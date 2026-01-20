Skip to content

Colin Jost Offers Hilarious Take On Zoe Saldaña Surpassing Scarlett Johansson As Highest-Grossing Actor

Search AI Powered
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

MAGA Voter Gets Blunt Reality Check After Complaining That Her Mom's Government Assistance Was Taken Away

Red cap with "Make America Great Again" text held by a hand with a black watch.
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

A Trump voter's posts, including one about her elderly mother's government assistance getting taken away, sparked mockery and major side eye after they made their way to Reddit.

Amelia Mavis Christnot
By Amelia Mavis ChristnotJan 20, 2026
Amelia Mavis Christnot

Amelia is an Oglala Lakȟóta, Kanien'kehá:ka Haudenosaunee and Métis Navy brat who settled in the wilds of Northern Maine. A member of the Indigenous Journalists Association, she considers herself a proud Maineiac.

See Full Bio

A new entry to the MAGA voter with regrets subReddit "Leopards Ate My Face" (r/LeopardsAteMyFace) drew all the customary empathy it deserved for a woman named DiAnne.

In a series of posts beginning in August of 2025, DiAnne expressed her devotion and faith in MAGA Republican President Donald Trump.

In August, she reposted a screed from failed Ohio MAGA Republican gubernatorial candidate Ken Blackwell praising Trump's devotion to his voters.

r/LeopardsAteMyFace/Reddit

Then in October, DiAnne decided to repost Trump propaganda from Marco Rubio's State Department, complete with a fawning quote from Rubio himself.

r/LeopardsAteMyFace/Reddit

In November, DiAnne opted to write her own post, sharing the fear mongering the White House employed during the New York City mayoral election that saw Zohran Mamdani win on a progressive Democratic platform.

She called out socialist-Democrat policies—like providing food, shelter, and healthcare for all Americans—and invoked the Bible and God as if Jesus was opposed to any of those ideas.

DiAnne wrote:

"...socialism leans heavily toward state control, redistribution, and dependency."

r/LeopardsAteMyFace/Reddit

But then, on an undisclosed date in December, DiAnne suddenly had a change of heart.

Sort of.

On a post on the POTUS' Facebook account, DiAnne added a comment saying:

"We are patiently waiting for prices to come down. Unfortunately, Federal cuts have hurt my elderly mother and other seniors - my mother received a notice that there is no HEAP money available. Why would you cut funding that helps people to heat their homes?"

r/LeopardsAteMyFace/Reddit

HEAP refers to the Home Energy Assistance Program, a federally funded program that helps eligible low-income households with heating and cooling costs by lowering their utility bills, paying for system repairs or upgrades, and paying for weatherization to make their home more energy efficient.

DiAnne, who just a month before sounded the alarm about socialist policies, was advocating for one a month later after it affected her mother.

People were less than empathetic on Reddit.

r/LeopardsAteMyFace/Reddit


r/LeopardsAteMyFace/Reddit


r/LeopardsAteMyFace/Reddit


r/LeopardsAteMyFace/Reddit


r/LeopardsAteMyFace/Reddit


r/LeopardsAteMyFace/Reddit


r/LeopardsAteMyFace/Reddit


r/LeopardsAteMyFace/Reddit


r/LeopardsAteMyFace/Reddit

Many applied DiAnne's own words and attitude to her mother's situation.

r/LeopardsAteMyFace/Reddit


r/LeopardsAteMyFace/Reddit


r/LeopardsAteMyFace/Reddit


r/LeopardsAteMyFace/Reddit


r/LeopardsAteMyFace/Reddit


r/LeopardsAteMyFace/Reddit

Others pointed out the Republican tendency to only care about a problem if it affects them personally.

r/LeopardsAteMyFace/Reddit


r/LeopardsAteMyFace/Reddit


r/LeopardsAteMyFace/Reddit


r/LeopardsAteMyFace/Reddit


r/LeopardsAteMyFace/Reddit


r/LeopardsAteMyFace/Reddit


r/LeopardsAteMyFace/Reddit


r/LeopardsAteMyFace/Reddit


r/LeopardsAteMyFace/Reddit


r/LeopardsAteMyFace/Reddit


r/LeopardsAteMyFace/Reddit


r/LeopardsAteMyFace/Reddit


r/LeopardsAteMyFace/Reddit


r/LeopardsAteMyFace/Reddit


r/LeopardsAteMyFace/Reddit


r/LeopardsAteMyFace/Reddit


r/LeopardsAteMyFace/Reddit


r/LeopardsAteMyFace/Reddit

DiAnne joins a growing list of MAGA voters finding out the programs they and their families relied on for years were the socialist evils they've been railing against.

The states receiving the most federal government assistance have consistently voted Republican—the party that consistently vows to take those programs away.

Latest News

Jonathan Van Ness; Pedro Pascal
Celebrities

Jonathan Van Ness Just Shared An Adorable Throwback Photo With Pedro Pascal—And We Can't Get Enough

Mavis and Jay Leno
Celebrities

Someone Asked Jay Leno If He's Going To 'Get A Girlfriend' After His Wife Was Diagnosed With Dementia—And Fans Are Livid

Screenshots of Scott Jennings and Leigh McGowan
Political News

CNN Panelist Epically Rips Conservative Pundit After He Tries To Downplay Epstein Files

Screenshots of Mar-a-Lago performers in dog masks
Political News

Mar-A-Lago Just Hosted A Bizarre Event With Entertainers In Dog Masks—And The Mockery Was Swift

More from People/donald-trump

Donald Trump
Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty Images

New Data On How Trump Is Polling With Gen Z Is A Disastrous Wake-Up Call For His Administration

According to the latest polling data highlighted on CNN, President Donald Trump's support among Gen Z voters has fallen considerably—a remarkable shift in public opinion from a cohort whose support proved crucial to his 2024 election win.

Trump's 2024 campaign received a massive boost thanks to the efforts of Turning Point USA's Charlie Kirk, the far-right activist who was assassinated in September. Kirk galvanized the youth vote but those gains have not held steady since Trump entered office.

Keep ReadingShow less
A couple sits at a cafe, drinks cappuccinos and hold hands.
Photo by Priscilla Du Preez 🇨🇦 on Unsplash

People Break Down The Most Confusing Mixed Signals They've Gotten While Dating

Dating is hard.

Why is that?

Keep ReadingShow less
The Damon family: Isabella Damon; Luciana Damon; Matt Damon; Gia Damon; Stella Damon
Roy Rochlin/Netflix/Getty Images

Matt Damon's Daughter Just Dragged Him For How He Was Posing On The Red Carpet—And Ouch!

No matter how honest we might expect our friends or romantic partners to be, no one can humble us quite like our own children can.

Whether they're a toddler with truth pouring from their mouths faster than water from a broken pipe, or a teenager practicing for debate team, they're ready to humble.

Keep ReadingShow less
Teyana Taylor; Leonardo DiCaprio
Brianna Bryson/Getty Images; CBS

Teyana Taylor Hilariously Confirms She Was Who Leo DiCaprio Was Talking To In That Viral Golden Globes Clip

Now we know who Leonardo DiCaprio was queening out with at the Golden Globes: his costar Teyana Taylor.

Taylor won the Globe for Best Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture for her performance in PT Anderson's One Battle After Another that night, but it turns out that wasn't the only big moment of the evening for her.

Keep ReadingShow less
Rihanna; Vivian Jenna Wilson
Mike Coppola/Getty Images for The Gotham Film & Media Institute; River Callaway/Variety via Getty Images

Rihanna Enlists Elon Musk’s Estranged Daughter Vivian Wilson To Be Model For Savage X Fenty Shoot

Vivian Jenna Wilson is a young woman whose star is on the rise in the world of modeling. She made her runway debut in September during New York Fashion Week, walking in Alexis Bittar's Spring-Summer 2026 show.

The estranged daughter of problematic billionaire Elon Musk has now been asked by pop icon Rihanna to appear in her Savage x Fenty Valentine's Day lingerie campaign, titled “Love So Savage: A Modern Ode to Aphrodite."

Keep ReadingShow less