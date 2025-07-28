Skip to content

Jennifer Lopez Suffers Awkward Wardrobe Malfunction During Birthday Show In Poland

Search AI Powered
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

Destiny's Child Reunited For Beyoncé's Final Cowboy Carter Tour Stop—And Fans Are Not OK

Destiny's Child at Beyoncé's Final 'Cowboy Carter Tour' Stop
@beyonceaccess/Twitter (X)

Beyoncé surprised fans at her final Cowboy Carter Tour stop in Las Vegas by reuniting with her Destiny's Child bandmates Michelle Williams and Kelly Rowland.

McKenzie Lynn Tozan
By McKenzie Lynn TozanJul 28, 2025
McKenzie Lynn Tozan
McKenzie Lynn Tozan has been a part of the George Takei family since 2019 when she wrote some of her favorite early pieces: Sesame Street introducing its first character who lived in foster care and Bruce Willis delivering a not-so-Die-Hard opening pitch at a Phillies game. She's gone on to write nearly 3,000 viral and trending stories for George Takei, Comic Sands, Percolately, and ÜberFacts. With an unstoppable love for the written word, she's also an avid reader, poet, and indie novelist.
See Full Bio

Beyoncé has been touring all across the country with her Cowboy Carter Tour, and there have been many surprise appearances and musical guests, including Miley Cyrus and Jay-Z.

But for her final stop on the Cowboy Carter Tour, Beyoncé wanted to do something extra special: offer a reminder of where she's been and a hint of what's to come in her next chapter.

Last weekend in Las Vegas, not only did Beyoncé appear on stage, but so did two of her bandmates that fans would recognize if they'd been following her career from the very beginning.

To fans' surprise, Beyoncé appeared on stage with her former bandmates, Michelle Williams and Kelly Rowland, reuniting Destiny's Child for the final night of the Cowboy Carter Tour.

The three women stepped out on the stage, and Beyoncé proudly announced:

"Destiny's Child, b***h!"

To the screams of the crowd, the trio strutted down the steps onto the main stage that extended into the crowd, while performing their hit 2004 song "Lose My Breath." Then the three moved into the solo artist's 2022 hits "Energy" and "Bootylicious."

Fans were barely able to keep themselves together over the reunion.

 
 
 
 
 

And to make the whole night even better, Destiny's Child then opened the floor to Destiny's... Child: Beyoncé's daughter, Blue.

After the trio wrapped up their third song, Beyoncé proudly said:

"Give it up for Destiny's Child!"

Then the three women exited the stage, only for Beyoncé's daughter, Blue, to appear, giving her exit statement from the stage a second meaning.

To a collage of songs, Blue put on an incredible dancing performance, reminiscent of her mother's walk and posture, and dance moves, while putting her own literal spin on the dance.

Fans were undeniably touched by the bandmates opening the floor to Blue and seeing Beyoncé's legacy live on through her daughter.

 


 


 
 


 


 

Clearly, it was an incredible night and the perfect way to say goodbye to the Cowboy Carter Tour.

This would have been an incredible night for anyone who was a fan of Beyoncé, but for someone who's been with her since the very beginning, loving the music by Destiny's Child, this would have been the night to not miss.

Throw in that grand entrance by Blue, and it was an incredible night embracing the past, the present, and the future.

Latest News

Chuck E. Cheese Mascot Arrested In Florida For Credit Card Fraud—And Here Come The Jokes
Funny News

Chuck E. Cheese Mascot Arrested In Florida For Credit Card Fraud—And Here Come The Jokes

Ryan Murphy (left) Faces Backlash from Jack Schlossberg (right) Over JFK Jr. Series
Celebrities

Ryan Murphy dismisses JFK Jr. backlash

Jack Posobiec; Andy Byron and Kristin Cabot
News

Far-Right Pundit Dragged After Claiming Cheating Coldplay Couple Proves People Hate 'Straight White CEOs'

Three young men sit around a campfire on a desolate beach.
Trending

People Share The Survival Tips That Actually Saved Their Lives

More from Entertainment/celebrities

House party
Xavier Lorenzo/Getty Images

Gen Z Asks Reddit If '90s House Parties Really Existed Like In The Movies—And The Responses Are Everything

Whether they lived it or not, people everywhere love '80s, '90s, and early 2000s nostalgia. The way the times were portrayed in music and movies made people especially fascinated by the lore, curious if the atmospheres were embellished or real things that could have happened.

On the "GenX" subReddit, a Gen Z Redditor came forward, curious if the house party scenes that were common in '90s and early 2000s films were actually something that happened or if they were simply fabricated by Hollywood—and the subReddit did not disappoint.

Keep ReadingShow less
Customer paying for restaurant meal
Olga Rolenko/Getty Images

Restaurant Server Sparks Debate After Calling Out Instagram Food Influencer Who Left 'Really Bad Tip'

Instagram food influencer Asia White, who often describes herself as "foodie, bougie, and opinionated," shared an unflinching reaction to her visit to Ètra, a small and quaint Italian restaurant in East Hollywood—and her followers have thoughts about it.

White visited the restaurant and sat at a table up against a wall toward the back of the restaurant, where she rated the atmosphere, the food, and the staff.

Keep ReadingShow less
Screenshots from @young.tropical's TikTok video; Taco Bell sign
@young.tropical/TikTok; Paul Weaver/SOPA Images/LightRocket/Getty Images

TikToker Shares Video Of Shockingly Messy Kitchen At Taco Bell—But Viewers Are Divided

We've all experienced long wait times at a fast food restaurant and have to appreciate the irony of it being called "fast food."

But a really quick way to lose your appetite and to not even want to wait anymore is to see a dirty kitchen.

Keep ReadingShow less
Snoop Dogg at Raising Cane's
Raising Cane's/Twitter (X)

Raising Cane's Customers Stunned When Snoop Dogg Greets Them At Drive-Thru Window

Anyone who has been to Raising Cane's can attest that it's already a fun and pretty delicious experience.

But when you get an opportunity to meet a celebrity at the drive-thru window, too, that's just extra flavor.

Keep ReadingShow less