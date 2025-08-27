'The Daily Show' Epically Drags MAGA's American Flag Obsession With Hilariously NSFW Parody Ad

The Daily Show had people cackling after it skewered President Donald Trump and his MAGA followers over their obsession with the American flag with a parody ad for the "Trump Love Flag" that calls for people to not "desecrate, just fornicate."
Trump on Monday signed an executive order directing federal prosecutors to pursue criminal charges against people who burn American flags during protests.
And The Daily Show went all in, kicking off its segment with the following amid a clip of Trump hugging and kissing the American flag:
"The American flag—a symbol of freedom, justice, and Hulkamania. And no one loves this goddamn gorgeous flag more than President J. Trump. But now you can come pretty close."
"Introducing the Trump Love Flag. With this star-spangled beauty, you can finally show the flag what it means to you in the privacy of your own home."
As the video continues with a shot of a man bringing the flag into his bedroom, the narration continues:
"The Trump Love Flag is ready for your ultimate salute—and don't worry, it can keep a secret. Wet or dry, the Trump Love Flag is ready to serve. While it can never touch the ground, it can touch everywhere else."
The man is shown experiencing some sweet, sweet flag ecstasy in the shower—and things get even steamier from there.
You can see the video below.
People thought it was hilarious.
Trump’s order amounts to an effort to circumvent a 1989 Supreme Court ruling in Texas v. Johnson, which held in a 5-4 decision that flag burning is protected political expression under the First Amendment.
That landmark ruling invalidated flag-burning bans in 48 states. As he signed the order, Trump claimed, “you burn a flag, you get one year in jail,” though the directive itself makes no mention of sentencing and instead instructs prosecutors to pursue related charges such as disturbing the peace or environmental violations.