Fox News Hosts Dragged After Fawning Over Trump's Alleged Testosterone Levels

A man was standing next to a Smith machine, setting up the bar pad, when he confronted a woman who was lifting weights near him. He loudly told her that he didn't want any "fat people" working out near him.

At first, TikToker @_markie.__ tried to make light of the situation to help break it up, not realizing what exactly had been said, by pointing out it was a new year full of new opportunities, and he resumed his set when the woman walked away and started venting to a friend.

The woman was clearly hurt by the man's comments, confiding that she was a happily married woman, only trying to get her health straightened out.

But the other man continued to listen in on the woman's concerns and started commenting on her body again.

At this point, TikToker @_markie.__ dropped his weights to the ground, and he, the videographer, and several of his friends approached the man, surrounding him at his weight machine, and calling him out on his "weird" behavior of making fatphobic comments at the gym.

You can watch the video here:

@_markie.__ It’s 2026 Everybody Trying To Better Themselves Weridos Like This Won’t Be Tolerated 💯

Some were infuriated by bigger people being shamed, whether they went to the gym or not.

Others were glad that TikToker @_markie.__ and his friends eventually spoke up.

Some hoped that this wouldn't hinder the woman's health journey.

Fortunately, the woman came across TikToker @_markie.__'s video and was happy to report that it hadn't.

The woman is TikToker @QueenTLevelUp, and she started her health journey a while ago. The day the man criticized her was her 93rd consecutive day going to the gym.

She filmed the man that day and decided to start a TikTok page to call him out. She's since started posting accountability videos of her going to the gym and her various weight-lifting routines, nearly 100 days into her journey.

You can see her perspective from that day, here (warning: language):

"I don't like fat people around me in the gym. I'm right here. You need to go."

@queentlevelup Day 93 at the GYM for me at 1 of the 2 Gyms I go to! Freedom of speech but not freedom of consequence! 🤪 #PublicShaming #Harlem #Fitness #GYM #WatchYaMouth 😘

Fellow TikTokers loudly and proudly supported her in the comments.

Since the incident, TikToker @_markie.__ has continued to speak up about gym etiquette on his platform.

Specifically, after he and his friends called the other man a "weirdo" for how he treated the woman, he's specifically called for "no weirdos" and "no weird behavior" in the gym.

In an uplifting video, the TikToker challenges:

"Yo, that weird sh*t won't be tolerated in the gym, man."

"Cutting all of that out for 2026!"

"Lock in. Get money. Stay consistent."

"Just make strength!"

You can watch the video here:

@_markie.__ No Werido Vibes Will Be Tolerated For 2026 Don’t Let Nobody Stop You From Being The Best You In The Gym !!

Fellow TikTokers were proud of TikToker @_mackie.__ for continuing to speak out.

It's already tough enough to find the motivation to go to the gym, and then have the confidence to walk in and start working out in front of everyone, especially if you're just getting started or are trying out a new routine.

But trying to kick someone when they are only trying to improve themselves is beyond low, and it's the last thing we need to see in the spaces that are meant to improve our health and happiness.