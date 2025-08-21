Skip to content

Grocery Store Employee's Iconically Bad Decorating Job On $30 Cake Has The Internet Cackling

Guy Sparks Debate After Preventing Seats In Front Of Him From Reclining For Entire 8-Hour Overnight Flight

Screenshots from @heyimgazza's TikTok video
@heyimgazza/TikTok

TikToker @heyimgazza shared a clip of a man near him physically stopping several seats in front of him from reclining on a lengthy overnight flight—and it sparked a heated debate.

McKenzie Lynn Tozan
Aug 21, 2025
McKenzie Lynn Tozan
We can all agree that flying can be long, frustrating, and uncomfortable, and most of us would love to experience a little more comfort when we fly. But preventing other people from seeking comfort likely isn't the way to go about it.

TikToker @heyimgazza was surprised when he witnessed a fellow passenger's questionable behavior and pressed the record button, capturing a man on camera who sat with his arms up for eight hours, hands pressed against the seats in front of him to prevent three passengers from reclining their seats.

The TikToker asked:

"Can we ban people like this, please?"

You can watch the video here:

@heyimgazza

TUI can we ban people like this please? #fyp #flight #jet2holidays #tui

Though the TikToker was clear about where he stood on the subject, suggesting that people like the man holding his hands up should be banned, the comments section was surprisingly celebratory of the man's behavior.

The comments section on the TikTok video overwhelmingly applauded the man for holding his own space.

@heyimgazza/TikTok

@heyimgazza/TikTok

@heyimgazza/TikTok

@heyimgazza/TikTok

@heyimgazza/TikTok

Others agreed and believed that seats should never have been able to recline.

@heyimgazza/TikTok

@heyimgazza/TikTok

@heyimgazza/TikTok

@heyimgazza/TikTok

@heyimgazza/TikTok

There were a few TikTokers who were confused by all of the positivity, though.

@heyimgazza/TikTok

@heyimgazza/TikTok

@heyimgazza/TikTok

@heyimgazza/TikTok

@heyimgazza/TikTok

The "TikTokCringe" subReddit, similarly, was confused by all of the TikTokers applauding the man.

Most were shocked by the man's insistence that the seats not recline and the people supporting his behavior.

"I had a dude do this with his legs on a red-eye flight. I just turned my reading light on and shone it directly in his face till he stopped." - satanssweatycheeeks

"Dude's like, ''I will make myself VERY uncomfortable, to stop the people in front of me from making me SLIGHTLY uncomfortable.' People watching the video are like, 'Good for you!'" - iafx

"Aww, poor man, why does your back hurt? 'I had to lean forward with my body all tensed up for eight hours to stop the ahole in front of me from reclining their seat, whaaaaaaa!'"

"Do you think those who will die on the hill of five degrees reclining are projecting? As in. sir, it's three inches, and it's not that big of a deal." - pezchef

"I understand not reclining on a short flight, but not on an eight-hour flight. My back would be killing me." - Consistent_Rent_3507

"In all likelihood, so would I. I get back and neck pain from sitting ramrod straight, and reclining alleviates that."

"I usually try and book seats without anyone behind me because I don't want the hassle of knowing I'm pissing someone off, but it's really weird how enraged people get about you utilising a feature that's available for you to use." - Blade_192

Some even joked about how they'd troll the man if they were sitting in front of him.

"I saw this on TikTok, and there was a chorus of comments agreeing that people shouldn't recline their seats, and this guy was in the right to do this."

"But imagine cutting off half your face to spite the other half. Pointless. If I were in those seats, I would take great joy in knowing that he was uncomfortable and enraged the whole journey." - Blade_982

"I would occasionally try to recline my seat. And pretend I don't know that he's doing that. I'd be like, 'This stupid broken seat!' and make that a**hole's arms sore." - Tenshiijin

"I'd be like, 'Damn, this chair is REALLY stuck! Let me just lean forward a foot and push back with my entire weight to dislodge it...'" - LegoFootPain

"I would take great joy in complaining to the flight attendants and reclining the seat that I paid for." - The_Sneakiest_Fox

"Ding! 'Excuse me, flight attendant, my seat isn’t reclining for some reason. Can you assist me?'" - ComprehensiveFool

Flying can be frustrating and uncomfortable, and leaning the seat back a little can make a big difference for some passengers. It's thoughtful to communicate reclining to the passengers around them so that everyone can be as comfortable as possible, though.

But stopping someone from reclining into your space seems to be the more popular option. Maybe people are feeling jaded from a range of issues that have been experienced with airlines since the pandemic.

JD Vance; Volodymyr Zelenskyy
People

Vance Slammed After Bragging About Condescending Quip He Made To Zelenskyy Before Oval Office Meeting

Regina Hall and Anna Faris are reuniting as Brenda and Cindy for Scary Movie 6.
Celebrities

Anna Faris, Regina Hall back for 'Scary Movie 6'!

man with his hands covered with grime
Trending

People Break Down The Extremely Unhygienic Things People Still Do Anyway

Olivia Munn
Phillip Faraone/Getty Images

Olivia Munn Shares Emotional Behind-The-Scenes Video From Right Before Her Double Mastectomy

Celebrities are increasingly expected to use their big social media platforms for good by advocating for important issues and providing educational resources for those in need.

The Newsroom actress Olivia Munn has made herself no exception, as she's openly shared her experience with being diagnosed and treated for breast cancer, including five major surgeries, a double mastectomy, and a SKIMS photoshoot that highlighted her double mastectomy scars.

Two Houston food influencers narrowly escaped disaster
@Unrated Ex Files/YouTube

Food influencers shocked by car crash mid-bite!

Filming a crash-out in fine dining was definitely not on the menu when two food influencers sat down for what should’ve been a simple night of sliders and shrimp.

Instead, their dinner review at CuVee’s Culinary Creations in Houston turned into a full-blown disaster flick—complete with flying glass, chaos, and an SUV-shaped plot twist.

Salma Hayek; Matthew Perry
Dimitrios Kambouris/Sports Illustrated Swimsuit/Getty Images; Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Salma Hayek Pays Tribute To Matthew Perry On His Birthday With Sweet 'Fools Rush In' Clip

The entertainment industry was rocked at the news that Matthew Perry, most popular for his role as Chandler Bing on Friends, passed away on October 28, 2023.

Tributes poured in from all over the world, ranging from fans to fellow Friends castmates to countless other celebrities.

Sharon Stone
Leon Bennett/FilmMagic

Sharon Stone Offers Hilariously Blunt Reaction To Planned Reboot Of 'Basic Instinct'

Because we have officially run out of ideas as a culture, Hollywood is rebooting the notorious early-90s film Basic Instinct.

And the original film's star, Sharon Stone, who rocketed to stardom because of her infamous performance, had a hilariously blunt take on the reboot's chances.

Steven Cheung; Jack White
Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images; John Nacion/Variety via Getty Images

Trump Spokesperson Lashes Out At 'Loser' Jack White For Calling Trump's Oval Office Makeover 'Vulgar'

Musician Jack White has made it very clear how he feels about MAGA Republican President Donald Trump's tacky, tasteless White House decor.

The slathering of every available surface with gold, paving of the Rose Garden, and numerous massive ego-boosting portraits of Trump hung throughout the People's House has been panned by the majority of people, but something about the White Stripes' frontman's critique triggered the Trump administration.

