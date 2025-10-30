Single MAGA Women Complain That D.C.'s Conservative Dating Scene Lacks 'Masculine' Men—And We're Cackling

Social media users pounced with jokes after MAGA women spoke to the Washington Post and the New York Times about the lack of "masculine" men in Washington, D.C., which is hilarious for a party pretty much obsessed with the way "real men" act.
The notion that masculinity is being attacked–namely by the left wing–is a popular one among Republicans such as Missouri Senator Josh Hawley, who once accused "the Left" of hurting "the future of the American man" and went on to claim the "deconstruction of America begins with and depends on the deconstruction of American men."
But the left can't in theory bear responsibility for the "death" of traditional masculinity—a ridiculous notion in and of itself—given that MAGA women who spoke with reporters say they're not at all inspired by the MAGA men around them.
According to Morgan Housley, who was among several right-wing women who lamented to the Washington Post the challenges of dating in Washington, D.C., the dating pool remains sparse despite the number of young MAGA loyalists working in the administration.
The majority of D.C.'s residents voted for former Vice President Kamala Harris in the last election and Housely said it doesn't help that the MAGA men who are available are:
"Not fit, workaholics and not taking finding a wife seriously.”
She added:
“I felt like, being in conservative politics, there would be more, like, masculine men in the conservative movement, and I find that a lot of them aren’t as masculine as I would have hoped.”
Quite the confession.
Meanwhile, a MAGA woman named Natalie Winters told the New York Times that the guys she’s met actually aren't into women at all:
“The funny thing is, I had a lot of girlfriends who wanted to move here,” she said. “They thought the dating scene would be really great, that MAGA would bring in a whole wave of, like, you know, eligible, conservative, smart, enterprising men.”
"Everybody's freaking gay."
Oh dear.
And people couldn't help but crack jokes.
The dating pool in D.C. also suffers because liberals largely refuse to date people they believe support fascism—and could have supported or even attended the January 6 insurrection, the day a mob of President Donald Trump's supporters attacked the U.S. Capitol on the false premise the election was stolen.
Susan Trombetti, CEO of Exclusive Matchmaking, noted:
“I have a really open guy, and they’re like, ‘What? He’s a Republican?’ And automatically they go to: ‘Did he go to the insurrection? Did he attend the insurrection?’”
(Fascist) actions have consequences.