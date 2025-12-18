Replica Of The Statue Of Liberty Topples Over In Viral Clip—And That Can't Be A Good Omen

I'll never forget seeing my first Porsche; it was my friend's mother's, brand new.

They paid for it in cash!

I was gobsmacked.

The super wealthy can have a lot of super cool things.

And it isn't always easy being the non-rich one.

Redditor AmaraMehdi wanted to hear about what it was like to know the rich kids, so they asked:

"What is a 'rich kid' thing you saw at a friend's house growing up that completely shocked you?"

The Lineup

"Had the full Dinobots lineup. Parents owned a pub."

- Welshguy78

"Guarantee that was parents' guilt at spending no time with the kid as they worked all hours in the pub. Source, grew up in a pub as an only child."

- FromBrit-cit

television vintage GIF Giphy

Money at your Fingertips

"The Money Drawer. I heard a story from a co-worker about a rich kid she grew up with. Instead of a junk drawer, in the kitchen, they had a drawer filled with cash, $10s, $5s, and some $20s. If any of the kids needed money, they just went to the drawer. Basically, the family's petty cash drawer. Dad refilled it as needed, and they didn’t take more than they needed because it was always there at the ready."

- MiChic21

This Old House

"Giant glass coffee table in a room full of mind-blowing designer furniture. There are 5 magazines on the glass table. Architectural Digest, House Beautiful, stuff like that. It took me a little while to figure it out, but all of the magazines had the house I was sitting in on the cover."

- smedlap

WOW!!!

"A private movie theatre that could fit about 16 people. 2 rows of 8 recliner chairs in a soundproof and dark room. The entire house was absolutely incredible, and that’s when I realized there are levels to wealth."

- AP_professional

"Next to the indoor pool, no less. Went to this girl's graduation party in high school, and her folks owned the local construction company. They had the theater, pool, and gated driveway. She drove a brand new Toyota Avalon to school."

- Drone314

Game Time

"1980s. By some strange twist of fate, I wound up being best friends with the C.E.O. of our local hospital system. They had arcade games in their house. Nothing too exotic - Pac Man and Joust, and a pinball machine. I was like, 'These people must be the richest people in the world!'"

- HourNo7028

SHOCK!!

"As a kid, those who had little jeeps they could drive in their backyard shocked me."

- Kivulee

"Same!! That was a pipe dream in my house. A friend and I would hop a fence to use another kid's while they were out 😆."

- enginedwn

Honda Jeep GIF Giphy

Teams

"I had a friend in the 90s who had a second house in the mountains - the cottage in the yard was for the hubby/wife 'maintenance team.' He took care of the 40acres, and she took care of everything indoors. In the last few years, I had a conversation with the matriarch, and I asked her about the setup. She said they paid a small salary, but it was basically room/board year-round, and they STILL have that arrangement with a new couple (when the wife died, the husband retired, and they hired a new couple). She said the arrangement works for everyone."

- RockNRollMama

Ridiculous...

"My roommate and I had a friend in college who swore up and down that she was another girl from the suburbs. She invited us to a small party at her parents' house back in her hometown for New Year's. My roommate and I drove the 5 hours to find that she lives in a four-house-only gated neighborhood with a guard on duty to check us in. Basically, my 1997 hand-me-down Chevy Cavalier looked like pure garbage in that place. Her house is a gorgeous three-story home made of cobblestone with a four-car garage."

"Inside, we are led to the furnished basement to find the biggest TV I still to this day have ever seen, four pool tables, and a door that leads to the actual basement. They have two basements! The next morning, we wake up and are led upstairs to an all-glass dining room to find a Cuban-style breakfast waiting for us that was prepared by a hired chef. Everything just felt... ridiculous."

- Fluffy-Resource-4636

Behind the Ropes

"A Steinway grand piano in their living room that was just for decoration. It was surrounded by a velvet rope, like in a museum, so children wouldn't dare touch it. The same room had a pile of Ferrero Rochers in a crystal candy bowl arranged in a perfect pyramid. My friend said that if anyone touched it, her mom would hang them by the ears. Really, the whole room was for decoration. I could not understand why you'd have the best piano in the world for just decoration, among other things."

- LollipopDreamscape

EVERYTHING!

"I had a friend who had THE WHOLE GI JOE COLLECTION. And multiples of the 'fodder troops and planes/boats/ and trucks.' Also had a whole custom playmat with a geographic look like water and mountains. We had so much fun with his set. Now I think back, and even when these came out, it was a multi-thousand-dollar collection. I would be lucky to get one vehicle from Santa Claus at Christmas. This guy had everything!"

- Yubenbroken

Not a Problem

"Not exactly in a home, but rich kid behavior that shocked me. At the time, I was a teenager in the 80s who grew up poor. I made friends with a new group and started hanging out with them."

"This one guy, Joe, wanted to go to the movies. He pays for everyone, and we watch the first 10 minutes and said, 'this movie sucks, let’s go eat.' He got up to leave, and we kinda just all followed along. We eat, and he then pays the bill for everyone."

"Never seen this kind of behavior before or after. I would have struggled to pay for the movie for myself. It was how nonchalant he was with his money that killed me."

- ih8javert

Full-Size

"Indoor pool. At Halloween, this family was the only house that handed out full-size candy bars, so at least they shared the wealth."

- AudreyLocke

"We hand out full-size bars at our place because I remember how it felt to get them as a kid, and I want other kids to experience that joy. It is totally worth it."

- sponge-burger

Trick Or Treat Halloween GIF by SNICKERS Giphy

Large Spaces

"In high school, I lived at this intersection of low-income apartments and high-income homes, so school was a mixture of poor and rich kids. I was in the apartments... lol."

"The thing that stuck out to me, going to rich friends’ homes, was the amount of space around the home. Like, once you were in the gate, just huge gardens/empty space all around. You could fit several of the apartments I lived in those spaces."

- Lowskillbookreviews

Anything you want...

"When I was about 10 or 11 going to the mall with my rich friend and her family. 1st they told me to pick anything out that I wanted in the KB Toys, I was always taught by my parents to not EVER ask for anything and if ever offered to choose something small.. so I grabbed a small coloring book... they looked at me and laughed and picked out like 10 things for me without even looking at the price... that was JUST in the first store."

"I was so stressed out more because I didn't want my parents to think and get upset with me that I asked for any of this stuff. I remember being so embarrassed and nervous, so I asked my friend to please tell my parents that I wasn't asking for all the stuff they got me. That was a huge shock to me that you can just go to a store and not look at the prices."

- Interesting-Walk2853

Babs!!!

"One of my friends when I was a teenager was old school rich. An heiress with her family name on tall buildings, kind of heiress. And we met at summer camp. I was just a clueless middle-class kid from the suburbs. And when I went to her house on Park Avenue, I got on the elevator up to her apartment, and Barbara Streisand walked in."

"Apparently, Babs was my friend’s neighbor and did not like that there was a goofy little emo-goth teenaged girl with dyed pink hair listening to her Walkman and not hearing the doorman pleading with me to please let Ms Streisand go up alone."

"Babs glared at the corner the whole ride, and my friend met me when I got to her floor and pulled a face at Barbara when the doors closed. It was deeply awkward and very funny 30 years later. So yeah, rude celebrity diva neighbors were a strange rich kid thing that shocked me."

- theCuntessVonC*nt

Barbra Streisand Girl GIF Giphy

I would die if THE BABS just strolled into the same room I was in.

DIEEEEE!!!! But it would be a good death.

I have to get rich.

There has to be a way.

I want to shop for anything and everything.

These kids have no idea how lucky they are.

Oh, to be young and rich.

What a life!