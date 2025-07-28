Destiny's Child Reunited For Beyoncé's Final Cowboy Carter Tour Stop—And Fans Are Not OK

Beyoncé has been touring all across the country with her Cowboy Carter Tour, and there have been many surprise appearances and musical guests, including Miley Cyrus and Jay-Z.
But for her final stop on the Cowboy Carter Tour, Beyoncé wanted to do something extra special: offer a reminder of where she's been and a hint of what's to come in her next chapter.
Last weekend in Las Vegas, not only did Beyoncé appear on stage, but so did two of her bandmates that fans would recognize if they'd been following her career from the very beginning.
To fans' surprise, Beyoncé appeared on stage with her former bandmates, Michelle Williams and Kelly Rowland, reuniting Destiny's Child for the final night of the Cowboy Carter Tour.
The three women stepped out on the stage, and Beyoncé proudly announced:
"Destiny's Child, b***h!"
To the screams of the crowd, the trio strutted down the steps onto the main stage that extended into the crowd, while performing their hit 2004 song "Lose My Breath." Then the three moved into the solo artist's 2022 hits "Energy" and "Bootylicious."
Fans were barely able to keep themselves together over the reunion.
And to make the whole night even better, Destiny's Child then opened the floor to Destiny's... Child: Beyoncé's daughter, Blue.
After the trio wrapped up their third song, Beyoncé proudly said:
"Give it up for Destiny's Child!"
Then the three women exited the stage, only for Beyoncé's daughter, Blue, to appear, giving her exit statement from the stage a second meaning.
To a collage of songs, Blue put on an incredible dancing performance, reminiscent of her mother's walk and posture, and dance moves, while putting her own literal spin on the dance.
Fans were undeniably touched by the bandmates opening the floor to Blue and seeing Beyoncé's legacy live on through her daughter.
Clearly, it was an incredible night and the perfect way to say goodbye to the Cowboy Carter Tour.
This would have been an incredible night for anyone who was a fan of Beyoncé, but for someone who's been with her since the very beginning, loving the music by Destiny's Child, this would have been the night to not miss.
Throw in that grand entrance by Blue, and it was an incredible night embracing the past, the present, and the future.