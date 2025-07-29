Skip to content

Adam Sandler Pays Subtle Tribute To Late Costar With 'Happy Gilmore 2' Easter Egg

Passengers Forced To Flee Plane After Landing Gear Catches Fire At Denver Airport

@highlymigratoryfishing/Instagram

Passengers frantically evacuated an American Airlines flight in Denver on Saturday after the plane's landing gear caught fire during takeoff.

Joanna Edwards
By Joanna EdwardsJul 29, 2025
Joanna Edwards
Joanna Edwards wears many hats: student, data-wrangler and LGBTQ+ activist. Her main passion is writing, followed shortly by percussion, mediocre watercolor painting and scuba diving. A New Englander currently displaced to the South, she waits patiently for winter and its more reasonable weather.
Having something go wrong with the plane you're on is everyone's fear, to varying degrees.

For passengers of American Airlines Flight 3023 recently, this fear came true. As the plane was starting down the runway to take off, a loud bang was heard and the airplane, according to passengers, started listing off to one side—and smoking.

After the plane came to a stop, the passengers and crew evacuated down the inflatable ramps, just like in the flight safety pamphlets.

A video taken and shared by a passenger showed other passengers deplaning in a number of ways unlike the recommended method. Several grabbed their carry-on luggage, with one even holding a pet carrier, despite the former being specifically discouraged in safety briefings before the flight.

And the exits from the inflatable slide were not as smooth as one might hope, with one passenger carrying a small child getting up and tripping at the end of it.

 

A lot of commenters were wildly disappointed with the folks who grabbed their luggage on the way out.

  @mathistoto/Instagram

 

  @slay_dre/Instagram

Flight attendants were incensed.

  @iamkshari/Instagram

 

  @therealdom88/Instagram

Someone offered up an example of how this could have gone better.

  @hillhome/Instagram

 

There was one exception that many people made for luggage that you take with you.

  @toomanyshipstosail/Instagram

  @justcrystal/Instagram

  @vespertine.sun/Instagram

 

This shows that not everyone pays attention to the pre-flight safety instructions.

  @cristinabilodeau/Instagram

  @planespotterdk/Instagram

 

The flight, which was leaving Denver for Miami this past Saturday afternoon, suffered an issue with landing gear. It was carrying 173 passengers and six crew members at the time. Everyone was able to deplane safely and took buses back to the terminal. The Federal Aviation Administration reported that the plane was taken out of service for a full inspection.

Earlier this year, three planes crashed within two weeks with over 78 fatalities, with flying still being the safest form of travel.

