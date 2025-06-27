Kelly Clarkson Hilariously Reacts After Getting Called Out For Glancing At Allison Williams' Forehead Botox

New podcasts are popping up all over the place, and some are definitely more important and life-affirming than others. While visiting the Kelly Clarkson Show, Allison Williams opened up to Clarkson around her recent projects, including starting a podcast and why it was so important to her.
While pregnant, M3GAN's Williams noted that she and her friends became a "lifeline [and a] landline" for each other, and she realized that she could offer a similar experience for listeners.
But Williams was also interested in talking about a range of real-life things beyond motherhood—like friendship and Botox.
Upon hearing Botox, Clarkson's gaze drifted up to Williams' forehead before making eye contact again. It was subtle enough for the audience to miss it, but it didn't get by Williams.
With a sly grin, Williams pointed out:
"You looked at my forehead. There’s Botox in there."
Clarkson immediately fell back, openly laughing at being called out. Then she admitted:
"Because you said Botox! And I went, ‘Oh.’ It doesn’t look... I see a bit of a line, so I didn’t know if you did or not!"
You can catch the hilarious moment here:
- YouTubeyoutu.be
Williams was clearly amused by Clarkson's honesty and went on to explain that she had "hated all these very human, beautiful signs of getting older" and had gotten more Botox when her child was young.
Hilariously, while reading to her son and trying to make faces to match the emotions of the story, she realized Botox could be a problem.
The actress also does not use Botox when she has a role coming up, as she believes it would be "silly" if her character could not express a full range of emotions.
Fans were amused by the conversation and also applauded both women for being honest about Botox.
@entertainmenttonight/Instagram
Botox and other enhancements do not carry the negative connotations they used to, as long as the recipient is open about having these procedures done. When people are open and honest about such procedures, and share the healthy and empowering side effects they might experience, there's really nothing to critique.
And obviously, if someone's going to mention Botox, the immediate assumption is that they probably had something done in their forehead area.