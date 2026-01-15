'Marty Supreme' Director Reveals That Robert Pattinson Played Key Role In Film—And Fans Are Stunned

Timothée Chalamet’s Marty Supreme has become both an awards-season darling and a box office juggernaut, delivering A24 its second-biggest opening ever and cementing its status as one of the year’s most buzzed-about films.
But amid the Golden Globe wins, Critics' Choice buzz, and widespread praise for Chalamet’s performance, one delightful detail slipped past even the most attentive fans.
During the semifinals scene, which pits Chalamet’s American table-tennis phenom Marty against Hungarian champion Béla Kletzki, played by Géza Röhrig, an unmistakably familiar voice can be heard calling the match.
For reference, you can catch the specific scene below:
Did you catch it? You didn’t see him, but if you were listening closely, you may have clocked the uncredited ping-pong announcer’s voice as none other than Robert Pattinson. The actor quietly recorded lines for the film, with his voice popping up again near the beginning—a blink-and-you ’ll-miss-it Easter egg tucked into Josh Safdie’s film.
Safdie confirmed the cameo during an appearance at London’s BFI Southbank, offering a delightfully casual explanation for the decision.
The director revealed the secret outright:
“No one knows this, but that voice—the commentator, the umpire—is Pattinson. It’s like a little Easter egg. Nobody knows about that.”
Which is, frankly, an impressive admission considering he quietly enlisted Pattinson for an uncredited cameo and told no one until now. Safdie later elaborated on how the moment came together, framing it less as stunt casting and more as pure convenience.
Safdie explained how the cameo came together:
“He came and watched some stuff, and I was like, ‘I don’t know any British people.' So he’s the umpire."
Whether Pattinson is truly the only Brit in Safdie’s contacts list remains debatable, but what is clear is that the Twilight star secretly lent his voice to one of the year’s biggest films and managed to keep it a surprise until now.
That silence retroactively makes a November 2025 Vanity Fair Lie Detector Test even funnier. While promoting Die My Love alongside Jennifer Lawrence, Pattinson was asked whether he would ever work with the Safdie brothers again, despite having starred in their 2017 anxiety-inducing breakout Good Time. The polygraph flagged his answer as deceptive.
You can watch the moment at the 4:04 mark below:
Liar, liar, pants on fire, Pattinson. And in hindsight... those Vanity Fair lie detector tests might actually be onto something.
While Marty Supreme marks Josh Safdie’s first solo feature since he and brother Benny split to pursue individual projects, his creative bond with Pattinson remains intact. The two have stayed close since Good Time, trading favors over the years, including, famously, the time Pattinson gifted Safdie a Toto Neorest Japanese toilet.
The Pattinson surprise also fits a familiar pattern. Safdie has a history of sneaking unexpected voices into his films, including Tilda Swinton’s brief but memorable phone cameo in Uncut Gems. These moments aren’t stunt casting so much as playful signatures, or small rewards for viewers paying close attention.
Naturally, the Pattinson reveal sent social media into a brief but enthusiastic ping-pong spiral that would have impressed Marty himself:
Beyond the Easter eggs, Marty Supreme has plenty going on. The film follows an American table-tennis prodigy’s rise through the international circuit and boasts an eclectic supporting cast that includes Odessa A’zion, Gwyneth Paltrow, Fran Drescher, Kevin O’Leary, Sandra Bernhard, and Tyler, the Creator.
Chalamet’s performance has fueled a full-blown awards run. He’s already taken home the Golden Globe and Critics Choice Award, with A’zion earning a Best Supporting Actress nomination at The Actor Awards. At the Golden Globes this weekend, Chalamet used his acceptance speech to reflect on gratitude and growth.
Chalamet reflected on his upbringing during his acceptance speech:
“My dad instilled in me a spirit of gratitude growing up. Always be grateful for what you have. It’s allowed me to leave this ceremony in the past empty-handed, my head held high, grateful just to be here.”
You can watch his speech here:
Between secret cameos, lie detector slip-ups, and a career-defining performance, Marty Supreme keeps finding new ways to surprise even after the credits roll.