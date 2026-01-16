Matt Damon's Daughter Just Dragged Him For How He Was Posing On The Red Carpet—And Ouch!

No matter how honest we might expect our friends or romantic partners to be, no one can humble us quite like our own children can.
Whether they're a toddler with truth pouring from their mouths faster than water from a broken pipe, or a teenager practicing for debate team, they're ready to humble.
The Martian's Matt Damon was reminded of that in a big way on the red carpet during the premiere for his latest film, The Rip, opposite Ben Affleck.
Damon's wife and three young adult daughters were in attendance to show their support, and like any other red carpet, Damon posed for some photographs with his family, fellow celebrities, and by himself.
And his daughter Gia had a lot to say about it.
Caught in a video over at Entertainment Weekly, Gia could be heard ribbing her dad, asking him why he was standing a certain way for his photos, prompting laughs from the group, including one from Damon that definitely sounded like, "You caught me."
While striking a pose with her shoulders lifted around her ears, and her arms framed widely, with her feet kicked apart, she quipped:
"Dad! Dad! Why are you standing like this?"
In a follow-up photo, Damon stood with his wife and daughters in mostly the same posture, causing his daughter, Stella, to break into laughter mid-photo.
You can watch the video here:
Matt Damon fans and fellow parents were tickled by the callout.
This could have turned into an embarrassing moment, but clearly not for Damon and his daughters! If anything, it sounded like she was trying to help him relax and take better pictures throughout the rest of the evening, and also using the opportunity to roast him a little bit.
The best way to get through life is to be able to laugh at ourselves, and what better way to get there than to be comfortable with our loved ones joking around with us from time to time?
The Rip is goes live on Netflix on January 16, 2026.