Skip to content

Liberal TikToker Mortified After Discovering That Her Therapist Is Hardcore MAGA

Search AI Powered
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

Kelly Clarkson Honors Texas Flood Heroes In Emotional Return To Her Talk Show Following Ex's Death

Screenshots of Kelly Clarkson's conversation with bus drivers from Texas flood
The Kelly Clarkson Show/YouTube

Clarkson returned to her talk show on Monday to honor the bus drivers who saved 900 kids from Camp Mystic during the deadly Texas floods in July—and fans are praising her for her poise following the death of her ex-husband in August.

McKenzie Lynn Tozan
By McKenzie Lynn TozanOct 02, 2025
McKenzie Lynn Tozan
McKenzie Lynn Tozan has been a part of the George Takei family since 2019 when she wrote some of her favorite early pieces: Sesame Street introducing its first character who lived in foster care and Bruce Willis delivering a not-so-Die-Hard opening pitch at a Phillies game. She's gone on to write nearly 3,000 viral and trending stories for George Takei, Comic Sands, Percolately, and ÜberFacts. With an unstoppable love for the written word, she's also an avid reader, poet, and indie novelist.
See Full Bio

In July 2025, homes, businesses, Camp Mystic, and more were swept away when central Texas was devastated with severe flooding. At Camp Mystic alone, 27 campers and staff members, including the camp's director, died during the initial flood.

Many people were caught off guard by the flooding and were left stranded mid-flood, getting to the highest ground they could find while they waited and hoped for help to come.

That day, a team of bus drivers rallied to go to Camp Mystic, which is a faith-based and family-centric all-girls summer camp that many Texas families view as a tradition to be passed down through generations. Upon arriving, the drivers were able to rescue more than 900 girls from the campgrounds.

On her first episode back on the Kelly Clarkson Show after her ex-husband passed away, having lost his battle with cancer, Kelly Clarkson honored these bus drivers by inviting them onto the show to share their experiences that day.

Clarkson could barely keep herself together, each of the bus drivers appeared choked up while recollecting their experiences, and there was hardly a dry eye in the audience.

Some drivers were still shocked from the state of central Texas after the mass flooding.

"They didn't have shirts, shoes. It was really hard, driving out there and seeing how everything was torn up and you just, I greet my kids every day, and then here are these kids, and it's just like, 'Come on, let's get you home.'"

One driver was haunted by wrestling with the level of loss.

"It was awesome to see all the parents reunited with their kids... But the hardest part was when the last kid got off your bus, and the parents just asked, 'Was that it?'"

You can see the Instagram video here:

You can see the full segment here:

- YouTubewww.youtube.com

Viewers were grateful for the bus drivers who stepped in to care for these children.

@kellyclarksonshow/Instagram

@kellyclarksonshow/Instagram

@kellyclarksonshow/Instagram

@kellyclarksonshow/Instagram

@kellyclarksonshow/Instagram

@kellyclarksonshow/Instagram

@kellyclarksonshow/Instagram

@kellyclarksonshow/Instagram

@kellyclarksonshow/Instagram

@kellyclarksonshow/Instagram

Not all heroes wear capes, and it's important to remember that sometimes they drive school buses.

This incredible group of people stepped up in a way that most people didn't, and protected the lives of 900 young girls who couldn't necessarily care for themselves.

Latest News

Screenshots from Lydia August's TikTok video
Trending

Woman Offers Warning After 'Botox Fail' Leaves Her Unable To Open Her Eye—And Yikes

LeVar Burton; Mychal Threets
TV & Movies

'Reading Rainbow' Is Coming Back After Nearly 20 Years With Beloved Librarian As Host—And Fans Are Pumped

Screenshots from @kaylamierzejewski's TikTok video
Trending

Viral Video Of Woman Getting Stuck In Cruise Ship's Waterslide Is Pure Nightmare Fuel

Woman crying
Trending

People Share The Wildest Thing Someone Said To Them When They Were In A Bad Place Emotionally

More from Entertainment/celebrities

Creepy house
Photo by Ján Jakub Naništa on Unsplash

The Creepiest Unexplainable Things People Have Seen With Their Own Eyes

As much as we might not want to admit it, there are some things in life that are hard, if not impossible, to explain.

That's all the harder to swallow when the unexplainable is also horrifyingly creepy.

Keep ReadingShow less
Gavin Newsom; Screenshot of JD Vance from AI-generated video
Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu via Getty Images; @GovPressOffice/X

Gavin Newsom Just Epically Trolled JD Vance Over Tariffs With An AI Video About Couches

California Governor Gavin Newsom mocked Vice President JD Vance—and his love of couches—with an AI-generated video to troll him over the rising costs of goods due to President Donald Trump's retaliatory tariffs.

Earlier this week, Trump announced new tariffs: 10% on softwood timber and lumber, and 25% on “certain upholstered wooden products,” set to take effect October 14. The move follows Trump’s announcement last week of additional tariffs on kitchen cabinets, vanities, and other upholstered products, which will take effect October 1.

Keep ReadingShow less
Walton Goggins; Pete Davidson
Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images; Michael Loccisano/WireImage

Walton Goggins Speaks Out After Pete Davidson Predicts Fans Will 'Turn On' Him Like They Did Pedro Pascal

Pete Davidson went viral recently for calling out the weird online backlash to actor Pedro Pascal's unstoppable career trajectory in recent years.

And he thinks White Lotus star Walton Goggins is next.

Keep ReadingShow less
Alabama State University Honeybeez
@the.asuhoneybeez/Instagram

College Announcer Apologizes After Sparking Outrage With Body-Shaming Comment About Plus-Size Dance Team

In the United States, there are 107 Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs)—schools founded when segregation laws and racist policies kept Black men and women from higher education. The schools developed their own unique culture and customs around stepping, marching band, drum majors, and majorettes.

HBCU majorettes march with the band, dance, and have stand battles during games. The dance style and moves are unique to Black culture, but have spread beyond the HBCUs to high schools and dance schools across the country.

Keep ReadingShow less
Screenshot of Jesse Watters discussing Barron Trump
Fox News

Fox News Hosts Spark Disgust After Speculating If Barron Trump Got Laid On Recent Date

Fox News hosts Jesse Watters and Julie Banderas were widely mocked after they devoted an unusually fawning segment to Barron Trump and hoped that he got laid after he brought a date to Trump Tower.

Watters claimed Barron Trump—the youngest child of President Donald Trump—had recently brought a woman to Trump Tower in New York City and “shut the whole floor down so he could be alone.” He also cited a People magazine article in which unnamed sources described Barron as “a ladies’ man,” “really popular with the ladies,” and “tall and handsome.”

Keep ReadingShow less