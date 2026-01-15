Skip to content
Search AI Powered
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

'Marty Supreme' Director Reveals That Robert Pattinson Played Key Role In Film—And Fans Are Stunned

Robert Pattinson (left) and Timothée Chalamet (right)
Lionel Hahn/Getty Images; A24

Josh Safdie recently revealed that actor Robert Pattinson actually had a secret cameo in Marty Supreme that fans didn't realize.

Morgan Allison Ross
By Morgan Allison RossJan 15, 2026
Morgan Allison Ross

Morgan Ross is a writer, editor, and script doctor based in Washington, D.C. She received a B.A. in International Relations and Journalism from Mills College. Outside of writing, Morgan enjoys visiting museums, helping high school students achieve their dreams, and wrangling her two lovely cats, Roxie and Salem.

See Full Bio

Timothée Chalamet’s Marty Supreme has become both an awards-season darling and a box office juggernaut, delivering A24 its second-biggest opening ever and cementing its status as one of the year’s most buzzed-about films.

But amid the Golden Globe wins, Critics' Choice buzz, and widespread praise for Chalamet’s performance, one delightful detail slipped past even the most attentive fans.

During the semifinals scene, which pits Chalamet’s American table-tennis phenom Marty against Hungarian champion Béla Kletzki, played by Géza Röhrig, an unmistakably familiar voice can be heard calling the match.

For reference, you can catch the specific scene below:

Did you catch it? You didn’t see him, but if you were listening closely, you may have clocked the uncredited ping-pong announcer’s voice as none other than Robert Pattinson. The actor quietly recorded lines for the film, with his voice popping up again near the beginning—a blink-and-you ’ll-miss-it Easter egg tucked into Josh Safdie’s film.

Safdie confirmed the cameo during an appearance at London’s BFI Southbank, offering a delightfully casual explanation for the decision.

The director revealed the secret outright:

“No one knows this, but that voice—the commentator, the umpire—is Pattinson. It’s like a little Easter egg. Nobody knows about that.”

Which is, frankly, an impressive admission considering he quietly enlisted Pattinson for an uncredited cameo and told no one until now. Safdie later elaborated on how the moment came together, framing it less as stunt casting and more as pure convenience.

Safdie explained how the cameo came together:

“He came and watched some stuff, and I was like, ‘I don’t know any British people.' So he’s the umpire."

Whether Pattinson is truly the only Brit in Safdie’s contacts list remains debatable, but what is clear is that the Twilight star secretly lent his voice to one of the year’s biggest films and managed to keep it a surprise until now.

That silence retroactively makes a November 2025 Vanity Fair Lie Detector Test even funnier. While promoting Die My Love alongside Jennifer Lawrence, Pattinson was asked whether he would ever work with the Safdie brothers again, despite having starred in their 2017 anxiety-inducing breakout Good Time. The polygraph flagged his answer as deceptive.

You can watch the moment at the 4:04 mark below:

- YouTubeVanity Fair

Liar, liar, pants on fire, Pattinson. And in hindsight... those Vanity Fair lie detector tests might actually be onto something.

While Marty Supreme marks Josh Safdie’s first solo feature since he and brother Benny split to pursue individual projects, his creative bond with Pattinson remains intact. The two have stayed close since Good Time, trading favors over the years, including, famously, the time Pattinson gifted Safdie a Toto Neorest Japanese toilet.

The Pattinson surprise also fits a familiar pattern. Safdie has a history of sneaking unexpected voices into his films, including Tilda Swinton’s brief but memorable phone cameo in Uncut Gems. These moments aren’t stunt casting so much as playful signatures, or small rewards for viewers paying close attention.

Naturally, the Pattinson reveal sent social media into a brief but enthusiastic ping-pong spiral that would have impressed Marty himself:











Beyond the Easter eggs, Marty Supreme has plenty going on. The film follows an American table-tennis prodigy’s rise through the international circuit and boasts an eclectic supporting cast that includes Odessa A’zion, Gwyneth Paltrow, Fran Drescher, Kevin O’Leary, Sandra Bernhard, and Tyler, the Creator.

Chalamet’s performance has fueled a full-blown awards run. He’s already taken home the Golden Globe and Critics Choice Award, with A’zion earning a Best Supporting Actress nomination at The Actor Awards. At the Golden Globes this weekend, Chalamet used his acceptance speech to reflect on gratitude and growth.

Chalamet reflected on his upbringing during his acceptance speech:

“My dad instilled in me a spirit of gratitude growing up. Always be grateful for what you have. It’s allowed me to leave this ceremony in the past empty-handed, my head held high, grateful just to be here.”

You can watch his speech here:

- YouTubeCBS

Between secret cameos, lie detector slip-ups, and a career-defining performance, Marty Supreme keeps finding new ways to surprise even after the credits roll.



Latest News

United Airlines plane; Tweet from X-user Peyman Milanfar
Trending

Photo Of First Class 'Bowl Of Sadness' Meal On United Flight Sparks Heated Debate About Luxury Travel

Bad Bunny
Celebrities

Height Requirement To Be Part Of Bad Bunny's Super Bowl Halftime Show Baffles Fans

Ted Cruz; Donald Trump
Political News

2016 Video Of Ted Cruz Warning That Trump Might Nuke Denmark Resurfaces Amid Greenland Spat

Comedian Nikki Glaser appears on The Howard Stern Show to reveal the Golden Globes jokes that didn’t make it to air.
Celebrities

Nikki Glaser Just Revealed The Jokes She Cut From The Golden Globes—And Some Of Them Are Hilariously Brutal

More from Entertainment/celebrities

A shot of a person's handcuffed hands held in the air against a white background.
Photo by niu niu on Unsplash

People Break Down Which Things Are Truly A Victimless Crime

Is everything described as a "crime" really a crime?

Some actions are just more... wrong, or naughty.

Keep ReadingShow less
Two people holding hands
Photo by Romina Ahmadpour on Unsplash

Cheaters Who Never Got Caught Divulge How They Feel About It Now

There's a long-running saying that once a person cheats, they will eventually cheat again.

While that might not be true for everyone, and mistakes absolutely do happen, a lot of that repetition comes from how remorseful or guilty a person feels as a result of cheating on their partner.

Keep ReadingShow less
Jesse Kortuem; Connor Storrie and Hudson Williams in 'Heated Rivalry'
Jesse Kortuem/Facebook; Crave/HBO Max

Hockey Player Comes Out As Gay In Powerful Post After Being Inspired By 'Heated Rivalry'

Recently, Heated Rivalry star Hudson Williams told Andy Cohen he's been flooded with messages from closeted gay athletes thanking him for his work on the show.

Now, the impact of the Crave and HBO series has gone up a notch, with hockey player Jesse Kortuem coming out publicly after being inspired by the show.

Keep ReadingShow less
Ilona Maher
@ilonamaher/TikTok

Olympian Ilona Maher Perfectly Shuts Down Body-Shaming Troll Who Said She Looks 'Pregnant' In Dress

It might be 2026, but there are still people out there with totally unattainable—and biologically impossible—standards for women and their bodies.

A key example is shaming a woman for not having a totally flat stomach. Meanwhile, this is a totally normal feature of a woman's body because it is where a woman's uterus is, and what we're seeing from the outside is the body's protective barrier for that and other organs.

Keep ReadingShow less
Screenshot of Robert F. Kennedy Jr.; Donald Trump
Katie Miller Pod; Alex Wong/Getty Images

RFK Jr. Just Called Out Trump's 'Unhinged' Diet Before Awkwardly Trying To Put A Positive Spin On It

Health and Human Services (HHS) Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. had an awkward moment on former Trump administration official Katie Miller's podcast when he—the face of the Make America Healthy Again (MAHA) movement—claimed he doesn't know how President Donald Trump is "alive" due to his eating habits.

Miller, the wife of White House Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller, asked Kennedy to share who in his orbit has the "most unhinged" eating habits.

Keep ReadingShow less