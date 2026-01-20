Skip to content

Colin Jost Offers Hilarious Take On Zoe Saldaña Surpassing Scarlett Johansson As Highest-Grossing Actor

Search AI Powered
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

Mar-A-Lago Just Hosted A Bizarre Event With Entertainers In Dog Masks—And The Mockery Was Swift

Screenshots of Mar-a-Lago performers in dog masks
@patriottakes/X

Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate recently held an event with entertainers dressed in Rococo-era costumes and wearing dog masks—and nobody knows what to make of it.

Alan Herrera
By Alan HerreraJan 20, 2026
Alan Herrera

Alan is a writer and editor who lives in New York City. His work has been featured in such publications as Salon, The Advocate, Plus Magazine, George Takei Presents, The Huffington Post, Spoiled NYC, Towleroad, Distractify, Elite Daily, and 2 or 3 Things I Know About Film.

See Full Bio

President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is weirding people the hell out after hosting an event with entertainers dressed in Rococo-era costumes and wearing dog masks.

The images are from the American Humane Society’s 15th annual Hero Dog Awards Gala at Mar-a-Lago on Friday, January 9, an event that Trump attended to honor "courageous canines." Video from the Palm Beach gathering shows some attendees wearing 18th-century formal attire topped with dog masks.

It sure had some "Let them eat cake" energy, as noted by @patriottakes, an account that tracks right-wing extremism online.

And the close-ups are something else.

Screenshot of Mar-a-Lago attendees in dog costumes @meidastouch/X

Screenshot of Mar-a-Lago attendees in dog costumes @meidastouch/X

Screenshot of Mar-a-Lago attendees in dog costumes @meidastouch/X

Screenshot of Mar-a-Lago attendees in dog costumes @meidastouch/X

California Governor Gavin Newsom asked what was on all of our minds when he questioned why Trump was hosting what looked like furries at Mar-a-Lago:

"Why is Donald Trump hosting a FURRY PARTY???"

You can see Newsom's post below.

Truly... what was up with all of this?


Of course, Mar-a-Lago has made headlines in the past for hosting other odd events at Trump's prized property.

Earlier this year, the estate chose to commemorate a visit Trump made to the Middle East by throwing an "Arabian Nights" party. Attendees were treated to fire dancers, men in thawbs (traditional ankle-length robes with long sleeves), live camels—and, incongruously, Spanish-language music.

Critics said the event was an example of cultural appropriation that disrespected what encompasses a wide range of cultures and identities across the Middle East and North Africa.

The year before, Trump had rapper Vanilla Ice and someone dressed as Michelangelo from Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles perform for a New Year's Eve party at the venue.

Videos captured Trump present in the room as Vanilla Ice entertained the crowd, while an Elvis impersonator performed in another part of the venue. Critics also mocked video footage that shows many supporters as well as members of Trump's inner circle rocking out during the '90s-themed event.

Latest News

Jonathan Van Ness; Pedro Pascal
Celebrities

Jonathan Van Ness Just Shared An Adorable Throwback Photo With Pedro Pascal—And We Can't Get Enough

Mavis and Jay Leno
Celebrities

Someone Asked Jay Leno If He's Going To 'Get A Girlfriend' After His Wife Was Diagnosed With Dementia—And Fans Are Livid

Red cap with "Make America Great Again" text held by a hand with a black watch.
Donald Trump

MAGA Voter Gets Blunt Reality Check After Complaining That Her Mom's Government Assistance Was Taken Away

Screenshots of Scott Jennings and Leigh McGowan
Political News

CNN Panelist Epically Rips Conservative Pundit After He Tries To Downplay Epstein Files

More from News/political-news

Donald Trump
Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty Images

New Data On How Trump Is Polling With Gen Z Is A Disastrous Wake-Up Call For His Administration

According to the latest polling data highlighted on CNN, President Donald Trump's support among Gen Z voters has fallen considerably—a remarkable shift in public opinion from a cohort whose support proved crucial to his 2024 election win.

Trump's 2024 campaign received a massive boost thanks to the efforts of Turning Point USA's Charlie Kirk, the far-right activist who was assassinated in September. Kirk galvanized the youth vote but those gains have not held steady since Trump entered office.

Keep ReadingShow less
A couple sits at a cafe, drinks cappuccinos and hold hands.
Photo by Priscilla Du Preez 🇨🇦 on Unsplash

People Break Down The Most Confusing Mixed Signals They've Gotten While Dating

Dating is hard.

Why is that?

Keep ReadingShow less
The Damon family: Isabella Damon; Luciana Damon; Matt Damon; Gia Damon; Stella Damon
Roy Rochlin/Netflix/Getty Images

Matt Damon's Daughter Just Dragged Him For How He Was Posing On The Red Carpet—And Ouch!

No matter how honest we might expect our friends or romantic partners to be, no one can humble us quite like our own children can.

Whether they're a toddler with truth pouring from their mouths faster than water from a broken pipe, or a teenager practicing for debate team, they're ready to humble.

Keep ReadingShow less
Teyana Taylor; Leonardo DiCaprio
Brianna Bryson/Getty Images; CBS

Teyana Taylor Hilariously Confirms She Was Who Leo DiCaprio Was Talking To In That Viral Golden Globes Clip

Now we know who Leonardo DiCaprio was queening out with at the Golden Globes: his costar Teyana Taylor.

Taylor won the Globe for Best Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture for her performance in PT Anderson's One Battle After Another that night, but it turns out that wasn't the only big moment of the evening for her.

Keep ReadingShow less
Rihanna; Vivian Jenna Wilson
Mike Coppola/Getty Images for The Gotham Film & Media Institute; River Callaway/Variety via Getty Images

Rihanna Enlists Elon Musk’s Estranged Daughter Vivian Wilson To Be Model For Savage X Fenty Shoot

Vivian Jenna Wilson is a young woman whose star is on the rise in the world of modeling. She made her runway debut in September during New York Fashion Week, walking in Alexis Bittar's Spring-Summer 2026 show.

The estranged daughter of problematic billionaire Elon Musk has now been asked by pop icon Rihanna to appear in her Savage x Fenty Valentine's Day lingerie campaign, titled “Love So Savage: A Modern Ode to Aphrodite."

Keep ReadingShow less