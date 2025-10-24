Skip to content

Fox News Gets Blunt Reality Check After Championing 'Big Comeback' Of Hamburger Helper

Search AI Powered
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

Former White House Historian Offers Dire Warning After Entire East Wing Is Demolished

President Donald Trump (left) and the ongoing demolition of the White House East Wing (right), where construction crews have begun clearing space for his planned 90,000-square-foot ballroom.
evin Dietsch/Getty Images; Eric Lee/Getty Images

Edward Lengel, former chief historian of the White House Historical Association, spoke out on CNN to say that the Founding Fathers would be "disgusted" by the changes President Trump is making to the White House to construct his massive ballroom—and warned that this is just the beginning.

Morgan Allison Ross
By Morgan Allison RossOct 24, 2025
Morgan Allison Ross

Morgan Ross is a writer, editor, and script doctor based in Washington, D.C. She received a B.A. in International Relations and Journalism from Mills College. Outside of writing, Morgan enjoys visiting museums, helping high school students achieve their dreams, and wrangling her two lovely cats, Roxie and Salem.

See Full Bio

Fifty years after the Declaration of Independence, Congress was already arguing about how much money to spend on what was then called the “President’s House,” because even in 1827, lawmakers couldn’t resist a good fight over budgets and optics.

Specifically, lawmakers argued about appropriations to finish and furnish the East Wing, or as Robert Letcher of Kentucky pointedly reminded his colleagues in 1827:

“If you think fit to furnish the house, as it has been said, it is not his [Adams’] house: it is the People’s house; and, in whatever manner or style it is deemed proper to furnish it, it must be an affair of the least possible consequence to the President, individually.”

So yes, it turns out, “infrastructure week” has always been a nightmare.

That civic-minded restraint on the "People's House" didn’t exactly age well. The East Wing eventually became a permanent fixture under Theodore Roosevelt in 1902, first called the East Terrace, and was later rebuilt by Franklin D. Roosevelt to conceal a secret underground bunker.

Over time, it housed staff offices, a theater, ceremonial spaces, and the Jacqueline Kennedy Garden, a setting for countless first lady receptions.

As Jacqueline Kennedy once reminded the nation during her 1962 televised White House tour:

“The White House belongs to all Americans. It would be a pity to just let it fall into ruin.”

She treated the building not as a presidential perk but as a living museum of the country’s history—a philosophy that feels painfully at odds with a particular overly tanned someone’s gold-plated renovations.

Fast forward to the second term of the Trump administration, and unfortunately, “The People’s House” has accelerated to looking more and more like “a presidential palace” by the day.

At least that's what Edward Lengel, the former chief historian of the White House Historical Association, told CNN’s Erin Burnett:

“As a Founding Fathers historian, I’ve spent most of my life with George Washington. I think all of the founders would have been disgusted by this.”

And Lengel warned that the current renovations are only the beginning, with “more and more surprises down the road.”

Oh lawd, is the White House lawn about to host the next UFC main event?

The demolition marks a significant escalation from what Donald Trump promised just a few months ago.

On July 31, the former president had assured reporters:

“It won’t interfere with the current building. It’ll be near it, but not touching it, and pays total respect to the existing building, which I’m the biggest fan of.”

Cue the bulldozers:

- YouTubeABC7 NEWS BAY AREA

Satellite imagery from Planet Labs PBC and on-the-ground photos taken Thursday show heaps of rubble where the East Wing once stood, after demolition began earlier this week. The New York Times first reported the scope of the teardown.

As excavators ripped through the structure, Trump confirmed Wednesday that he was indeed demolishing the entire East Wing to make way for his 90,000-square-foot ballroom—an expansion project that is already reshaping one of the nation’s most iconic landmarks.

Unmoved by the outrage, Trump shrugged off concerns. “It was never thought of as being much,” he said of the wing that once housed the first lady’s office. “It was a very small building.” The remark came during a July press conference on White House “beautification efforts,” where Trump outlined plans for a new ballroom adjacent to the East Wing.

According to two senior administration officials, the demolition could be finished by the weekend. Trump, ever the real-estate developer, boasted that he’d personally donate “millions” to fund the ballroom but declined to specify how many millions when asked.

Early estimates peg the cost of the Trump Ballroom between $850 million and $1 billion, according to construction consultants briefed on the plans. The expansive, marble- and gold-adorned venue is expected to include a 2,000-person dining hall, multiple crystal chandeliers, and a custom ceiling mural titled “Triumph of the Republic.”

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt defended the move, insisting the president doesn’t need formal approval for “demolition—only for vertical construction,” citing a convenient legal opinion from the National Capital Planning Commission. The agency, responsible for preserving Washington’s historic architecture, currently lacks the authority to intervene due to the ongoing government shutdown.

How convenient—while millions of Americans are struggling to put food on the table, the president is fast-tracking a billion-dollar vanity project complete with chandeliers and ego square footage.

Lengel fears the changes could reach far beyond the East Wing:

“Both in terms of the impact on the Executive Mansion itself. It could go beyond the East Wing; it could affect the Executive Mansion building itself, the original 1800 building. But I think much more likely what we’re going to see is a ballroom that’s even more ostentatious, and it’s going to turn the Executive Mansion into an annex to the party space.”

Channeling a Founding Fathers’ collective eye roll, you can watch the Engel and Burnett interview here:

- YouTubeCNN

Social media lit up in outrage, with users pointing out the irony of a president expanding his ballroom during a government shutdown that’s left federal workers unpaid.












Meanwhile, Chelsea Clinton, whose mother famously restored and modernized the East Wing in the 1990s, condemned the demolition in a USA Today op-ed, framing it as yet another attack on democratic norms.

The former first daughter wrote:

“This is what happens when we take a wrecking ball to our heritage. Disregarding our democratic institutions and the rule of law or impounding funds that Congress has already approved grow from the same source of disregard for our founding ideals, and the norms and laws that have helped us move, over time, closer to a more perfect union, the cardinal call of our U.S. Constitution.”

You can read the rest of her op-ed here.

For now, the East Wing—once a symbol of civic service, family, and diplomacy—lies in pieces. If the Founding Fathers really are watching, they’re probably wishing they’d added a clause about “no ballroom expansions” to the Constitution.

Latest News

Steve Bannon
Political News

Steve Bannon Just Assured People That Trump Has A 'Plan' To Stay In Office In 2028 In Alarming New Interview

James Blunt; Nicki Minaj
Celebrities

James Blunt Playfully Roasts Nicki Minaj After She Shares Uplifting Message To Her Fans

Andrew Cuomo; Screenshot from Cuomo campaign's "Criminals for Mamdani" video
Political News

Andrew Cuomo Slammed After Campaign Posts Racist AI Video Of 'Criminals For Zohran Mamdani'

Screenshot of Stephen Miller discussing Robert De Niro
Political News

Stephen Miller Claims Robert De Niro Has Only Made 'Flops' For Past 30 Years—And Here Come The Receipts

More from People/donald-trump

A man holding a transparent umbrella on a boardwalk in a city
Person with umbrella overlooks city skyline by water
Photo by John Licas on Unsplash

People Share Purchases Under $20 That Made Their Lives Way Easier

Sometimes, in an effort to improve our lives in some capacity requires us to make a significant dent in our bank account.

Even though it might be yogurt for dinner for a few weeks after, we still feel good about our expensive purchases when we see the difference a high-powered washing machine makes, or feel the cool air from our upgraded air conditioner.

Keep ReadingShow less
Screenshots from @matterneuroscience's Instagram video
@matterneuroscience/Instagram

Man Goes Viral After 3D-Printing A 6-Pound Phone Case To Combat Screen Addiction

Many Millennials will remember back in the nineties as the last of the "latchkey kids" who were prominently babysat by their televisions, and the commercials that rolled out, made popular on Nickelodeon and Cartoon Network, promoting kids to go play outside instead of watching TV all day.

Now in 2025, videos on Instagram and TikTok encouraging people to "pause their scroll" and to "put down their phones" are becoming more common and popular, because people are realizing how detrimental our increasing screen time is to our emotional, physical, and psychological health.

Keep ReadingShow less
Screenshots from ​@karaandlife's TikTok video
@karaandlife/TikTok

Woman Sparks Heated Debate After Encouraging People To Smile At Walmart Greeters

There's an old saying that goes, "It costs nothing to be kind."

Smiling at a stranger, saying hi back to a young and socialable child, holding a door for someone, and maybe even exchanging a pleasantry or two at the checkout line costs nothing more than a few words passing our lips and showing a little kindness.

Keep ReadingShow less
Screenshots from @talashatara's TikTok video
@talashatara/TikTok

Woman Shocks The Internet By Showing Off Her Husband's Incredible 'Glow-Up'—And Wow

Everyone loves a good success story, and don't even get us started on glow-up videos!

But one trend that's been really popular lately is the "husband glow-up" trend. In these before-and-after trending videos, two videos will be spliced together. The first half of the video features either a photo or video of the person's husband, which then cuts to the second video, showing the husband's glow-up with Sabrina Carpenter's "When Did You Get Hot?" playing in the background.

Keep ReadingShow less
Screenshots from @__mamatay's TikTok video
@__mamatay/TikTok

Mom Sparks Debate After Revealing Her Kids Are Banned From Dentist's Office Due To Their Behavior

We've all had those moments where we've felt like we're not doing enough, and like we mess up everything that we touch.

Sometimes, we need a pick-me-up to get us out of those feelings. But other times, we need a swift wakeup call that challenges us to do better.

Keep ReadingShow less