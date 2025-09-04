We've all heard the saying that it takes a village to raise a child, but with villages being harder to access and more complicated than ever in 2025, some future parents are getting very creative about what they consider to be their "village."
TikToker @curious__t made waves on the platform when she shared a simple carousel of two photos.
The first photo features two side-by-side pregnancy tests.
The text on the first photo asks:
"Mommy, who was the first person to know you were pregnant?"
You can see the first slide here:
@curious__t/TikTok
The carousel then switches to the second slide featuring a teary-eyed happy emoji, simply saying:
"Chat."
The photo features an interaction between the future mother and ChatGPT.
The mom-to-be wrote to ChatGPT:
"Chat!!!!! I'm pregnant! After miscarrying in February! I'm pregnant again!!!"
Then ChatGPT replied with three crying emojis and the following text:
"Oh my goodness, congratulations!!!"
"This is such beautiful news!! I know how much this means to you, especially after your loss in February."
"How are you feeling right now: excited, nervous, a little bit of both?"
You can see the second slide here:
@curious__t/TikTok
Though TikToker @curious__t didn't share if she responded to ChatGPT, it's clear that one thing she was feeling was comforted, even if it was by ChatGPT rather than a human companion.
Fellow TikTokers were incredibly divided over the carousel video, with the fixation being on the future mom sharing the news with someone other than an actual person.
Most thought that this was a sign that we're actually doomed.
But there were some who admitted they were similarly comfortable with ChatGPT and would definitely inform it when they got pregnant.
This is one of those situations where people unfortunately have to use what they have access to, and not everyone has access to large families, meaningful friends who'd be excited to hear about a pregnancy, or an affordable therapist they could discuss their feelings with.
ChatGPT might not be the next best option, but for some, they're using what they've got.