Skip to content

'South Park' Creators Reveal How They Got Uncensored NSFW Joke About Trump On Air

Search AI Powered
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

Jennifer Lopez Suffers Awkward Wardrobe Malfunction During Birthday Show In Poland

Jennifer Lopez
Ricardo Rubio/Europa Press/Getty Images

Lopez was performing a day after her 56th birthday in Poland on Friday when her gold skirt accidentally fell off, leaving her standing in her underwear—but she handled it like a pro.

McKenzie Lynn Tozan
By McKenzie Lynn TozanJul 28, 2025
McKenzie Lynn Tozan
McKenzie Lynn Tozan has been a part of the George Takei family since 2019 when she wrote some of her favorite early pieces: Sesame Street introducing its first character who lived in foster care and Bruce Willis delivering a not-so-Die-Hard opening pitch at a Phillies game. She's gone on to write nearly 3,000 viral and trending stories for George Takei, Comic Sands, Percolately, and ÜberFacts. With an unstoppable love for the written word, she's also an avid reader, poet, and indie novelist.
See Full Bio

We all have embarrassing moments, and how we move through that experience speaks volumes about who we are.

Jennifer Lopez has been on her Up All Night Tour, and she went right back on schedule last weekend in Warsaw, Poland, though her birthday was the night before.

During an outfit change backstage, a member of Lopez's team stepped out in front of the 70,000-strong audience and suggested they sing "Happy Birthday" to Lopez to celebrate.

Hearing this, Lopez rushed through the wardrobe change and rushed back on the stage to be a part of the sweet moment, with another team member trailing behind her and fastening her skirt.

For her birthday song, Lopez was wearing a golden bikini top, elbow-length gloves, golden high heels, and a shiny fringe miniskirt with gold underneath.

As she moved around the stage, thanking the audience for the song, she screamed as her skirt unfastened and fell to the floor, revealing the tight golden bottoms underneath.

Lopez looked shocked for a moment, touching where the skirt had been, before looking out at the audience and breaking into a smile.

Lopez admitted:

"I'm out here in my underwear!"

She laughed, twirled for the audience, and then said:

"That's going to be everywhere!"

Meanwhile, the team member who had followed her to the stage picked up the skirt and worked to reattach it to the rest of her outfit while she continued to laugh.

You can watch the funny moment here:

Fans found the moment to be priceless.

  @patryczon/Instagram

  @patryczon/Instagram

  @patryczon/Instagram

  @patryczon/Instagram

  @patryczon/Instagram

  @patryczon/Instagram

The reveal also found its way over to the "Fauxmoi" subReddit, where people pointed out that Jennifer Lopez was the one to be able to pull a malfunction like this off.

"Her body is unreal." - gagrace-jpg

"It was almost like in that moment, even she thought, 'D**n, I look good!'" - purziveplaxy

"For real, if I had that bod I'd be absolutely fine with that wardrobe malfunction!" - booksandbees

"Her reaction is so cute." - ellynj333

"She knows she looks good either way. That's power." - Classic-Carpet7609

"Now that's how a professional recovers!" - Infinite-Tea-7908


This is one of those moments that everyone could have panicked over, but because Lopez owned it, laughed it off, and even joked about it potentially going viral, it quieted any of the "drama" it could have sparked. That's the way to handle it, and to have fun!

Latest News

Destiny's Child at Beyoncé's Final 'Cowboy Carter Tour' Stop
Celebrities

Destiny's Child Reunited For Beyoncé's Final Cowboy Carter Tour Stop—And Fans Are Not OK

Ryan Murphy (left) Faces Backlash from Jack Schlossberg (right) Over JFK Jr. Series
Celebrities

Ryan Murphy dismisses JFK Jr. backlash

Jack Posobiec; Andy Byron and Kristin Cabot
News

Far-Right Pundit Dragged After Claiming Cheating Coldplay Couple Proves People Hate 'Straight White CEOs'

Three young men sit around a campfire on a desolate beach.
Trending

People Share The Survival Tips That Actually Saved Their Lives

More from Entertainment/celebrities

House party
Xavier Lorenzo/Getty Images

Gen Z Asks Reddit If '90s House Parties Really Existed Like In The Movies—And The Responses Are Everything

Whether they lived it or not, people everywhere love '80s, '90s, and early 2000s nostalgia. The way the times were portrayed in music and movies made people especially fascinated by the lore, curious if the atmospheres were embellished or real things that could have happened.

On the "GenX" subReddit, a Gen Z Redditor came forward, curious if the house party scenes that were common in '90s and early 2000s films were actually something that happened or if they were simply fabricated by Hollywood—and the subReddit did not disappoint.

Keep ReadingShow less
Customer paying for restaurant meal
Olga Rolenko/Getty Images

Restaurant Server Sparks Debate After Calling Out Instagram Food Influencer Who Left 'Really Bad Tip'

Instagram food influencer Asia White, who often describes herself as "foodie, bougie, and opinionated," shared an unflinching reaction to her visit to Ètra, a small and quaint Italian restaurant in East Hollywood—and her followers have thoughts about it.

White visited the restaurant and sat at a table up against a wall toward the back of the restaurant, where she rated the atmosphere, the food, and the staff.

Keep ReadingShow less
Screenshots from @young.tropical's TikTok video; Taco Bell sign
@young.tropical/TikTok; Paul Weaver/SOPA Images/LightRocket/Getty Images

TikToker Shares Video Of Shockingly Messy Kitchen At Taco Bell—But Viewers Are Divided

We've all experienced long wait times at a fast food restaurant and have to appreciate the irony of it being called "fast food."

But a really quick way to lose your appetite and to not even want to wait anymore is to see a dirty kitchen.

Keep ReadingShow less
Snoop Dogg at Raising Cane's
Raising Cane's/Twitter (X)

Raising Cane's Customers Stunned When Snoop Dogg Greets Them At Drive-Thru Window

Anyone who has been to Raising Cane's can attest that it's already a fun and pretty delicious experience.

But when you get an opportunity to meet a celebrity at the drive-thru window, too, that's just extra flavor.

Keep ReadingShow less