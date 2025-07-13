Skip to content

Pool Expert Reveals Why He'll Never Swim In A Public Pool In Eye-Opening TikTok

Search AI Powered
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

Plane Passengers Floored Over Flight Attendant's Suggestion While Stuck In 130 Degree Heat

Screenshots from @brigchicago's TikTok video
@brigchicago/TikTok

TikToker @brigchicago shared how her plane sat on the tarmac and reached 130 degrees Fahrenheit before being told by the crew to "meditate."

McKenzie Lynn Tozan
By McKenzie Lynn TozanJul 13, 2025
McKenzie Lynn Tozan
McKenzie Lynn Tozan has been a part of the George Takei family since 2019 when she wrote some of her favorite early pieces: Sesame Street introducing its first character who lived in foster care and Bruce Willis delivering a not-so-Die-Hard opening pitch at a Phillies game. She's gone on to write nearly 3,000 viral and trending stories for George Takei, Comic Sands, Percolately, and ÜberFacts. With an unstoppable love for the written word, she's also an avid reader, poet, and indie novelist.
See Full Bio

Imagine being on time for your flight, only for takeoff to be delayed while the plane sits on the tarmac, with temperatures inside the plane cabin climbing to 130 degrees Fahrenheit.

Due to sweltering heat and complications, TikToker @brigchicago and her fellow passengers waited for their flight to take off. Whie the flight attendants did what they could to keep everyone calm and patient, some found their comments to be disingenuous.

The TikToker captioned the video:

"POV: It's 130 degrees on the plane, and you're being told to meditate."

Speaking over the announcement system, the flight attendant reassured the passengers that they were "doing their best," and she encouraged them to stay calm and to "meditate."

The TikToker spun the camera around, revealing her shocked friend from across the aisle, fanning herself with paper and laughing hysterically, before turning the camera to herself as she covered her mouth with her hand in shock.

An older woman over her shoulder also looked shocked, as her mouth dropped open at the realization of what she had just heard.

You can watch the video here:

@brigchicago

All of us with our little fans 😭😭 #fyp

Some were so shocked by the recommendation, TikToker @brigchicago shared a confirmation video.

@brigchicago

Replying to @C_smithereens yes she really said meditate 😭story time coming soon… and somehow it got worse 💀

A TikToker later called meditation "crazy," to which TikToker @brigchicago showed people fanning themselves as "meditation."

@brigchicago

Replying to @ki ✨ the most expensive hot yoga class I’ve ever taken😭😭

Some were concerned about the passengers being in that kind of heat for a prolonged amount time.

  @brigchicago/TikTok

 

  @brigchicago/TikTok

 

  @brigchicago/TikTok

 

  @brigchicago/TikTok

 

  @brigchicago/TikTok

 

But there were some who empathized with the flight attendant and were certain that she was doing her best.

After all, the crazy temperature and weather were not the flight attendant's fault, and neither was the fact that the airplane had a prolonged delay on the hot tarmac. Rather, she was coming up with something to help pass the time and hopefully calm some people down, no matter how out-of-touch the recommendation seemed.

  @brigchicago/TikTok

 

  @brigchicago/TikTok

 

  @brigchicago/TikTok

 

  @brigchicago/TikTok

 

  @brigchicago/TikTok

 

Traveling is already difficult enough without delays and record high temperatures, and it can only be worse to get on your plane on time, only for it to be delayed and for the temperature to keep rising while you wait to lift off.

All any of us can do is be as patient as we can, be kind to those around us, and take care of ourselves, especially in these record-breaking heat waves.

Latest News

Screenshots from @alexojennings' TikTok video
Trending

Bride Mocked For Posting 'Cringe' Dance Performance For Her Husband in Front Of Her Religious Parents

Outraged Mom Calls Out American Airlines After Her Special Needs Daughter Is Forced To Crawl Off Plane
Trending

Outraged Mom Calls Out American Airlines After Her Special Needs Daughter Is Forced To Crawl Off Plane

Reneé Rapp
LGBTQ

Singer Reneé Rapp Gives Young LGBTQ+ Fans Some Hilarious Advice On How To Handle Homophobic Parents

Barbie dolls on display
Political News

Conservatives Predictably Outraged After Mattel Introduces New Barbie With Type 1 Diabetes

More from Trending

Donald Trump; Superman (2025) poster
Joe Raedle/Getty Images; Warner Bros. Pictures

White House Blasted After Portraying Trump As Superman In Bonkers Poster Mock-up

The White House was mercilessly mocked online after it posted a revised poster for the latest Superman film that features President Donald Trump as the Man of Steel.

The latest big screen adaptation of the famed superhero comic, Superman, was directed by James Gunn and stars David Corenswet as the titular superhero, Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane, and Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor. The film has received positive reviews and has already made an estimated $2.8 million from Tuesday previews for a total $21 million, including Thursday previews.

Keep ReadingShow less
Screenshot of Charlie Kirk
Real America's Voice

MAGA Influencer Charlie Kirk Called Out After Blaming DEI For High Death Toll In Texas Flooding Disaster

Turning Point USA founder and MAGA influencer Charlie Kirk was harshly criticized after he claimed the death toll in the flash floods that have devastated central Texas "would not have been as high if it wasn't for DEI," ridiculously suggesting that principles of diversity, equity, and inclusion were responsible.

Kirk's comments are reflective of President Donald Trump’s broader push to dismantle federal programs focused on diversity and inclusion—part of what he pledged in his inaugural address would be a campaign to stop attempts to “socially engineer race and gender into every aspect of public and private life.”

Keep ReadingShow less
Close-up black and white photo of a young woman placing a finger over her mouth, hushing us.
Photo by Kristina Flour on Unsplash

People Reveal The Dark Secrets They Discovered About Someone After They Died

Sometimes you never know who someone is until they're gone.

Everyone has their secrets.

Keep ReadingShow less
Screenshot of Jesse Watters; Hakeem Jeffries
Fox News; Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Jesse Watters Pathetically Tries To Burn Hakeem Jeffries With Bizarre 'Rule For Men' Rant

Fox News personality Jesse Watters was widely mocked after he criticized House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries for having recently shared a photo of himself on Instagram that appeared to be digitally altered—with the bench he was leaning against noticeably warped around his hips.

You can see Jeffries' photo below.

Keep ReadingShow less
Snoop Dogg
Christopher Polk/Billboard via Getty Images

Snoop Dogg's Puppy Instagram Breaks Internet

Snoop Dogg introduced his fans to the newest little bow-wow in his household, a puppy named Baby Boy Broadus.

The adorable small tan French bulldog made his debut on the rapper’s Instagram account on June 28th, sporting a Louis Vuitton leash and chewing on his owner’s Death Row Jacket.

Keep ReadingShow less