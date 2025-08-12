Sophie Turner Perfectly Claps Back After Troll Comments That She's 'Forgotten' Her Kids

Sophie Turner is not here for your unsolicited parenting advice.
The Game of Thrones queen—literally and figuratively—recently posted an Instagram photo and video carousel from a night out at an Oasis concert, rocking a bucket hat and a beer in hand.
Pictured with a fellow bucket-hatted girlfriend, she captioned:
“Bucket hats & beers…. That’ll do me. Thank you @levis”You can view the post below:
She’s living her best bucket-hat life!But of course, because an internet troll never misses a chance to ruin someone’s fun, a commenter decided to crash the party:
“lmfao i think she has forgotten that she has two kids.”
Sound the alarms, y’all—a mother dared to leave the house without her kids!
Not missing a beat, Turner proved why “The North Remembers” by clapping back:
“@elizabethwakes96 ah I’m so sorry sometimes I forget some people can’t think for themselves. So…. Get this….There’s this crazy thing called shared custody. Maybe, just maybe, they were with their dad that day.”
And just like that—Sophie: 1; Troll: conveniently made their account private.
For those blissfully unaware of Turner’s personal life–don’t worry, I’ve got you. The English actress shares two daughters, Willa and Delphine, with ex-husband Joe Jonas.
The pair had a double wedding in 2019—Vegas first, Paris for the encore—before splitting in 2023. Things got messy, lawsuits were filed, headlines were made, but now the exes share custody. Which, shockingly, means Turner is allowed to go outside without her children attached to her at all times.
And this isn't the first time Turner has spoken out against the “mum shamers” after tabloids salaciously labeled her as a “party girl” during her divorce allegations.
In a 2024 British Vogue article, Turner discussed her battle with “mum guilt:”
“It hurt because I really do completely torture myself over every move I make as a mother -- mum guilt is so real! I just kept having to say to myself, 'None of this is true. You are a good mum and you've never been a partier.'”
She’s also publicly credited Taylor Swift for literally giving her and her kids a safe place to land during the divorce, because apparently being friends with a pop star comes with a guesthouse.
Referring to Taylor as “an absolute hero,” Turner said:
“I've never been more grateful to anyone than I am for her, because she took my children and me and provided us with a home and a safe space. She really has a heart of gold.”
The Oasis concert post was quickly flooded with fans defending her, drowning out the lone troll. Some dropped heart emojis. Others reminded her, and everyone else, that she owes the internet nothing.
You can view their reactions below:
Meanwhile, the 29-year-old is promoting her psychological thriller “Trust,” which she both stars in and produces. It follows a Hollywood actress who escapes to a remote cabin after a scandal, only to realize she’s stumbled into a brutal game of survival. Think Game of Thrones levels of betrayal, but without the dragons… hopefully.
You can view Sophie Turner's trailer below:
The logline reads, “She can hide, but she can’t run.” The film drops on August 22, 2025.
Until then, Turner is living proof that criticism of her parenting and her social life is not a group project. Have a good day, trolls!