MAGA Voter Gets Blunt Reality Check After Complaining That Her Mom's Government Assistance Was Taken Away

A new entry to the MAGA voter with regrets subReddit "Leopards Ate My Face" (r/LeopardsAteMyFace) drew all the customary empathy it deserved for a woman named DiAnne.
In a series of posts beginning in August of 2025, DiAnne expressed her devotion and faith in MAGA Republican President Donald Trump.
In August, she reposted a screed from failed Ohio MAGA Republican gubernatorial candidate Ken Blackwell praising Trump's devotion to his voters.
Then in October, DiAnne decided to repost Trump propaganda from Marco Rubio's State Department, complete with a fawning quote from Rubio himself.
In November, DiAnne opted to write her own post, sharing the fear mongering the White House employed during the New York City mayoral election that saw Zohran Mamdani win on a progressive Democratic platform.
She called out socialist-Democrat policies—like providing food, shelter, and healthcare for all Americans—and invoked the Bible and God as if Jesus was opposed to any of those ideas.
DiAnne wrote:
"...socialism leans heavily toward state control, redistribution, and dependency."
But then, on an undisclosed date in December, DiAnne suddenly had a change of heart.
Sort of.
On a post on the POTUS' Facebook account, DiAnne added a comment saying:
"We are patiently waiting for prices to come down. Unfortunately, Federal cuts have hurt my elderly mother and other seniors - my mother received a notice that there is no HEAP money available. Why would you cut funding that helps people to heat their homes?"
HEAP refers to the Home Energy Assistance Program, a federally funded program that helps eligible low-income households with heating and cooling costs by lowering their utility bills, paying for system repairs or upgrades, and paying for weatherization to make their home more energy efficient.
DiAnne, who just a month before sounded the alarm about socialist policies, was advocating for one a month later after it affected her mother.
People were less than empathetic on Reddit.
Many applied DiAnne's own words and attitude to her mother's situation.
Others pointed out the Republican tendency to only care about a problem if it affects them personally.
DiAnne joins a growing list of MAGA voters finding out the programs they and their families relied on for years were the socialist evils they've been railing against.
The states receiving the most federal government assistance have consistently voted Republican—the party that consistently vows to take those programs away.