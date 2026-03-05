Skip to content

Woman Sparks Debate With Her Viral Hot Take That We Should 'Normalize Not Liking Dogs'

Travel Influencer Posts Viral 'Hack' Using Hotel Coffee Maker To Wash Her Underwear—And We're Horrified

Screenshots from @hustleb***h's TikTok video
@hustleb***h/TikTok

Influencer Tara Woodcox found herself in serious hot water after sharing a video about washing her panties in a hotel coffee machine, and social media users are disgusted by her "hack."

McKenzie Lynn Tozan
Mar 05, 2026
We've all worried about packing enough clothes when we go on a trip, especially when it's the really important stuff, like underwear and socks.

But travel influencer @tarawoodcox11 thoroughly grossed out the internet when she shared a hack for maintaining clean, or at least cleaner underwear, while on the go. The video was later shared by the TikTok platform @hustleb*tch where it went viral.

The TikToker explained that if you find yourself without anymore clean underwear on a trip, instead of panicking about it or worrying about going to a store to buy more, you can instead use another tool that the hotel room typically will provide you with: a coffee maker.

Instead of adding a coffee pod to a Keurig-style coffee maker, and instead of adding a filter liner and coffee grounds to a traditional coffee maker, you can instead insert a pair of dirty underwear and then start the machine as if you're making a full pot of coffee or a tall mug. The hot water will run through the machine, removing most of the dirty particules from the underwear, making them cleaner than they were before.

Bonus: These hotel rooms traditionally also have a hair dryer available in the bathroom, so once the hot water has run through, the hair dryer can be used to dry the underwear, leaving the person with a pair of underwear that likely will last for another day.

You can see the video on @hustleb*tch's TikTok profile here:

@hustlebitch

🚨 TRAVEL INFLUENCER SPARKS OUTRAGE AFTER REVEALING WHAT SHE DOES WITH HOTEL COFFEE MAKERS A health influencer’s video is going viral after she admitted that when she runs out of underwear, she puts them inside the hotel coffee machine, hits brew, and lets boiling water run through them. She says she learned it from a flight attendant and calls it "brilliant." She says “tons of people already know this.” The clip is spreading fast and hotel guests are realizing that innocent little coffee maker in their room might not have only been used for coffee. Hotels aren’t exactly dismantling and sanitizing those between guests. So how many cups of “hotel coffee” have you actually been drinking?

Fellow TikTokers were alarmed, pointing out a much better hack called "soap and water in the bathroom sink."

@hustleb***h/TikTok

@hustleb***h/TikTok

@hustleb***h/TikTok

@hustleb***h/TikTok

@hustleb***h/TikTok

@hustleb***h/TikTok

@hustleb***h/TikTok

The video was also shared to @hustleb*tch's X profile, where X users were incredibly grossed out by the suggestion.







There is some speculation that TikToker @tarawoodcox11 created this video as a satirical "hack," since a lot of her content is on the more humorous and satirical side, instead of traditional, serious life hacks and travel hacks.

That said, with how many people who took this seriously and were disgusted by it, there are probably also some people out there who recalled a time when they didn't have enough underwear on a trip and thought this could be a good hack to use if they ever needed it again in the future, which is an alarming thought at best.

