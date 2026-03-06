Skip to content

JB Pritzker Epically Trolls Kristi Noem With Fake LinkedIn Profile After Trump Fires Her As Homeland Secretary

MAGA Senator Appears To Snap Arm Of Marine Vet Protesting Iran War In Alarming Video

Screenshots of moments when Brian McGinnis was dragged out of a hearing by Capitol Police and Tim Sheehy
@alanhe/X

Republican Senator Tim Sheehy helped Capitol police remove anti-war U.S. Marine veteran and political candidate Brian McGinnis from a Senate Armed Services Subcommittee hearing on Wednesday—and reportedly broke McGinnis' arm in the process.

Alan Herrera
By Alan HerreraMar 06, 2026
Montana Republican Senator Tim Sheehy has alarmed critics after he reportedly broke the arm of Brian McGinnis, an anti-war U.S. Marine veteran and political candidate, while helping U.S. Capitol Police remove him from a Senate Armed Services Subcommittee hearing for protesting the war in Iran.

McGinnis is running as a Green Party candidate in North Carolina's Senate race. Roughly half an hour into the hearing on military readiness, proceedings were interrupted when a man identified as McGinnis began shouting from the room.

At one point he yelled:

“America does not want to send its sons and daughters to war for Israel.”

Capitol Police moved in to remove him from the chamber. McGinnis—who was dressed in a military uniform—appeared to resist as officers tried to escort him out, according to video of the incident. As the confrontation shifted toward the doorway, Sheehy stepped down from the dais and helped officers lift McGinnis and push him toward the exit.

During the struggle, McGinnis’ left hand appeared to become wedged between the door and its frame. Sheehy then tried to free it, prompting someone nearby to accuse him of breaking McGinnis’ hand. When another person asked McGinnis if his hand was okay, he replied, “No, it’s not.”

Police ultimately escorted McGinnis from the room while Sheehy returned to his seat. Outside the hearing room, McGinnis could be heard in the video saying that his left arm had been broken.

You can watch what happened in the video below.

Mark Elbourno, a Green Party official managing McGinnis’ Senate campaign, told reporters that McGinnis was arrested following the disruption and taken to George Washington University Hospital. Elbourno said he did not know the extent of McGinnis’ injuries.

In a statement, the Capitol Police said McGinnis faces three counts of assaulting a police officer, three counts of resisting arrest and one count of crowding, obstructing and incommoding—an allegation that he blocked an entrance or passageway—in connection with the interruption of the committee hearing.

Police said McGinnis “put everyone in a dangerous position by violently resisting and fighting our officers’ attempts to remove him from the room.” The department also alleged that he “got his own arm stuck in a door to resist our officers and force his way back into the hearing room.” According to the statement, three officers were treated for injuries by local emergency medical services.

Elbourno disputed the allegations, denying that McGinnis assaulted any officers:

"He wasn't assaulting anybody. … He just wanted to be heard [and was] speaking loud and clear. He was assaulted, actually. They broke his arm."

Sheehy later took to X to comment on the incident and lied when he referred to what video captured as de-escalation and said that McGinnis wasn't engaged in peaceful protest:

"Capitol Police were attempting to remove an unhinged protestor from the Armed Services hearing. He was fighting back. I decided to help out and deescalate the situation."
"This gentleman came to the Capitol looking for a confrontation, and he got one. I hope he gets the help he needs without causing further violence."

You can see his post below.

He was swiftly called out.


Since the incident, McGinnis is drawing substantial public support, with a fundraising campaign on GoFundMe raising nearly $83,000 as of this writing—well past its $70,000 fundraising goal.

Karoline Leavitt
Karoline Leavitt Slammed After Suggesting Reports Of Deadly Strike On Iranian Girls' School Are Just 'Propaganda'

Screenshots from @madswellness's TikTok video
Woman Sparks Debate With Her Viral Hot Take That We Should 'Normalize Not Liking Dogs'

Screenshots from @vanellimelli030's TikTok video
Model Accuses Fashion Brand Of Using AI To Recreate Her Looks For Ad Instead Of Hiring Her

Screenshots from @anissahm15's TikTok video
TikToker Secretly Records Unhinged Spectrum Employee Screaming At Her For Trying To Cancel Her Service

