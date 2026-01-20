Skip to content

Colin Jost Offers Hilarious Take On Zoe Saldaña Surpassing Scarlett Johansson As Highest-Grossing Actor

Search AI Powered
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

Jonathan Van Ness Just Shared An Adorable Throwback Photo With Pedro Pascal—And We Can't Get Enough

Jonathan Van Ness; Pedro Pascal
Bruce Glikas / Contributor; Stephane Cardinale - Corbis / Contributor

The Queer Eye star joined the trend of people sharing throwback photos of themselves from 2016 by offering up their own selfie with The Last of Us star Pedro Pascal—and fans are melting.

John Curtis
By John CurtisJan 20, 2026
John Curtis
A novelist, picture book writer and native New Yorker, John is a graduate of Syracuse University and the children's media graduate program at Centennial College. When not staring at his computer monitor, you'll most likely find John sipping tea watching British comedies, or in the kitchen, taking a stab at the technical challenge on the most recent episode of 'The Great British Baking Show'.
See Full Bio

Anyone who has recently logged on to Instagram has probably found their feed flooded with nostalgic pictures from a decade ago, since the current trend is for people on the app to share pictures of themselves from 2016.

Countless celebrities have jumped on this trend and entertained fans with pictures of their 10-year-younger selves.

Among them is Jonathan Van Ness, the Emmy-winning grooming expert of Netflix's runaway hit reality series Queer Eye.

Van Ness added not one, but eight pictures of his younger self.

These included fixing Margaret Cho's hair ahead of an appearance on Fashion Police, a candid shot with comedian Michelle Collins, as well as a poignant selfie of himself holding an "I Voted" sticker, a reminder that 2016 was the year of possibly the most consequential Presidential election of all time.

However, it was the first picture that had practically all of Instagram aflutter—Van Ness in a sweet semi-embrace with Pedro Pascal.

While now a household name, thanks to The Mandalorian and The Last of Us, Pascal's star was quickly on the rise in 2016.

At the time, the revered and rugged actor was just beginning to make a name for himself thanks to a recurring role on the now legendary HBO series Game Of Thrones, and his lead role on the Netflix smash Narcos.

Indeed, Game of Thrones also played a highly important role in Van Ness's rise to fame, as one of his first notable onscreen appearances was hosting the web-series Gay Of Thrones, in which Van Ness would recap episodes of the hit series with, as the title suggests, a deliciously gay opinion.

Van Ness's post, particularly the first picture of himself and Pascal, was met with adoration from his fans.

Many swooned over the younger Pascal, while also remarking how neither Pascal or Van Ness seemed to have aged in the last ten years, while others fondly remembered Van Ness in his Gay of Thrones days:

@jvn/Instagram


@jvn/Instagram

@jvn/Instagram

@jvn/Instagram

@jvn/Instagram

@jvn/Instagram

@jvn/Instagram

@jvn/Instagram

@jvn/Instagram

@jvn/Instagram

The tenth season of Queer Eye, which has also been announced as the final season of Netflix's longest-running unscripted series, is set to premiere on Netflix on January 21.

The final season of the hugely popular reboot will see Van Ness and his fellow members of the fab-five, Antoni Porowski, Tan France, Karamo Brown, and Jeremiah Brent, help locals of the nation's capital, Washington D.C, who are in need of the team's trademark external and internal make-overs.

As Van Ness will now have a little more time on his hands, perhaps there's time for a reboot of Gay Of Thrones?

Maybe this time centered around the popular prequel series House of The Dragon?

One can certainly dream, and come up with an appropriate title in the meantime...

Latest News

Mavis and Jay Leno
Celebrities

Someone Asked Jay Leno If He's Going To 'Get A Girlfriend' After His Wife Was Diagnosed With Dementia—And Fans Are Livid

Red cap with "Make America Great Again" text held by a hand with a black watch.
Donald Trump

MAGA Voter Gets Blunt Reality Check After Complaining That Her Mom's Government Assistance Was Taken Away

Screenshots of Scott Jennings and Leigh McGowan
Political News

CNN Panelist Epically Rips Conservative Pundit After He Tries To Downplay Epstein Files

Screenshots of Mar-a-Lago performers in dog masks
Political News

Mar-A-Lago Just Hosted A Bizarre Event With Entertainers In Dog Masks—And The Mockery Was Swift

More from Entertainment/celebrities

Donald Trump
Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty Images

New Data On How Trump Is Polling With Gen Z Is A Disastrous Wake-Up Call For His Administration

According to the latest polling data highlighted on CNN, President Donald Trump's support among Gen Z voters has fallen considerably—a remarkable shift in public opinion from a cohort whose support proved crucial to his 2024 election win.

Trump's 2024 campaign received a massive boost thanks to the efforts of Turning Point USA's Charlie Kirk, the far-right activist who was assassinated in September. Kirk galvanized the youth vote but those gains have not held steady since Trump entered office.

Keep Reading Show less
A couple sits at a cafe, drinks cappuccinos and hold hands.
Photo by Priscilla Du Preez 🇨🇦 on Unsplash

People Break Down The Most Confusing Mixed Signals They've Gotten While Dating

Dating is hard.

Why is that?

Keep Reading Show less
The Damon family: Isabella Damon; Luciana Damon; Matt Damon; Gia Damon; Stella Damon
Roy Rochlin/Netflix/Getty Images

Matt Damon's Daughter Just Dragged Him For How He Was Posing On The Red Carpet—And Ouch!

No matter how honest we might expect our friends or romantic partners to be, no one can humble us quite like our own children can.

Whether they're a toddler with truth pouring from their mouths faster than water from a broken pipe, or a teenager practicing for debate team, they're ready to humble.

Keep Reading Show less
Teyana Taylor; Leonardo DiCaprio
Brianna Bryson/Getty Images; CBS

Teyana Taylor Hilariously Confirms She Was Who Leo DiCaprio Was Talking To In That Viral Golden Globes Clip

Now we know who Leonardo DiCaprio was queening out with at the Golden Globes: his costar Teyana Taylor.

Taylor won the Globe for Best Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture for her performance in PT Anderson's One Battle After Another that night, but it turns out that wasn't the only big moment of the evening for her.

Keep Reading Show less
Rihanna; Vivian Jenna Wilson
Mike Coppola/Getty Images for The Gotham Film & Media Institute; River Callaway/Variety via Getty Images

Rihanna Enlists Elon Musk’s Estranged Daughter Vivian Wilson To Be Model For Savage X Fenty Shoot

Vivian Jenna Wilson is a young woman whose star is on the rise in the world of modeling. She made her runway debut in September during New York Fashion Week, walking in Alexis Bittar's Spring-Summer 2026 show.

The estranged daughter of problematic billionaire Elon Musk has now been asked by pop icon Rihanna to appear in her Savage x Fenty Valentine's Day lingerie campaign, titled “Love So Savage: A Modern Ode to Aphrodite."

Keep Reading Show less