Jennifer Lopez Suffers Awkward Wardrobe Malfunction During Birthday Show In Poland

We all have embarrassing moments, and how we move through that experience speaks volumes about who we are.
Jennifer Lopez has been on her Up All Night Tour, and she went right back on schedule last weekend in Warsaw, Poland, though her birthday was the night before.
During an outfit change backstage, a member of Lopez's team stepped out in front of the 70,000-strong audience and suggested they sing "Happy Birthday" to Lopez to celebrate.
Hearing this, Lopez rushed through the wardrobe change and rushed back on the stage to be a part of the sweet moment, with another team member trailing behind her and fastening her skirt.
For her birthday song, Lopez was wearing a golden bikini top, elbow-length gloves, golden high heels, and a shiny fringe miniskirt with gold underneath.
As she moved around the stage, thanking the audience for the song, she screamed as her skirt unfastened and fell to the floor, revealing the tight golden bottoms underneath.
Lopez looked shocked for a moment, touching where the skirt had been, before looking out at the audience and breaking into a smile.
Lopez admitted:
"I'm out here in my underwear!"
She laughed, twirled for the audience, and then said:
"That's going to be everywhere!"
Meanwhile, the team member who had followed her to the stage picked up the skirt and worked to reattach it to the rest of her outfit while she continued to laugh.
You can watch the funny moment here:
Fans found the moment to be priceless.
The reveal also found its way over to the "Fauxmoi" subReddit, where people pointed out that Jennifer Lopez was the one to be able to pull a malfunction like this off.
"Her body is unreal." - gagrace-jpg
"It was almost like in that moment, even she thought, 'D**n, I look good!'" - purziveplaxy
"For real, if I had that bod I'd be absolutely fine with that wardrobe malfunction!" - booksandbees
"Her reaction is so cute." - ellynj333
"She knows she looks good either way. That's power." - Classic-Carpet7609
"Now that's how a professional recovers!" - Infinite-Tea-7908
This is one of those moments that everyone could have panicked over, but because Lopez owned it, laughed it off, and even joked about it potentially going viral, it quieted any of the "drama" it could have sparked. That's the way to handle it, and to have fun!