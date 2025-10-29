Bride Calls Out Her Trump Loving Dad For Wearing His MAGA Hat During Wedding Speech

“Hobbiton provides an enchanting backdrop, surrounded by lush, rolling green hills with Hobbit Holes scattered throughout the landscape. Our venue is ideal for photographing beautiful wedding images.”

And in a twist straight out of fan fiction, one lucky couple got an unplanned special guest : Elijah Wood himself. Because apparently, when you say your vows in the Shire, you might get a blessing from Frodo Baggins himself.

In a TikTok posted yesterday by the Hobbiton Tours ’ account , the 44-year-old Iowan wandered into a real ceremony at the famed New Zealand set , surprising two die-hard fans mid-vow. Frodo didn’t exactly ride in on a horse; he strolled in wearing a rain jacket and jeans. But the effect was still pure movie magic. If Sam had been there, he probably would’ve brought snacks and ugly-cried.

The video is captioned:

“An unforgettable wedding in The Shire... #hobbiton.”

In the clip, the newlyweds are mid-ceremony in that postcard-perfect green valley when Wood walks by, offering warm congratulations and snapping a photo with the couple. As he starts to leave, the officiant calls after him, asking for his own photo, too. Naturally, Wood obliges—because even in Middle-earth, Frodo’s still a friend to all .

And yes, you can watch the magic unfold —a wholesome crossover between TikTok and Tolkien you didn’t know you needed:

And for those wondering: a Hobbiton wedding package runs around NZ$25,000–$35,000 (roughly US$15,000–$20,000), depending, of course, on how many guests you invite and how much Second Breakfast you budget for. In Middle-earth currency, that’s about three mithril shirts, twelve barrels of Old Toby , or one slightly used Ring of Power.

In my best Gollum voice: “No take-backsies.”

Located in New Zealand’s lush Waikato region , Hobbiton welcomes dozens of couples each year to say “I do” in the heart of the Shire, between the Hobbit-holes or beneath the Party Tree itself . Think rustic barn wedding, but with more ale, bare feet, and zero cell reception.

Of course, Wood isn’t just revisiting the Shire for surprise weddings these days. He’s also heading back to Middle-earth for real. The actor recently confirmed that The Hunt for Gollum —the upcoming Lord of the Rings spin-off—boasts a “great script” and a “wonderful team.”

Speaking at DesertCon, Wood teased that the original Fellowship filmmakers are back in action:

“I know a great deal about it. I’ve read it [the script]. It’s really good. There are some wonderful people involved. The thing that is so exciting is that it is really getting the creative band back together.”

Directed by Andy Serkis (a.k.a. Gollum himself) and produced by Peter Jackson, Fran Walsh, and Philippa Boyens, the new film will mark the first major Middle-earth return since The Hobbit trilogy—proof that one does not simply walk away from a good franchise.

The TikTok comments of the wedding moment gave pure Fellowship energy :

And for fans who’d rather celebrate in person, the four Hobbits—Wood, Sean Astin, Billy Boyd, and Dominic Monaghan—are hitting the road in 2026 for A Celebration of Middle-earth: The Hobbit Reunion Tour. The 11-city event promises photo ops, autographs, and stories “from the Shire to Mount Doom and back again.”

From crashing weddings to reuniting the Fellowship, Elijah Wood continues to prove that not all who wander are lost—some just show up at the perfect moment with a smile and a camera.