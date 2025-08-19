Sophie Turner Hilariously Reveals How She Ended A Celebrity Couple's Engagement At A Party

Who knew a single, innocent wave could end a relationship? Apparently, Sophie Turner did—though she probably wishes she hadn’t.
The Game of Thrones alum spilled the awkward, engagement-ending story during an interview with Late Night with Seth Meyers, proving once again that Turner’s off-screen life can be just as dramatic as her on-screen roles.
While promoting her latest psychological thriller, Trust, Turner reminisced about meeting Meyers for the first time at a 2014 San Diego Comic-Con party.
The 29-year-old English actress admitted:
“That night was actually quite crazy for me…”
Hey, get your mind out of the gutter! No, it wasn’t some awkward meet-cute where Turner and Meyers ate nachos and tried to out-nerd each other with Game of Thrones trivia—though, let’s be honest, that would’ve been amazing to watch.
No, her story went full on “awkward turtle-filled tsunami.”
Turner’s tale began when she and her best friend spotted one half of a not-to-be-named celebrity couple at the Comic Con party:
“So I brought my best friend from my school days with me, and she saw this actor that she loved. And she obviously just goes to me, like, ‘Can you just say hi?’”
Ever polite, Turner gave a simple smile and a wave. That’s it. A gesture so harmless it could have been a dire wolf wagging its tail. But fate—and apparently, Turner’s hand motions—had other plans.
Later, Turner spotted a famous actress whom she admired and gracefully danced her way over to say hello:
“I dance on over and she goes, ‘Can you stop f***ing flirting with my fiancé? And I was like, ‘Who’s your fiancé?’ She points at the guy that I’d waved at. And I have no idea who this man is.”
Not enough secondhand embarrassment in the world to cover it. As Turner recounted, that innocent wave might have been the final nail in the coffin for the couple’s engagement.
Turner quipped, “I didn’t realize I held this power!” Or, perhaps, the couple was already well on their way to breaking up
And Meyers’ takeaway from the storytime:
“Well, I hope you said to your school friend, ‘This is what happens when you ask me to wave to people!’”
You can watch the engagement-homewrecking moment at the 1:11 mark:
Any guesses on the unnamed celebrity couple? Here’s a hint: rumor has it that the couple’s affair was allegedly a real American Horror Story.
And Turner’s personal life has been known to be equally dramatic. The Emmy-nominated actress shares two daughters, Willa and Delphine, with ex-husband Joe Jonas. The couple staged a double wedding in 2019—first in Las Vegas, then Paris for the encore—before splitting in 2023 amid messy headlines and legal filings. Now, they co-parent amicably, if privately.
Not one to shy away from awkward on-screen moments either, Turner also admitted that filming The Dreadful—her new historical thriller opposite former GoT co-star Kit Harington—came with its own level of cringe.
Set in the 15th century, the film follows Turner’s character, Anne, and her mother-in-law as a return from the past upends their lives. The movie also includes Marcia Gay Harden, Laurence O’Fuarain, and Jonathan Howard, but has yet to be released in theaters.
She recalled:
“We put it out of our minds, and then we get on set, and it’s the first kissing scene, and we are both retching. Like, really, it is vile. It was the worst.”
I mean, I get the fictional familiarity of playing brother and sister from Game of Thrones days, but let’s be honest—kissing a resurrected Jon Snow can’t really be that bad.
Sophie’s engagement-ending wave also grabbed the attention of the internet, sparking speculation about whose engagement was cut short:
So, engaged couples, please take note: if Sophie Turner waves at your fiancé, your relationship might be in more danger than you think.
Meanwhile, in Trust, Turner stars and produces a psychological thriller about a Hollywood actress hiding in a remote cabin after a scandal—only to discover she’s stumbled into a brutal game of survival.
The logline?
“She can hide, but she can’t run.”
Premiering on August 22, you can watch the trailer here:
