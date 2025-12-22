'New York Post' Dragged After Bizarrely Suggesting 'Wordle' Played A Part In Charlie Kirk's Murder

The New York Post, the tabloid newspaper that has been a key part of Rupert Murdoch's media empire since 1976, shared a bizarre fact about podcaster and Turning Point USA cofounder Charlie Kirk's shooter that has people wondering why anyone at the tabloid publication thought it was pertinent.
The Post revealed that in the time before the shooting, Kirk's killer played Wordle.
Yes, that Wordle.
If you're unfamiliar with Wordle, it's a web-based word game created and developed by Welsh software engineer Josh Wardle. The New York Times Company acquired the game in January of 2022 and in 2023 reached 4.8 billion daily plays.
The Post's revelation was met with equal parts confusion and mockery.
@hazelcakes/Bluesky
@mattythemouse/Bluesky
The New York Post always surprises "wordle killed Charlie Kirk" love it
— czech hunter biden (@conkrete.bsky.social) December 18, 2025 at 1:45 PM
Considering how much evidence and peer reviewed studies there are at this point that show video games don't cause shootings it's funny they keep dusting off this tired theory to see if it lands
[image or embed]
— The Serfs (youtube.com/theserfstv) (@theserfstv.bsky.social) December 18, 2025 at 1:43 PM
@fabel31577/Threads
@vald155/Bluesky
Wordle Situation is InsaneWordle the game for video game savants may have been responsible for what happened to Charlie Kirk, and also made people upset this weekPokemon Channel https://www.you... #Insane #Situation #Wordle
[image or embed]
— newtrendingvideos.bsky.social (@newtrendingvideos.bsky.social) December 22, 2025 at 4:54 AM
The fact that Wordle of all games is supposedly to blame for the Kirk Murk is beyond ridiculous. (Kinda funny as well ngl)
— Jordan C. 8804 (@8804jordan.bsky.social) December 18, 2025 at 11:37 PM
Other news outlets included the Wordle information in their coverage, but most—like The Washington Post—added clear context that it was merely an indication the shooter had been engaged in mundane tasks leading up to the murder.
Not a headline hinting that Wordle inspired the shooting in any way.