Photo Of First Class 'Bowl Of Sadness' Meal On United Flight Sparks Heated Debate About Luxury Travel

You know what they say: the menus keep getting more expensive, but the food portions keep getting smaller.
Flying from one destination to another has become more expensive than ever before, and unfortunately, as the prices go up, the quality of the experience continues to go down. With flight cancellations and delays, uncomfortable seating, and worse-than-ever-before food offerings, it's a wonder people still book flights.
X user and scientist Peyman Milanfar recently flew first class with United Airlines and had a particular bone to pick with the meal he received during the five-hour flight.
He shared an image of the salad he received, and while the bowl was full, the contents were questionable at best, with off-color meat, large cubes of cheese, and a whole, past-its-expiration-date tomato included.
Milanfar demanded in the tweet:
"Hey, United Airlines, is this a joke? I just flew [over five] hours in First Class, and this bowl of sadness is what you serve me for dinner?"
"Between the 3D-printed mystery meat, the cafeteria cheese cubes, and the whole tomato I need a chainsaw to cut, this is genuinely unbelievable."
You can see the tweet here:
Fellow X-users were shocked by Milanfar's meal and made comments of their own about it.
Some were so grossed out, they felt they'd never eat an in-flight meal again.
@realRyanEagle/X
One X user commented with a photo of the subpar meal he'd received on a flight:
And then, of course, there's whatever this is from Ryanair:
To offer an alternative perspective, some X users shared photos of meals they'd received on other airlines around the world that were much more appetizing, not to mention worth the money.
Maybe it's just a five-hour flight where something could easily be eaten right after, maybe it was just a poorly-prepared salad, and maybe this is totally just a first world concern to be posting about on the internet.
The true issue is the fact that people's ability to stretch a dollar is shrinking by the day—and while their purchase prices keep going up, the quality of what they're receiving keeps going down.
The negative correlation needs to stop, and serving better airline food on an expensive flight might not be the way to fix it, but it certainly would be a step in the right direction.