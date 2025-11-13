Kelly Clarkson Reveals Horrific Comment Her Ex-Manager Once Made About Her Body—And Fans Are Livid

"Kids say the darnedest things" is a popular phrase for a reason, and while it might not have the same ring, maybe we need to change "kids" to "entertainment managers"?
While doing her Las Vegas residency, Kelly Clarkson mixed her most iconic songs with audience interactions and stories of things that have happened during her career.
There were some doozies—including a brief and blunt conversation Clarkson had with an ex-manager, whom she did not name.
Allegedly, the ex-manager wanted her to "improve upon" herself, but she had the perfect response ready.
"I had some d**k manager one time tell me to get a boob job."
"So I was like, 'Why don't you get a d**k job?'"
"Like, what? I'm fine with my itty-bitty titties! Get out of here."
Clarkson revealed that she felt this was a problem across the industry.
"Who says that s**t? People say that s**t. They say it all the time to people in the industry."
"They say the craziest s**t. I'm like, 'This is not normal. You've normalized crazy.'"
She also encouraged everyone to do what was right for them.
"Do you. Don't make me do you."
"I like my itty-bitty titties. They've served me well."
You can see clips from Clarkson's performance here:
When the performance grew popular on Twitter (X), fans were quick to applaud Clarkson for the clapback.
But over in the "Fauxmoi" subReddit, Redditors were saddened that this was a conversation she even had to have.
It's entertaining and fitting that such a talented singer and TV host had such a blunt clapback for her ex-manager, but it's unfortunate that she even needed to have such a response ready.
If a person decides to alter their body, it should be something they choose for themselves, not forced on them to make them more successful or popular.