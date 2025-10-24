Skip to content

Fox News Gets Blunt Reality Check After Championing 'Big Comeback' Of Hamburger Helper

Kelly Rowland Hilariously Loses It After Forgetting Lyrics To Destiny's Child Song During Show

Screenshots from ​@basicallyhollywood's and @cilla_cilla0's TikTok videos
@basicallyhollywood/TikTok; @cilla_cilla0/TikTok

Rowland was on hand to help kick off Brandy and Monica's The Boy Is Mine Tour, but when Beyoncé's verse on the Destiny's Child song "Cater 2 U" started playing, Rowland realized she had no idea what the lyrics were.

Oct 24, 2025
While Destiny's Child fans hold Beyoncé and Kelly Rowland in high esteem, it's important to remember that even musicians at their level are going to make mistakes sometimes!

R&B singers Brandy and Monica just started their The Boy Is Mine Tour, and they invited Kelly Rowland along as a special guest performer.

This past weekend, the tour pit-stopped for a performance in Indianapolis, but it was not the show anyone was expecting. For true Rowland fans, it might have been even better.

When Rowland performs, she typically sings a few songs that throw fans back to the Destiny's Child days, and the night in Indianapolis was no exception. But with a few technical difficulties, Rowland was thrown off and completely forgot the lyrics.

While performing "Cater 2 U," the wrong background track was played, so she accidentally started singing during the part when Beyoncé would open the number.

She laughed at herself and said:

"Oh no, that's not my verse."

While waiting, she appeared to laugh at herself, exclaiming:

"I f**ked that up!"

But by this point, Rowland had been totally derailed, so when she tried to come in for the second verse, she blanked:

"What's the verse?"

Audience members could be heard singing while Rowland went back and forth between struggling, laughing at herself, and having a good time on stage.

You can watch the first video here:

While she might have been embarrassed for a moment, Rowland clearly decided to lean into the humor of the moment and laughed at herself, questioning whether or not she knew the lyrics before continuing on.

@basicallyhollywood

#KellyRowland of #DestinysChild forgot lyrics to #Cater2U during a concert — and accidentally sang #Beyonce verse — #TheBoyIsMineTour

Here is the same moment from another angle:

From this angle, Rowland is visibly trying to get back on track and continue singing, engaging with the audience while she tries to reorient.

@cilla_cilla0

Kelly Rowland is so perfect #theboyismine #brandy #kellyrowland #concert #tour

The performance was met with a mixture of understanding, laughter, and criticism.

Truth be told, attending performances is incredibly expensive these days, so audiences should be able to expect that the performers they're paying to see will be properly prepared.

That being said, we're human, and we all make mistakes. If we can forget what we were saying mid-sentence or what we walked into a room to get, it should be understandable that even a seasoned performer might mess up from time to time, especially when there are technical difficulties.

Most viewers were understanding and chose to laugh right along with Rowland.

Though this might have thrown some performers off and ruined the rest of the night for them, Rowland likely did the best thing by laughing it off and moving on with the performance. While attending a concert is expensive, life doesn't have to be that serious, and sometimes it's better to just laugh at our mistakes.

