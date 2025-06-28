Skip to content

School Sparks Debate After Limiting Graduation Crowd To A Single Clap Per Student

Mom-To-Be Sparks Heated Debate After Delaying Flight With Elaborate Pregnancy Announcement

Screenshots from @david.scott.203's TikTok video
@david.scott.203/TikTok

A woman went viral after surprising her partner with her pregnancy reveal on a flight by having a flight attendant accuse them of having an "unpaid passenger" with them—but things almost got out of control as tensions escalated before the big reveal.

McKenzie Lynn Tozan
By McKenzie Lynn TozanJun 28, 2025
McKenzie Lynn Tozan
McKenzie Lynn Tozan has been a part of the George Takei family since 2019 when she wrote some of her favorite early pieces: Sesame Street introducing its first character who lived in foster care and Bruce Willis delivering a not-so-Die-Hard opening pitch at a Phillies game. She's gone on to write nearly 3,000 viral and trending stories for George Takei, Comic Sands, Percolately, and ÜberFacts. With an unstoppable love for the written word, she's also an avid reader, poet, and indie novelist.
See Full Bio

We might all be able to agree that the prospect of having a baby can be an exciting thing, and making a pregnancy announcement is something to celebrate over—but is the announcement always worth the wait?

That was the question TikTokers were left asking after TikToker @david.scott.203 posted a video of a pregnancy announcement that might have gone on for a little too long.

In the video, the couple can be seen sitting in their seats on the plane as the mom-to-be starts recording what appears to be a delay.

One of the flight attendants is then heard stating over the announcement system:

"We do apologize, ladies and gentlemen. It looks like we have an unpaid passenger."

He then references the empty seat in the row where the TikToker is filming. Her husband is immediately frustrated, claiming that they had paid for their two tickets and had been cleared to pass through customs and everything, and he doesn't want to be held responsible for paying for a third seat.

Someone in the background is heard complaining about how hot the cabin is, while another heckles the man to "just pay for it."

The flight attendant continues to announce over the sound system that they cannot take off until the "unpaid-for passenger" has been accounted for, and the mom-to-be reveals to the camera her positive pregnancy test.

Angry and unaware, the future dad stand from his seat, arguing with the crew member. The woman finally get her partner's attention and shows him the pregnancy test, revealing that the whole crew knew about the announcement and were part of the prank.

You can watch the video here:

@david.scott.203

They got charged for an extra seat on this flight!

While fellow TikTokers understood their excitement, they couldn't imagine inconveniencing strangers like this.

@david.scott.203/TikTok

@david.scott.203/TikTok

@david.scott.203/TikTok

@david.scott.203/TikTok

@david.scott.203/TikTok

@david.scott.203/TikTok

@david.scott.203/TikTok

@david.scott.203/TikTok

@david.scott.203/TikTok

@david.scott.203/TikTok

Though the flight was inconvenienced by the prank, it at least looks like the couple will be very happy.

@david.scott.203/TikTok

It's hard to say whether announcements like this are always a bad idea, or if the joy of the moment can occasionally override the inconvenience factor.

In this particular case, with the flight apparently already delayed, some might say a few more minutes would be a drop in the bucket, while others would argue that this would have best been kept for another time.

