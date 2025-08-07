Woman Goes Viral After Cramming Carry-On Luggage Into Size Checker To Prove It Fits

Skip to content

Pilot Reveals What Actually Happens If You Don't Switch Your Phone To Airplane Mode

Screenshots from @summermken_official's TikTok video
Video of a young woman cramming a suitcase into a size checker for the budget European airline Vueling has TikTokers applauding.

McKenzie Lynn Tozan
By McKenzie Lynn TozanAug 07, 2025
McKenzie Lynn Tozan
McKenzie Lynn Tozan has been a part of the George Takei family since 2019 when she wrote some of her favorite early pieces: Sesame Street introducing its first character who lived in foster care and Bruce Willis delivering a not-so-Die-Hard opening pitch at a Phillies game. She's gone on to write nearly 3,000 viral and trending stories for George Takei, Comic Sands, Percolately, and ÜberFacts. With an unstoppable love for the written word, she's also an avid reader, poet, and indie novelist.
See Full Bio

Let's be honest: traveling, and particularly flying, is very expensive these days, and it's important to save money wherever you can. A key way to save money is to book a cheaper class on the flight, and to only take a carry-on, rather than checking a bag, if you're able to.

TikToker @summermken_official shared a video of a woman who was willing to commit to that while in Paris. She approached a size-checking station for Vueling Airlines with a sign that read, "Does your cabin luggage fit here?" It was a metal frame in the shape of a rectangle, emulating the largest size that a piece of carry-on luggage could be.

The woman proceeded to set her yellow and black carry-on on top of the frame, and seeing that it would fit, she began to shove it down into the frame. Because of the black detailing on the outside of the bag that stood out a little bit, she struggled somewhat to shove it down into the checking station.

When she succeeded, she then struggled to pull the bag back up out of the metal frame, adjusting her stance to give her more power to haul it back up out of the size checker.

As she stepped away from the checking station, her face was hardened into a look of triumph and defiance, knowing that she would be taking that bag, now a little more scratched up, as a carry-on no matter what.

You can watch the video here:

Never give up, at least not on the sake of €200🫣😑 #ryp #trend #vueling #airport #girls #trendingvideo #paris #france #fypシ゚ #savemoney #carryonbag #foryou #foryoupage

Fellow TikTokers applauded the woman's stubbornness and willingness to stick it to the airline.

Flying is already terribly expensive, and sometimes, we have to come prepared, meaning more luggage and more money spent. Being able to save money by taking a bag as a carry-on instead of having to check it in can really make the difference.

It was also very clear that the bag was the appropriate size and only the external details of the bag were bulging out a little bit, making it harder for the woman to place and remove the bag in the checking area, which shouldn't impact her ability to take it as a carry-on at all.

