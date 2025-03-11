Skip to content

Fox News Reporter Peter Doocy Skewers Trump With Brutal Jab About Falling Stock Market

Search AI Powered
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

Musk Says The Quiet Part Out Loud Explaining 'The Big One' He Wants To Cut From Government Spending

Elon Musk
Fox Business/YouTube

During an interview with Fox Business, Elon Musk stammered as he admitted what "the big" goal of DOGE cuts is.

Amelia Mavis Christnot
By Amelia Mavis ChristnotMar 11, 2025
Amelia Mavis Christnot

Amelia is an Oglala Lakȟóta, Kanien'kehá:ka Haudenosaunee and Metís Navy brat who settled in the wilds of Northern Maine. A member of the Indigenous Journalists Association, she considers herself a proud Maineiac.

See Full Bio

During his 2024 presidential campaign, Republican President Donald Trump and the Republican National Committee repeatedly claimed no cuts would be made to Social Security or Medicare.

The RNC's platform stated:

"President Trump has made absolutely clear that he will not cut one penny from Medicare or Social Security. American Citizens work hard their whole lives, contributing to Social Security and Medicare. These programs are promises to our Seniors, ensuring they can live their golden years with dignity."
"Republicans will protect these vital programs and ensure Economic Stability. We will work with our Great Seniors, in order to allow them to be active and healthy. We commit to safeguarding the future for our Seniors and all American families."

Then in December, Trump reiterated:

"We’re not touching Social Security, other than we might make it more efficient, but the people are going to get what they’re getting. And we’re not raising ages or any of that stuff."

At a press conference in February, Trump again claimed:

"Social Security will not be touched, it will only be strengthened. We’re not going to touch it, other than to make it stronger."

Apparently, South African immigrant Elon Musk, Trump’s White House advisor and Department of Government Efficiency leader never got that memo.

On Monday, Musk appeared on Fox Business to share the half-truths, misinformation, and outright lies the Trump administration is known for. During the interview that took place at the White House, Musk named Social Security and other "entitlements" Americans pay into as his proverbial Moby Dick—the great white whale he's obsessed with vanquishing.

He previously referred to Social Security as "the biggest Ponzi scheme of all time."

Musk told host Larry Kudlow—a former Trump economic advisor himself—in a stammering statement:

"Most of the federal spending is entitlements. That’s the big one to eliminate."

You can see Musk's comments here:


Musk also repeated already debunked false claims.

He told Kudlow:

"20 million people who are definitely dead marked as alive in the Social Security database."

He also falsely claimed benefits were being used as bribes to undocumented immigrants. Musk’s words were common rhetoric from White nationalist and White supremacist propaganda about their "Great Replacement Theory," which claims non-White immigrants are being brought to the United States to replace White people as the majority of the population.

Musk said:

"[Entitlements are] a mechanism by which the Democrats attract and retain illegal immigrants by essentially paying them to come here and then turning them into voters."

About the only honest statement in the interview was Musk divulging his plan to cut Social Security and other social safety net programs.

Musk made sure to give credit for his attacks on Social Security to Trump, saying:

"Without the President’s support, we couldn’t make any progress here."

People were unsurprised by Musk’s real target and his lies to justify it.




[image or embed]
— Corey O'Neill (@coreyoneill.bsky.social) March 10, 2025 at 6:33 PM



We all as workers pay into both - he has no right to touch our retirement accounts.
— dallasblueaggie.bsky.social (@dallasblueaggie.bsky.social) March 10, 2025 at 6:44 PM



Who the fuck does this drug addict nazi foreigner think he is. Why is congress allowing this? Why are they allowing any of this shit to continue. DT is mentally insane. JDV is an idiot who only got to VP bc he is easily controlled & manipulated. EM is pure fucking evil. We need Luigi, now!
— pnwg69.bsky.social (@pnwg69.bsky.social) March 10, 2025 at 7:58 PM



Elon Musk is a NAZI SCUM criminal who believes in Hitler’s NAZI Ideology. He’s a puppet for Russia. He is a national security threat to the U.S & international terrorist. He’s a malignant narcissist, psychopathic lunatic, sociopath & megalomanic.He’s not American & trying to seal our Social Security

[image or embed]
— Matt Leeds (@mleeds2048.bsky.social) March 10, 2025 at 8:39 PM


@2much2soon/Bluesky



@zineeditor/Bluesky


@revansvt/Bluesky

The Trump administration is already doing damage control after Musk’s latest faux pas.

A hastily prepared White House press release stated:

"The Trump Administration will not cut Social Security, Medicare, or Medicaid benefits. President Trump himself has said it (over and over and over again)."

Latest News

Bill Burr; Elon Musk
Celebrities

Bill Burr Just Destroyed 'Idiot' Elon Musk While Explaining Why People Shouldn't Fear Him

Sarah McBride
Political News

GOP Rep. Abruptly Adjourns Hearing After Being Called Out For Misgendering Trans Rep.

Meteorologist's Reaction Goes Viral After Tornado Hits Station During Live Weather Report
Environment

Meteorologist's Reaction Goes Viral After Tornado Hits Station During Live Weather Report

Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt
Political News

Reporter Instantly Fact-Checks Karoline Leavitt After She Proves She Doesn't Know What A Tariff Is

More from News/political-news

Jay Graber; Mark Zuckerberg
Samantha Burkardt/SXSW Conference & Festivals via Getty Images; Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC

Bluesky CEO Takes Iconic Jab At Mark Zuckerberg With Message On Her T-Shirt

If you're not a fan of Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg, you're not alone—the CEO of Bluesky is right there with you.

Jay Graber, the CEO of the social media app created by Twitter founder Jack Dorsey, recently took aim at her Facebook-founding rival during a panel at the South by Southwest festival in Texas.

Keep ReadingShow less
Screenshots of Dropkick Murphys frontman Ken Casey and MAGA fan in the crowd
Dropkick Murphys/YouTube, @Wampadude (Jeremy)/X

Trump-Hating Punk Band Makes Epic Wager With Fan After Spotting His MAGA Apparel

Dropkick Murphys frontman Ken Casey made a friendly wager at a recent show with a fan standing among concertgoers who was sporting a MAGA shirt.

The Celtic punk band from Quincy, Massachusetts, are vocal critics of Republican President Donald Trump. The pro-union musicians support the working class and proudly hawk 100% union-made T-shirts to support American laborers.

Keep ReadingShow less
RFK Jr. with Sean Hannity at a Steak 'n Shake
Fox News

RFK Jr. Raves About Steak 'N Shake In Bizarre Fox News Interview—And The Grift Is Real

Here's another bizarro event on everyone's 2025 bingo card that nobody saw coming.

Department of Health and Human Services Secretary RFK Jr. dined at a Steak 'n Shake and raved about their french fries after the fast food chain announced that it had swapped out seed oils for beef tallow to fry their fries.

Keep ReadingShow less
Tommy Tuberville
Nathan Posner/Anadolu via Getty Images

Tuberville Ripped After Downplaying Stock Market Plunge With Bonkers Excuse

Alabama Republican Senator Tommy Tuberville was criticized after he deflected concerns about the recent stock market crash amid President Donald Trump's tariff war, claiming that it was bound to happen because the market was simply "over-bloated."

The S&P 500 stumbled as investors struggled to keep up with shifting tariff announcements from President Donald Trump. The uncertainty surrounding U.S. trade policy pushed the index close to a technical correction—a 10% drop from its recent high.

Keep ReadingShow less
Pete Buttigieg; Screenshot of Elon Musk
Drew Angerer/Getty Images; Fox Business

Buttigieg Calls Out GOP's Hypocrisy After Musk Says Cutting Social Security Is 'The Big One'

Former Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg criticized Republicans' hypocrisy after billionaire Elon Musk said in an interview with Fox Business that the Social Security Administration (SSA) is "the big one to eliminate" as part of his slash-and-burn approach to cutting federal spending.

Musk’s remarks came during an interview with host Larry Kudlow, responding to a question about the possibility of a report addressing waste, fraud, and abuse in federal spending.

Keep ReadingShow less