Jonathan Van Ness Just Shared An Adorable Throwback Photo With Pedro Pascal—And We Can't Get Enough

Anyone who has recently logged on to Instagram has probably found their feed flooded with nostalgic pictures from a decade ago, since the current trend is for people on the app to share pictures of themselves from 2016.
Countless celebrities have jumped on this trend and entertained fans with pictures of their 10-year-younger selves.
Among them is Jonathan Van Ness, the Emmy-winning grooming expert of Netflix's runaway hit reality series Queer Eye.
Van Ness added not one, but eight pictures of his younger self.
These included fixing Margaret Cho's hair ahead of an appearance on Fashion Police, a candid shot with comedian Michelle Collins, as well as a poignant selfie of himself holding an "I Voted" sticker, a reminder that 2016 was the year of possibly the most consequential Presidential election of all time.
However, it was the first picture that had practically all of Instagram aflutter—Van Ness in a sweet semi-embrace with Pedro Pascal.
While now a household name, thanks to The Mandalorian and The Last of Us, Pascal's star was quickly on the rise in 2016.
At the time, the revered and rugged actor was just beginning to make a name for himself thanks to a recurring role on the now legendary HBO series Game Of Thrones, and his lead role on the Netflix smash Narcos.
Indeed, Game of Thrones also played a highly important role in Van Ness's rise to fame, as one of his first notable onscreen appearances was hosting the web-series Gay Of Thrones, in which Van Ness would recap episodes of the hit series with, as the title suggests, a deliciously gay opinion.
Van Ness's post, particularly the first picture of himself and Pascal, was met with adoration from his fans.
Many swooned over the younger Pascal, while also remarking how neither Pascal or Van Ness seemed to have aged in the last ten years, while others fondly remembered Van Ness in his Gay of Thrones days:
The tenth season of Queer Eye, which has also been announced as the final season of Netflix's longest-running unscripted series, is set to premiere on Netflix on January 21.
The final season of the hugely popular reboot will see Van Ness and his fellow members of the fab-five, Antoni Porowski, Tan France, Karamo Brown, and Jeremiah Brent, help locals of the nation's capital, Washington D.C, who are in need of the team's trademark external and internal make-overs.
As Van Ness will now have a little more time on his hands, perhaps there's time for a reboot of Gay Of Thrones?
Maybe this time centered around the popular prequel series House of The Dragon?
One can certainly dream, and come up with an appropriate title in the meantime...