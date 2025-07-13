Plane Passengers Floored Over Flight Attendant's Suggestion While Stuck In 130 Degree Heat

Imagine being on time for your flight, only for takeoff to be delayed while the plane sits on the tarmac, with temperatures inside the plane cabin climbing to 130 degrees Fahrenheit.
Due to sweltering heat and complications, TikToker @brigchicago and her fellow passengers waited for their flight to take off. Whie the flight attendants did what they could to keep everyone calm and patient, some found their comments to be disingenuous.
The TikToker captioned the video:
"POV: It's 130 degrees on the plane, and you're being told to meditate."
Speaking over the announcement system, the flight attendant reassured the passengers that they were "doing their best," and she encouraged them to stay calm and to "meditate."
The TikToker spun the camera around, revealing her shocked friend from across the aisle, fanning herself with paper and laughing hysterically, before turning the camera to herself as she covered her mouth with her hand in shock.
An older woman over her shoulder also looked shocked, as her mouth dropped open at the realization of what she had just heard.
You can watch the video here:
@brigchicago
All of us with our little fans 😭😭 #fyp
Some were so shocked by the recommendation, TikToker @brigchicago shared a confirmation video.
@brigchicago
Replying to @C_smithereens yes she really said meditate 😭story time coming soon… and somehow it got worse 💀
A TikToker later called meditation "crazy," to which TikToker @brigchicago showed people fanning themselves as "meditation."
@brigchicago
Replying to @ki ✨ the most expensive hot yoga class I’ve ever taken😭😭
Some were concerned about the passengers being in that kind of heat for a prolonged amount time.
@brigchicago/TikTok
@brigchicago/TikTok
@brigchicago/TikTok
@brigchicago/TikTok
@brigchicago/TikTok
But there were some who empathized with the flight attendant and were certain that she was doing her best.
After all, the crazy temperature and weather were not the flight attendant's fault, and neither was the fact that the airplane had a prolonged delay on the hot tarmac. Rather, she was coming up with something to help pass the time and hopefully calm some people down, no matter how out-of-touch the recommendation seemed.
@brigchicago/TikTok
@brigchicago/TikTok
@brigchicago/TikTok
@brigchicago/TikTok
@brigchicago/TikTok
Traveling is already difficult enough without delays and record high temperatures, and it can only be worse to get on your plane on time, only for it to be delayed and for the temperature to keep rising while you wait to lift off.
All any of us can do is be as patient as we can, be kind to those around us, and take care of ourselves, especially in these record-breaking heat waves.