Mar-A-Lago Threw An 'Arabian Nights'-Themed Party Before Trump Headed To The Middle East—And Yiiikes

Ahead of President Donald Trump's Middle East, his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida decided to commemorate the occasion by throwing an "Arabian Nights" party—and video of the event shows it's as bad as you think.
While the term “Arabian” may evoke images of something exotic or glamorous, it’s important to remember that it encompasses a wide range of cultures and identities across the Middle East and North Africa.
Cultural appropriation occurs when elements of one culture—often one that has historically faced marginalization—are adopted by another, typically without proper understanding or respect for their significance. Offense often arises when sacred, symbolic, or deeply rooted cultural aspects are reduced to costumes or superficial entertainment.
That’s precisely what critics saw at Mar-a-Lago, where attendees were treated to fire dancers, men in thawbs (traditional ankle-length robes with long sleeves), live camels—and, incongruously, Spanish-language music.
You can see footage from the party below.
The cringe was real.
For centuries, the tales of One Thousand and One Nights have captivated imaginations around the globe. Widely regarded as one of the greatest literary contributions from the Arabic, Middle Eastern, and Islamic worlds, the Arabian Nights—or Alf Laylah wa-Laylah in Arabic—have left a lasting imprint on global culture.
Names like Aladdin, Ali Baba, and Sindbad are instantly recognizable to audiences worldwide, while words such as “genie” and “ghoul” have entered the Western lexicon thanks to these timeless tales. It's difficult to find anyone unfamiliar with the characters and themes that originated in these legendary narratives.
The tales span a wide array of genres, reflecting the rich and layered folkloric traditions of the broader Middle Eastern region. Blending the magical and mystical with the historical and real, these stories were crafted by numerous authors over centuries.
As they evolved, they absorbed elements from the many cultures the Middle East encountered—through trade, travel, conquest, and conflict—including influences from Persia, India, Greece, Turkey, and Central Asia.
It's safe to say the Mar-a-Lago event did not take any of this into account.