Rihanna Enlists Elon Musk’s Estranged Daughter Vivian Wilson To Be Model For Savage X Fenty Shoot

Fox News Hosts Dragged After Fawning Over Trump's Alleged Testosterone Levels

Riley Gaines; Donald Trump
Fox News; Kyle Mazza/Anadolu via Getty Images

Former collegiate swimmer-turned-conservative activist Riley Gaines had the internet rolling their eyes after she gushed on Fox News over Dr. Oz's claim that Trump has a super high testosterone level for his age.

Amelia Mavis Christnot
By Amelia Mavis ChristnotJan 16, 2026
Amelia Mavis Christnot

Amelia is an Oglala Lakȟóta, Kanien'kehá:ka Haudenosaunee and Métis Navy brat who settled in the wilds of Northern Maine. A member of the Indigenous Journalists Association, she considers herself a proud Maineiac.

See Full Bio

People were creeped out by a Fox News Outnumbered segment featuring 5th place-finishing collegiate swimmer Riley Gaines on the panel. The group was discussing Secretary of Health and Human Services Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s recent claim that MAGA Republican President Donald Trump is in "incredible health."

During the January 13 episode of The Katie Miller Podcast, RFK Jr. said:

"Dr. [Mehmet] Oz looked at his medical records and said he’s got the highest testosterone level that he’s ever seen for an individual over 70 years old."
"I know the President will be happy that I repeat that.”

The claim came after months of visible swelling and bruising and two "annual" physicals in six months, including cognitive evaluations that Trump later bragged about.

On Outnumbered, Gaines announced:

"I saw this morning, actually, Dr. Oz said President Trump has the highest testosterone level of any man over 70 that he has ever seen…"

You can see the moment here:

As panelist Emily Compagno laughed in the background, Gaines added:

"But you compare President Trump to someone, any one of the Democratic male leaders, someone like Tim Walz, if you will, you know Mr. Jazz Hands--"
"Ask any 20-year-old boy, especially on a college campus, who they would rather spend a day golfing with, President Trump or Tim Walz?"
"You have to imagine that majority of them are going to say President Trump."

Rather than draw a multitude of 20-year-old males clamoring to hit the links with the POTUS, Gaines gushing over someone old enough to be her grandpa drew mostly mockery.

One person noted:

"Fox News just turned prime time into the world’s creepiest OnlyFans audition tape."

@gatesisthedevil/X

People were equally creeped out and amused by conservative attempts to bolster Trump's image.















Some answered Gaines' question.

@Bowser1129/X



As many pointed out, elevated testosterone in an elderly man isn't a sign of good health.

High testosterone in older men is most often the result of supplementation. Testosterone therapy became a popular treatment in part through ads claiming it would boost men's libidos and cure erectile dysfunction.

But dropping production of certain hormones is a natural part of aging and should be supplemented only if they fall below normal levels for a person's age.

Higher testosterone among the elderly increases risks for blood clots (polycythemia); worsens sleep apnea, prostate issues (BPH/cancer acceleration), heart problems (hypertension, stroke), liver disease, fluid retention, acne, and mood swings/irritability; could potentially cause breast enlargement (gynecomastia); and suppresses the body's natural production of the hormone.

