Matt Gaetz Gets Hit With Brutal Community Note After Sparring With GOP Rep. Over Real 'Conservatism'

Mom Dragged For Melting Down Over Daughter's Puberty Lesson After Ignoring School's Permission Slip

students in classroom
Maskot/Getty Images

Delta Ozzimo lashed out at her 5th grade daughter's school for allowing her to attend a sex education class about puberty before revealing that she'd missed a permission slip allowing parents to opt their kids out of the instruction.

Amelia Mavis Christnot
By Amelia Mavis ChristnotNov 05, 2025
Amelia Mavis Christnot

Amelia is an Oglala Lakȟóta, Kanien'kehá:ka Haudenosaunee and Métis Navy brat who settled in the wilds of Northern Maine. A member of the Indigenous Journalists Association, she considers herself a proud Maineiac.

See Full Bio

Delta Ozzimo, a self-identified sex workers' rights activist, sounded off on social media after her pre-teen daughter came home with worksheets depicting basic female anatomy.

Ozzimo, whose right-wing posts include ethnocentric and racist language, initially gained some sympathy for her outrage. The mother claimed she wasn't given a chance to consent to her fifth-grade daughter's participation in a Planned Parenthood-led sex education unit by her school.

But the tides turned when Ozzimo posted the opt-out letter she had actually received from the school.

The worksheets were part of a three-lesson puberty unit to be taught by Planned Parenthood educators. The unit included topics on anatomy, emotional and social development, and a classroom game.

This information as well as the class materials were all provided to parents by the school's health education department in advance of the class being taught. It included a form parents could sign to opt their child out of learning basic health information, pertaining to their own changing bodies, from qualified educators.

But despite knowing this, Ozzimo posted on X:

"Excuse me why did my daughter get handed this at school? This is 5th grade, and I didn't sign any paperwork allowing her to attend sex ed.”

Ozzimo's right-wing rage bait post got a context note from X users after the truth came to light, which said:

"As the OP explains in the thread, she ignored a permission slip from the school giving her the right to opt her child out of this lesson(s). Because she did not do this/forgot to do this, her child was taught with their peers"

Included was a link to the form Ozzimo ignored and then posted as "proof" the school deceived her.

The letter, in the first paragraph, explained a parent could opt their child out of being educated.

Subsequent information clearly outlined exactly what would be taught to Ozzimo's daughter, completely negating her claim of being blindsided by the school.

@deltaozzimo/X

The initial incident and backlash occurred in May of 2025, but jokes posted in October and November—a reference to a certain Stephen King horror story—made Ozzimo's posts go viral again.

The first round of backlash focused on education about puberty being standard for schools for decades.


@deltaozzimo/Instagram


Sh*tposting 101/Facebook


@deltaozzimo/X


Sh*tposting 101/Facebook



Sh*tposting 101/Facebook



Sh*tposting 101/Facebook


And Ozzimo fared no better the second time around.










Ozzimo's racist White nationalist posts...


...also got called out.


@deltaozzimo/X

Ignorance may be bliss for some parents, but it's detrimental to their children.

Statistically, children not educated about puberty or sexuality are more likely to become pregnant, get a Sexually Transmitted Infection (STI), or experience exploitation or violence.

