Team USA Olympian Shows Off All The Free Swag She's Gotten—And People Are Stunned

Kelly Clarkson Shares Heartfelt Post To Explain Why She's Ending Her Talk Show After Seven Seasons

Kelly Clarkson
Debra L Rothenberg/Getty Images

The American Idol winner announced that she's ending The Kelly Clarkson Show after seven seasons to prioritize her kids following the death of her ex-husband, Brandon Blackstock, in August.

Feb 04, 2026
We all go through different seasons in life, and sometimes to honor the next season, we have to make changes and sacrifices.

For Kelly Clarkson, months after ex-husband Brandon Blackstock passed away due to a heart attack, it became clear that she needed to focus less on entertainment and give the next chapter of her life to her children, who she shared with Blackstock.

This week, Clarkson announced that after seven seasons, The Kelly Clarkson Show will end at the close of Fall 2026 after a final show that will include multiple special guests. After that, she'll be focusing on being with her daughter, River Rose, age 11, and her son, Remington Alexander, age 9.

Clarkson announced:

"I have been extremely fortunate to work with such an outstanding group of people at 'The Kelly Clarkson Show,' both in Los Angeles and New York. There have been so many amazing moments and shows over these seven seasons."
"I am forever grateful and honored to have worked alongside the greatest band and crew you could hope for, all the talent and inspiring people who have shared their time and lives with us, all the fans who have supported our show, and to NBC for always being such a supportive and incredible partner."
"Because of all of that, this was not an easy decision, but this season will be my last hosting 'The Kelly Clarkson Show.'"
"Stepping away from the daily schedule will allow me to prioritize my kids, which feels necessary and right for this next chapter of our lives."
"This isn't goodbye. I'll still be making music, playing shows here and there, and you may catch me on 'The Voice' from time to time... you never know where I might show up next."
"But for now, I want to thank y'all so much for allowing our show to be a part of your lives, and for believing in us and hanging with us for seven incredible years."

You can see the announcement here, which she also shared on X:

Some showed their support of Kelly Clarkson putting her family first.



Fans of The Kelly Clarkson Show became emotional over the announcement.




Some showed support while also jokingly encouraging Clarkson to continue "embarrassing" artists by covering their songs.




It's sad to see Clarkson stepping away from such a beloved and fun talk show, but she's doing the right thing to make sure her family feels safe and loved during this next chapter.

Her children will not be young forever, and while she can make new memories with them now to carry into adulthood, she can always take back her spot as Kelly Clarkson and perform again in the future.

