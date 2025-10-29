Skip to content

Democratic Senator Trolls Trump With Hilariously Petty Idea For What To Name Trump's Ballroom When He Leaves Office

Bride Calls Out Her Trump Loving Dad For Wearing His MAGA Hat During Wedding Speech

screenshots of @courtneyraspor's father in MAGA hat from her wedding
@courtneyraspor/TikTok

TikToker @courtneyraspor shared her anger after her "narcissist MAGA father" decided to wear his MAGA hat during his wedding speech despite promising not to "say anything about politics."

Amelia Mavis Christnot
By Amelia Mavis ChristnotOct 29, 2025
Amelia Mavis Christnot

Amelia is an Oglala Lakȟóta, Kanien'kehá:ka Haudenosaunee and Métis Navy brat who settled in the wilds of Northern Maine. A member of the Indigenous Journalists Association, she considers herself a proud Maineiac.

See Full Bio

A woman's clip from her wedding video is going viral for her father's decision to put his political beliefs before her happiness on her wedding day. Asked to leave his politics at home for one day, the MAGA minion dad wasn't capable of keeping his promise to his daughter, his love for MAGA Republican President Donald Trump being more important.

Tagging it a late night find, the wedding is from several years ago, but Courtney Raspor—a stay-at-home mom of three and daycare provider—shares insights on dealing with going no contact with a narcissistic parent in her content. The wedding reception clip of her father's speech was a glimpse into why they're estranged.

She shared the clip on her TikTok and Instagram.

@courtneyraspor

I used the “Libreral” font on this just out of spite. #narcissisticfather #maganarcissist #narcissisticparent #weddingfail #latenightfinds


The MAGA hat wasn't the only bad decision dad made during his speech.

Raspor shared another clip on Instagram in response to a comment about the numerous MAGA members and friends of Trump getting indicted for sex crimes against children.

Raspor replied with a video of her dad thanking the DJ, then saying he had music queued up and he'd take requests, followed by "I'll Make Love To You" playing as dad grinned then looked toward the bride.

@courtneyraspor

Replying to @Joshua Renshaw Should we take a vote? Is this or the MAGA hat part of the speech worse? 😳 #maganarcissist #narcissisticfather #narcissisticparent #nocontactwithparent #estrangedadultchildren



@courtneyraspor/Instagram


@courtneyraspor/Instagram


@courtneyraspor/Instagram


@courtneyraspor/Instagram

A later email exchange with dad didn't improve matters.

@courtneyraspor

But he’s NOT a narcissist 🙄 “Courtney why would you post this on the internet?” Because I’m done protecting him, I’m done hiding and pretending everything’s okay, I’m done allowing him to play the martyr and allowing him space to twist the narrative in his favor and paint himself the victim time and time again. It’s about time he faces the consequences of his own actions and words. #narcissisticparent #nocontact #nocontactwithparent #maganarcissist #narcissisticfather


People were disgusted by MAGA dad's behavior, and by dad himself.

@courtneyraspor/TikTok


@courtneyraspor/TikTok


@courtneyraspor/TikTok


@courtneyraspor/TikTok


@courtneyraspor/TikTok


@courtneyraspor/TikTok


@courtneyraspor/Instagram


@courtneyraspor/Instagram


@courtneyraspor/Instagram


@courtneyraspor/Instagram


@courtneyraspor/Instagram


@courtneyraspor/Instagram


@courtneyraspor/Instagram


@courtneyraspor/Instagram


@courtneyraspor/Instagram

Raspor shared she has since gone no contact with her father and is much happier because of it.

When someone shows you who they are...

Screenshots of @cm.stabile's Instagram video
Elijah Wood surprises a pair of Lord of the Rings fans mid-vow at their real-life Hobbiton wedding.
@hobbitontours/TikTok

Keke Jones, known as @keketherealmrsjones on TikTok, shared the viral video capturing the moment she realized her husband’s affection had faded — a heartbreaking clip that’s now sparked millions of views and a revival of the “bird theory” trend.
@keketherealmrsjones/TikTok

Screenshots from TikTok about IHOP kids menu
@britnixh91/TikTok

Angela Bassett
Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images

Donald Trump
Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

