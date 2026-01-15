Skip to content

Matt Damon's Daughter Just Dragged Him For How He Was Posing On The Red Carpet—And Ouch!

Height Requirement To Be Part Of Bad Bunny's Super Bowl Halftime Show Baffles Fans

Bad Bunny
Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

Applicants hoping to be part of Bad Bunny's halftime show at Super Bowl LX were stunned after learning there's a height requirement.

McKenzie Lynn Tozan
By McKenzie Lynn TozanJan 15, 2026
McKenzie Lynn Tozan
McKenzie Lynn Tozan has been a part of the George Takei family since 2019 when she wrote some of her favorite early pieces: Sesame Street introducing its first character who lived in foster care and Bruce Willis delivering a not-so-Die-Hard opening pitch at a Phillies game. She's gone on to write nearly 3,000 viral and trending stories for George Takei, Comic Sands, Percolately, and ÜberFacts. With an unstoppable love for the written word, she's also an avid reader, poet, and indie novelist.
Bad Bunny fans were already excited to hear that he would be performing the halftime show at the 2026 Super Bowl, but they were even more excited when his team put out a call for volunteers to be a part of the show.

Fans everywhere eagerly signed up, some going so far as to make tentative travel plans if they were accepted for one of the volunteer slots.

But then a follow-up email was sent to the volunteers, detailing rehearsal times, physical requirements, and other demands.

TikToker @dremonteon signed up, eager to volunteer, only to realize too late that she was disqualified for something she couldn't control: her height.

In the video, she recounted:

"My husband really thought I was kidding when I said I was signing up to volunteer at the halftime show."
"But then I actually got the email. Like, am I the only delusional one who did this?"
"So, then I get the email, and I'm like, 'Wow, it could really happen,' you know?"
"[But the height requirement] is 5'7'', like? I'm 5'5'' on a good day!"
"5'7'' is crazy."

In a text overlay on the video, TikToker @dremonteon called out Bad Bunny:

"Like come on Benito, why you doing us shorties like that??"

You can watch the video here:

@dremonteon

Nah cause I’m really that delusional thinking I have the time 💀😂#greenscreen #badbunnyhalftime #SuperBowl #badbunny

Fans everywhere were perplexed by the height requirement, questioning what they'd have to do at the halftime show that would require they be taller than the average person.

Fellow volunteers shared TikToker @dremonteon's disappointment.

@dremonteon/TikTok

@dremonteon/TikTok

@dremonteon/TikTok

@dremonteon/TikTok

@dremonteon/TikTok

@dremonteon/TikTok

@dremonteon/TikTok

@dremonteon/TikTok

@dremonteon/TikTok

@dremonteon/TikTok

Bad Bunny being the performer that he is, we suspect the height requirement is related to choreography or some visual component of the show. Either way, it left a lot of fans disappointed to come so close only to be disqualified because of something they can't change about themselves.

They'll just have to watch the halftime show to figure out why.

