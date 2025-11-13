Skip to content

People Admit Which Seemingly Harmless Things They Still Judge People For

Kelly Clarkson Reveals Horrific Comment Her Ex-Manager Once Made About Her Body—And Fans Are Livid

Kelly Clarkson
Denise Truscello/Live Nation Las Vegas/Getty Images

The American Idol winner told the crowd at her Las Vegas residency about how a former manager once told her to get a "boob job"—and she had a blunt clapback for him.

McKenzie Lynn Tozan
By McKenzie Lynn TozanNov 13, 2025
McKenzie Lynn Tozan
McKenzie Lynn Tozan has been a part of the George Takei family since 2019 when she wrote some of her favorite early pieces: Sesame Street introducing its first character who lived in foster care and Bruce Willis delivering a not-so-Die-Hard opening pitch at a Phillies game. She's gone on to write nearly 3,000 viral and trending stories for George Takei, Comic Sands, Percolately, and ÜberFacts. With an unstoppable love for the written word, she's also an avid reader, poet, and indie novelist.
"Kids say the darnedest things" is a popular phrase for a reason, and while it might not have the same ring, maybe we need to change "kids" to "entertainment managers"?

While doing her Las Vegas residency, Kelly Clarkson mixed her most iconic songs with audience interactions and stories of things that have happened during her career.

There were some doozies—including a brief and blunt conversation Clarkson had with an ex-manager, whom she did not name.

Allegedly, the ex-manager wanted her to "improve upon" herself, but she had the perfect response ready.

"I had some d**k manager one time tell me to get a boob job."
"So I was like, 'Why don't you get a d**k job?'"
"Like, what? I'm fine with my itty-bitty titties! Get out of here."

Clarkson revealed that she felt this was a problem across the industry.

"Who says that s**t? People say that s**t. They say it all the time to people in the industry."
"They say the craziest s**t. I'm like, 'This is not normal. You've normalized crazy.'"

She also encouraged everyone to do what was right for them.

"Do you. Don't make me do you."
"I like my itty-bitty titties. They've served me well."

You can see clips from Clarkson's performance here:

- YouTubewww.youtube.com

When the performance grew popular on Twitter (X), fans were quick to applaud Clarkson for the clapback.





But over in the "Fauxmoi" subReddit, Redditors were saddened that this was a conversation she even had to have.

"What is it with men and suggesting surgeries so casually like it’s something we can order from a McD drive-thru?" -depressedbananaslug

"Queen s**t." -Lenu92

"That's a bunch of bulls**t. I mean, people need to get a grip, nobody should be telling anyone how to live their life." -ShakeDatApp

"Good lord, this woman has really been done dirty in her life, and she's done nothing but bring us fantastic pop songs and terrible highlights. I feel for her." -HallWild5495

"I literally saw her say this live, how funny. She's so charismatic and an amazing performer." -danniybarra


It's entertaining and fitting that such a talented singer and TV host had such a blunt clapback for her ex-manager, but it's unfortunate that she even needed to have such a response ready.

If a person decides to alter their body, it should be something they choose for themselves, not forced on them to make them more successful or popular.

