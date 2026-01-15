Skip to content

Karoline Leavitt Gets Awkward Reminder After Complaining That Protesters Are Flashing Their Middle Fingers At ICE

Search AI Powered
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

Hockey Player Comes Out As Gay In Powerful Post After Being Inspired By 'Heated Rivalry'

Jesse Kortuem; Connor Storrie and Hudson Williams in 'Heated Rivalry'
Jesse Kortuem/Facebook; Crave/HBO Max

Hockey player Jesse Kortuem shared a coming out Facebook post after being partially inspired by the success and message of the popular series Heated Rivalry.

Peter Karleby
By Peter KarlebyJan 15, 2026
Peter Karleby
Peter Karleby is a writer, content producer and performer originally from Michigan. His writing has also appeared on YourTango, Delish and Medium, and he has produced content for NBC, The New York Times and The CW, among others. When not working, he can be found tripping over his own feet on a hiking trail while singing Madonna songs to ward off lurking bears.
See Full Bio

Recently, Heated Rivalry star Hudson Williams told Andy Cohen he's been flooded with messages from closeted gay athletes thanking him for his work on the show.

Now, the impact of the Crave and HBO series has gone up a notch, with hockey player Jesse Kortuem coming out publicly after being inspired by the show.

In a Facebook post, Kortuem explained that he left the sport, where he played professionally in several leagues, in part because of the homophobia he faced.

But watching Heated Rivalry, he said, made his realize it is "finally time" to come out publicly.

Speaking to Out, Kortuem said:

"I know many closeted and gay men in the hockey world are being hit hard by Heated Rivalry's success."
"Never in my life did I think something so positive and loving could come from such a masculine sport."
"I've struggled the last few weeks to put these emotions into words, fearing the impact on team dynamics, etc."

But he did indeed find the words on Facebook. In his post, Kortuem described the rush his love of hockey gives him every time he enters an ice rink.

But that joy has always been tempered by the fear of coming out.

"For a long time, however, the rink did not feel like a place where I could be all of me. I felt I had to hide parts of myself for far too long."

Kortuem described what it was like to grow up in Minnesota as a competitive teen athlete in the sport.

"I carried a weight that did not seem to fit into that world, and I lived in a constant state of dichotomy."

Later, as an adult, he felt even more nervous about his secret.

"...revealing who I truly was to my team would change everything in an instant, their opinion of me, could bring negative attention to the team with the 'gay player', so I never took the chance."
"I spent every week in a locker room with guys I respected, yet I still did not feel safe enough to tell them who I truly was."

After leaving the sport, Kortuem fell into a handful of gay hockey leagues that changed his perspective and led to a recent tournament event where he realized he'd come full circle.

He explained:

"Standing on that ice, I realized I have finally found my peace."

That, combined with Heated Rivalry, convinced him that now was the time to publicly come out—especially as a way of being there for his fellow gay athletes.

"I want to speak to the athletes out there who are still in the closet or struggling to find their way."
"I want you to know that there is hope and you’re not alone. There is a life and a deep happiness waiting for you on your path. You will get through this, and it is going to be okay."

On social media, people found Kortuem's message deeply moving.

@sergay.argentina/Instagram

@carloarrechea/Instagram

@zacharyzane_/Instagram

@treywatts123/Instagram

@lady_golightly/Instagram

@chrispitsicalis/Instagram

@_scruffaluffagus/Instagram

@j.m.pomeroy/Instagram

@brettburger/Instagram

Let it never be said that representation doesn't matter.

Latest News

Riley Gaines; Donald Trump
Donald Trump

Fox News Hosts Dragged After Fawning Over Trump's Alleged Testosterone Levels

Donald Trrump; Maria Corina Machado
Political News

Trump Is Getting Epically Dragged After Showing Off Nobel Peace Prize Maria Corina Machado Gave Him

Trump Is Weirding Everyone Out With His Bizarre Comments About Whole Milk
Political News

Trump Is Weirding Everyone Out With His Bizarre Comments About Whole Milk

Brooke Rollins
News

Agriculture Secretary Gives Truly Bleak Description Of A Cheap Meal Option For Americans—And Wow

More from News/lgbtq

Person behind bars
Photo by Ye Jinghan on Unsplash

Prison Guards Describe Times They've Seen Former Inmates After They Got Released

We all make mistakes, but there are certain mistakes and bad decisions that might lead us to believe that there's no way to have a good life after making such a wrong turn.

But according to some Redditors, there can be a great life ahead, even in the chapter after jail or prison.

Keep ReadingShow less
Screenshots from Redditor dreamthorp's video
u/dreamthorp/Reddit

Firefighter Dubbed A Hero For Trying To Kick Down Gamer Neighbor's Door After Hearing His Cries For Help

Not many of us genuinely have a story that ends with a laugh and, "It was all just a big misunderstanding!"

But Redditor dreamthorp had quite the story of misunderstanding to share, based on his post in the "ARC_Raiders" subReddit.

Keep ReadingShow less
Robert Pattinson (left) and Timothée Chalamet (right)
Lionel Hahn/Getty Images; A24

'Marty Supreme' Director Reveals That Robert Pattinson Played Key Role In Film—And Fans Are Stunned

Timothée Chalamet’s Marty Supreme has become both an awards-season darling and a box office juggernaut, delivering A24 its second-biggest opening ever and cementing its status as one of the year’s most buzzed-about films.

But amid the Golden Globe wins, Critics' Choice buzz, and widespread praise for Chalamet’s performance, one delightful detail slipped past even the most attentive fans.

Keep ReadingShow less
Dad playing with his child
MoMo Productions/Getty Images

Dad Sparks Backlash After Admitting He Can't Stand Spending More Than 10 Minutes With His Kids

Most people who have chosen to have kids and become parents love their children.

That said, we generally can only spend so much time with people, whether they're our loved ones or coworkers, before we need a little break. It's okay that parents might like an occasional break from their children, like having a nice dinner out.

Keep ReadingShow less
Screenshots from @_markie.__'s TikTok video
@_markie.__/TikTok

Lifters Stand Up For Woman After Fatphobic Guy At Gym Tells Her Not To Work Out Next To Him

There's nothing quite like people going to the gym to improve their health, only for them to be shamed by fellow gym goers.

TikToker @_markie.__, who regularly posts workout routines, motivation, and gym culture videos, was working on a video when a commotion broke out near the front door of the gym.

Keep ReadingShow less