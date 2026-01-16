Skip to content

Teyana Taylor Hilariously Confirms She Was Who Leo DiCaprio Was Talking To In That Viral Golden Globes Clip

Teyana Taylor; Leonardo DiCaprio
Brianna Bryson/Getty Images; CBS

The Golden Globe winner confirmed to Access Hollywood that she was the target of her One Battle After Another costar's viral rant—and did her best to reveal what he actually said.

Peter Karleby
By Peter KarlebyJan 16, 2026
Peter Karleby
Peter Karleby is a writer, content producer and performer originally from Michigan. His writing has also appeared on YourTango, Delish and Medium, and he has produced content for NBC, The New York Times and The CW, among others. When not working, he can be found tripping over his own feet on a hiking trail while singing Madonna songs to ward off lurking bears.
See Full Bio

Now we know who Leonardo DiCaprio was queening out with at the Golden Globes: his costar Teyana Taylor.

Taylor won the Globe for Best Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture for her performance in PT Anderson's One Battle After Another that night, but it turns out that wasn't the only big moment of the evening for her.

The more low-key, not to mention boozy, vibe of the Golden Globes means the show is always full of light-hearted moments, and this year perhaps none has brought as much joy as Leonardo DiCaprio having a REALLY good time at his table during an ad break.

And in an interview with Access Hollywood, Taylor confirmed that the silly moment came courtesy of her—and KPop Demon Hunters.

Or at least, she thinks so. In a true testament to how much fun the Globes can be, Taylor said she was too "blacked out" to know for certain. But she's pretty sure!

@accesshollywood

The mystery has been solved! We now know who Leonardo DiCaprio was talking to during his viral #GoldenGlobes moment! #awardseason

Taylor and DiCaprio are costars in One Battle After Another, which is heavily favored to take home a slew of Oscars in March.

But Taylor said she and DiCaprio's Globes moment came courtesy of more low-key, family-friendly fare.

Leo's silly moment, in which he seems to be decidedly, uh, let's just say "flamboyant," had people laughing so hard it instantly went viral and even attracted lip readers' analyses.

One such lip reader known as Jackie G online said that DiCaprio was talking about KPop Demon Hunters, and it turns out her analysis was correct!

Taylor told Access Hollywood:

“And the crazy part about it is, I’m so blacked out from that day, that I want to say we may have been talking about KPop Demon Hunters."
"Because I was so happy when they won, because my kids love KPop Demon Hunters. So, I was over there just jamming, and I think he just caught me jamming and we started talking about it.”

The animated film, which is about a K-Pop band that doubles as demon hunters just like it says on the tin, won the Globes for Best Motion Picture - Animated and Best Original Song for its track "Golden."

As for what Taylor and DiCaprio were actually talking about? Well that's lost to history (and presumably booze), it seems.

"I just don’t remember what he was saying, I don’t even think I really heard what he was saying. I was probably just laughing and kiki-ing back ... and had no clue what he’s saying.”

On social media, fans loved that the DiCaprio moment was exactly the lighthearted kiki with Taylor everyone thought it might be.

The silly moment may seem uncharacteristic of Leo to us out here in the audience, but Taylor went on to say that she and DiCaprio, whom she affectionately called "my family," had silly banter right from the moment they met.

That relationship may reach a whole new height in March, when both actors are heavily favored to win Oscars for their performances in One Battle After Another. Maybe we'll get a whole new moment of silliness to go along with it!

