

Sophie Turner
Celebrities

Sophie Turner Ends Celeb Engagement!

Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Donald Trump
Political News

Trump Just Jokingly Suggested How He Could Cancel The 2028 Election—And We're Not Laughing

Audra McDonald
Celebrities

Audra McDonald Speaks Out After Autograph-Seeking Fan Followed Her Home—And People Are Horrified

Screenshots from Victor Nieves' videos
LGBTQ

MAGA TikToker Gets Brutally Dragged After Tired 'Slippery Slope' Rant About Gay Marriage

More from Entertainment/celebrities

Riley Gaines
Ivan Apfel/Getty Images

Riley Gaines Blasted After Calling Trump Critics 'Domestic Terrorists' In Unhinged Tweet

Fading MAGA darling Riley Gaines found herself facing irrelevance like all the blond "it girls" before her that were once embraced then discarded by MAGA Republican President Donald Trump's followers, like Ann Coulter, Megyn Kelly, Kellyanne Conway, Tomi Lahren, and Kaitlin Bennett.

If that last name made you say, "Who‽," then you know what Gaines is facing.

Keep ReadingShow less
Jinkx Monsoon
Good Morning America/YouTube

Trans Actor Jinkx Monsoon Expertly Shades MAGA Lawmakers Who Are Trying To 'Rewrite History'

In a very timely off-the-cuff response, Broadway performer Jinkx Monsoon called out MAGA GOP lawmakers and Republican President Donald Trump for their attempts to whitewash history.

Speaking to Good Morning America about her star turn as the lead in Cole Escola’s Tony Award-winning hit Broadway show Oh, Mary!, the hosts proposed a rapid-fire game that they titled "Oh, Jinkx!."

Keep ReadingShow less
Person raising their hands in excitement
Photo by Zac Durant on Unsplash

People Who Turned Their Lives Around After Age 35 Share How They Did It

There's this weird pressure in the world to know what you're going to do with your life when you're between 18 and 20, work hard to get it, and then be satisfied with that for the rest of your life. But for many people, they're not in a position to attain their dream life when they're 20 years out.

That said, it's never too late to get a fresh start, even when you're around the middle of your life.

Keep ReadingShow less
Sarah Jessica Parker in 'And Just Like That'
HBO

'And Just Like That' Creator Defends Graphic Toilet Scene In Series Finale After Fan Outrage

We've all been let down by the end of a TV series, but imagine putting months, if not years, into a favorite show, only for it to wrap with a literal toilet bowl full of poo.

Sex and the City ran for six seasons from 1998 to 2004, following Carrie Bradshaw (portrayed by Sarah Jessica Parker) and her friends while the four navigated being strong, independent women in career, fashion, love, friendship, and of course, the big city.

Keep ReadingShow less
Matt Rife
Taylor Hill/Getty Images

Makeup Brand Sparks Further Backlash With Statement About Using Comedian Matt Rife In Ad

Content warning: domestic violence, joking about domestic violence

E.l.f. Cosmetics faced serious backlash across all social media platforms just days ago when they decided to hire Matt Rife, who has a history of telling "dark humor" jokes that promote sexism and domestic violence.

Keep ReadingShow less