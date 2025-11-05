Seth Meyers Responds To Trump's 'Truly Deranged' Personal Attack Against Him With Hilarious Takedown

Skip to content

Zohran Mamdani's Real-Time Reaction To Learning While Voting That Dick Cheney Died Is Going Viral

After President Donald Trump lashed out at late-night host Seth Meyers on Truth Social over the weekend and called him a "truly deranged lunatic," Meyers responded to Trump’s “ranting and raving” about him with a damning supercut on his program.

Trump apparently tuned in to Thursday night’s episode of Late Night with Seth Meyers, where Meyers poked fun at the president’s complaints about Navy aircraft carriers using electromagnetic catapults instead of traditional steam-powered ones. Meyers joked that Trump "spends more time thinking about catapults than Wile E. Coyote."

Trump was furious, writing:

"Seth Meyers of NBC may be the least talented person to 'perform' live in the history of television. In fact, he may be the WORST to perform, live or otherwise. I watched his show the other night for the first time in years."
"In it he talked endlessly about electric catapults on aircraft carriers which I complain about as not being as good as much less expensive steam catapults. On and on he went, a truly deranged lunatic."
"Why does NBC waste its time and money on a guy like this??? - NO TALENT, NO RATINGS, 100% ANTI TRUMP, WHICH IS PROBABLY ILLEGAL!!!"

You can see Trump's post below.

Screenshot of Donald Trump's post @realDonaldTrump/Truth Social

Meyers responded:

“In general, I try to live by the New Yorker’s creed: When someone is ranting and raving about you, ignore them. Chances are, they’re just going to move on and rave about something else."
"But there’s one thing I simply have to address. You can say I’m untalented. You can say I’m deranged. But I’m not the one who talks endlessly about catapults on aircraft carriers!”

Meyers then rolled a montage of clips showing Trump discussing the catapults—a topic he’s been fixated on for more than six years. In one 2019 clip, Trump, then in his first term, managed to say the word “catapult” eight times in a single speech.

He added:

“Until you said something, I didn’t even know aircraft carriers had catapults! I’m not the talk-about-catapult guy. Just ask my friends."
"Oh, uh, friends are… how would I describe this to you? They’re like people who enjoy spending time with you independent of financial and legal favors you can grant them.”

Then he got very serious, criticizing Trump for focusing on his petty feuds instead of working to resolve the ongoing government shutdown, now the longest in U.S. history:

“I say this with sincerity: I don’t want to talk about catapults. I don’t want to talk about bathrooms. And I’m realizing that I’m starting to sound like a deranged lunatic, but that’s what you do to us. You make us talk about what you’re talking about and then we all sound crazy.”
“What we should be talking about instead is the government shutdown you’re not solving, or the food assistance you refuse to fund. Working families are struggling while you renovate your bathroom and you build your ballroom.”

Meyers concluded with “And that’s why your approval ratings are in the…” before cutting to a clip of Trump shouting “toilet!”

You can hear what Meyers said in the video below.

People loved Meyers' response—and criticized Trump's behavior.


You were never going to win this round, Trump.

