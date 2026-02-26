Guy Waiting For Luggage At Baggage Claim Mortified After His Undergarments Start Coming Out One At A Time

Skip to content

Woman Speaks Out In Viral TikTok After Company Expects Her To Train 25-Year-Old They Promoted Over Her

Screenshots from @laysuperstar's TikTok video
@laysuperstar/TikTok

TikToker @laysuperstar was thoroughly amused after her brother's underwear and socks started coming down the conveyor belt at baggage claim one at a time, much to his horror.

By McKenzie Lynn TozanFeb 26, 2026
We've all heard the advice to "travel light," but packing only one sock for a flight might be taking it a bit far.

But in all actuality, TikToker @laysuperstar's brother, Hugh, did not only pack a singular sock for his trip, even if that's what the airport baggage claim would like you to believe.

In a hilarious turn of events, TikToker @laysuperstar and her brother Hugh were standing by the baggage claim carousel, waiting for his large duffel bag to emerge. Instead, a single sock that Hugh recognized came rolling out all by itself, not even with a travel buddy.

Hugh grabbed the sock and moved back in place next to the TikToker, only for more of his socks and his underwear to appear, each individually carouseling around the baggage claim for all to see.

The pair eventually went to the Customer Service area to inquire about what was going on, but the representatives were equally clueless about the strange phenomenon.

Eventually, Hugh's duffel bag made its slow ascent up the carousel ramp, and it was immediately clear what had happened.

Travelers are strongly advised to secure their luggage, especially zipped compartments that could easily become unzipped or even burst open during transit, to avoid losing items along the way. Hugh did not do this, and it appeared that both zipped compartments at the opposite ends of his duffel bag had opened during his travels.

His voice took on a regretful tone as he broke the news to his sister that he'd lost nearly all of his socks and underwear, which had been in those compartments.

Soon after, TikToker @laysuperstar posted a video montage of her brother collecting his belongings off of the conveyor belt one by one, set to sentimental, almost nostalgic music that really puts it over the top.

The TikToker captioned the video:

"That one time we were waiting for my brother's bag, and instead his underwear and socks came out one at a time."

You can watch the video here:

@laysuperstar

This was the best 30 minutes of my life #pittsburgh #airport #airline #baggageclaim @Hugh.Leahy

Fellow TikTokers were left in stitches over this epic tale of airport baggage "shame."

@laysuperstar/TikTok

@laysuperstar/TikTok

@laysuperstar/TikTok

@laysuperstar/TikTok

@laysuperstar/TikTok

@laysuperstar/TikTok

@laysuperstar/TikTok

@laysuperstar/TikTok

@laysuperstar/TikTok

@laysuperstar/TikTok

@laysuperstar/TikTok

@laysuperstar/TikTok

@laysuperstar/TikTok

@laysuperstar/TikTok

@laysuperstar/TikTok

This is one of those stories that inevitably will become a part of their family's lore, each new sock and pair of underwear a point of celebration, and each rendition of the story longer than the last.

On the bright side, socks and underwear are easy to replace, so even though this was a bit humiliating, at least Hugh had the rest of his duffel bag!

