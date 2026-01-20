Mar-A-Lago Just Hosted A Bizarre Event With Entertainers In Dog Masks—And The Mockery Was Swift

President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is weirding people the hell out after hosting an event with entertainers dressed in Rococo-era costumes and wearing dog masks.
The images are from the American Humane Society’s 15th annual Hero Dog Awards Gala at Mar-a-Lago on Friday, January 9, an event that Trump attended to honor "courageous canines." Video from the Palm Beach gathering shows some attendees wearing 18th-century formal attire topped with dog masks.
It sure had some "Let them eat cake" energy, as noted by @patriottakes, an account that tracks right-wing extremism online.
And the close-ups are something else.
@meidastouch/X
@meidastouch/X
@meidastouch/X
@meidastouch/X
California Governor Gavin Newsom asked what was on all of our minds when he questioned why Trump was hosting what looked like furries at Mar-a-Lago:
"Why is Donald Trump hosting a FURRY PARTY???"
You can see Newsom's post below.
Truly... what was up with all of this?
Of course, Mar-a-Lago has made headlines in the past for hosting other odd events at Trump's prized property.
Earlier this year, the estate chose to commemorate a visit Trump made to the Middle East by throwing an "Arabian Nights" party. Attendees were treated to fire dancers, men in thawbs (traditional ankle-length robes with long sleeves), live camels—and, incongruously, Spanish-language music.
Critics said the event was an example of cultural appropriation that disrespected what encompasses a wide range of cultures and identities across the Middle East and North Africa.
The year before, Trump had rapper Vanilla Ice and someone dressed as Michelangelo from Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles perform for a New Year's Eve party at the venue.
Videos captured Trump present in the room as Vanilla Ice entertained the crowd, while an Elvis impersonator performed in another part of the venue. Critics also mocked video footage that shows many supporters as well as members of Trump's inner circle rocking out during the '90s-themed event.