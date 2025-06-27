Skip to content

School Sparks Debate After Limiting Graduation Crowd To A Single Clap Per Student

Search AI Powered
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

Kelly Clarkson Hilariously Reacts After Getting Called Out For Glancing At Allison Williams' Forehead Botox

Allison Williams; Kelly Clarkson
The Kelly Clarkson Show/YouTube

After the M3GAN star opened up to Clarkson about her podcast discussion topics, including Botox, Clarkson glanced at Williams' forehead—and Williams totally called her out.

McKenzie Lynn Tozan
By McKenzie Lynn TozanJun 27, 2025
McKenzie Lynn Tozan
McKenzie Lynn Tozan has been a part of the George Takei family since 2019 when she wrote some of her favorite early pieces: Sesame Street introducing its first character who lived in foster care and Bruce Willis delivering a not-so-Die-Hard opening pitch at a Phillies game. She's gone on to write nearly 3,000 viral and trending stories for George Takei, Comic Sands, Percolately, and ÜberFacts. With an unstoppable love for the written word, she's also an avid reader, poet, and indie novelist.
See Full Bio

New podcasts are popping up all over the place, and some are definitely more important and life-affirming than others. While visiting the Kelly Clarkson Show, Allison Williams opened up to Clarkson around her recent projects, including starting a podcast and why it was so important to her.

While pregnant, M3GAN's Williams noted that she and her friends became a "lifeline [and a] landline" for each other, and she realized that she could offer a similar experience for listeners.

But Williams was also interested in talking about a range of real-life things beyond motherhood—like friendship and Botox.

Upon hearing Botox, Clarkson's gaze drifted up to Williams' forehead before making eye contact again. It was subtle enough for the audience to miss it, but it didn't get by Williams.

With a sly grin, Williams pointed out:

"You looked at my forehead. There’s Botox in there."

Clarkson immediately fell back, openly laughing at being called out. Then she admitted:

"Because you said Botox! And I went, ‘Oh.’ It doesn’t look... I see a bit of a line, so I didn’t know if you did or not!"

You can catch the hilarious moment here:

- YouTubeyoutu.be

Williams was clearly amused by Clarkson's honesty and went on to explain that she had "hated all these very human, beautiful signs of getting older" and had gotten more Botox when her child was young.

Hilariously, while reading to her son and trying to make faces to match the emotions of the story, she realized Botox could be a problem.

The actress also does not use Botox when she has a role coming up, as she believes it would be "silly" if her character could not express a full range of emotions.

Fans were amused by the conversation and also applauded both women for being honest about Botox.

@entertainmenttonight/Instagram

@entertainmenttonight/Instagram

@entertainmenttonight/Instagram

@entertainmenttonight/Instagram

@entertainmenttonight/Instagram

@entertainmenttonight/Instagram

@entertainmenttonight/Instagram

@entertainmenttonight/Instagram

@entertainmenttonight/Instagram

@entertainmenttonight/Instagram

Botox and other enhancements do not carry the negative connotations they used to, as long as the recipient is open about having these procedures done. When people are open and honest about such procedures, and share the healthy and empowering side effects they might experience, there's really nothing to critique.

And obviously, if someone's going to mention Botox, the immediate assumption is that they probably had something done in their forehead area.

Latest News

Marge Simpson
TV & Movies

Yes, Marge Simpson Died In 'The Simpsons' Season Finale—But She's Not Gone For Good

Dr. Mehmet Oz
Political News

Dr. Oz Slammed After His 'Credit Card' Health Care Analogy Goes Completely Off The Rails

Screenshots of Jon Ossoff and Russell Vought
Political News

Jon Ossoff Lays Into Project 2025 Architect For Trying To Gut The CDC In Fiery Takedown

Jasmine Crockett Calls Out Trump's Hypocrisy By Pointing Out How Melania Got Her Visa
Political News

Jasmine Crockett Calls Out Trump's Hypocrisy By Pointing Out How Melania Got Her Visa

More from Entertainment/celebrities

Screenshots of Jennifer Griffin and Pete Hegseth
The Hill

Fox Host Comes To Reporter's Defense After Pete Hegseth Berates Her At Pentagon Briefing

Fox News' chief political analyst Brit Hume came to the defense of Fox national security reporter Jennifer Griffin after their former colleague, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, criticized Griffin as the reporter "who misrepresents the most intentionally what the president says” in a Pentagon news conference.

Hegseth, a former Fox News anchor, had criticized media outlets—including his former network—for what he described as unpatriotic reporting. Hegseth took particular aim at early intelligence assessments suggesting that President Donald Trump's bombing of Iran may not have significantly crippled Iran’s nuclear capabilities.

Keep ReadingShow less
Wide shot of a middle school classroom. A child raises his hand as the teacher at the board looks on.
Photo by National Cancer Institute on Unsplash

Teachers Share The Questions Students Asked In Class That Broke Their Hearts

Being a teacher is a calling.

It is not for the meek or weak of heart.

Keep ReadingShow less
Screenshot of Emily Compagno
Fox News

Fox Host Slams Dem For Dropping An F-Bomb After Praising Trump For The Same Thing Just Minutes Earlier

Fox News host Emily Compagno was criticized after she praised Donald Trump's use of the "f-bomb" earlier this week before condemning Texas Democratic Representative Jasmine Crockett's use of the same word—on the same episode of her show, no less.

Trump made headlines this week after admonishing Israel and Iran for violating a ceasefire agreement he'd announced on Truth Social. Although he claimed the ceasefire had been "agreed upon," Iran fired at least six missile barrages at Israel after it was supposed to take effect.

Keep ReadingShow less
Ken Jennings; Emily Croke
@Jeopardy/Instagram

Champ's Wild Final Jeopardy Connection

In a dramatic conclusion on last Monday’s Jeopardy!, a contestant revealed a surprising relationship to the final clue's answer. Hailing from Denver, Emily Croke made it to the final write-in portion of the game show with $12,200 in earnings.

In the category of “Collections,” host Ken Jennings read the clue:

Keep ReadingShow less
State Department logo illustration
Thomas Fuller/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

State Department Slammed After Requiring Visa Applicants To Make All Social Media Posts Public For Vetting

The State Department is facing harsh criticism after it announced that anyone applying for an F, M, or J nonimmigrant visa will need to disclose all social media profiles from the last five years, requiring that all applicants set their posts to public so they can be properly vetted by its agents.

The agency said the new rules are part of a new screening process aimed at identifying individuals who may pose a threat to U.S. national security. According to the department, failure to comply could result in a denial, and consular officers have been instructed to flag signs of “hostility” toward the U.S.—though the criteria for such determinations remain vague.

Keep ReadingShow less