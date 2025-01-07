Kelly Rowland Warns Fans Of Con Artist Using Her Name To Scam People Out Of Money

Kelly Rowland, known for her work in Destiny's Child, The X Factor, and other film and music productions, recently published an alert to her followers on Instagram.
In the story, she highlighted a screenshot of a text from an account called "i.am.kellyrowland," which is not her account.
Rowland said the fake account was trying to scam people for money, as shown in the chat in the screenshot she shared.
"Hello this is Kelly from Destiny's Child, I lost my credit card and I need money for a plain [sic] ticket so I can fly to your city to perform."
Rowland made sure to warn people not to send anyone money on what they thought was her behalf, and also was outraged that a scammer would make her seem like she didn't know the difference between "plain" and "plane."
@kellyrowland/Instagram
People were grateful she took the time to warn folks.
Many thought they would also be offended that someone was impersonating them and using poor grammar and spelling.
A lot of people were tickled by the addition of "Hello this is Beyonce" into the chat.
As online scams show how important digital literacy is, the comments soon became about generational divides on the subject.
It goes to show that the scammers themselves aren't particularly creative.
Instead of blowing up your phone for cash, Rowland appeared recently for the Broadway premiere of Michele Williams in Death Becomes Her.