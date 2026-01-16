Skip to content

Fox News Hosts Dragged After Fawning Over Trump's Alleged Testosterone Levels

Rihanna Enlists Elon Musk’s Estranged Daughter Vivian Wilson To Be Model For Savage X Fenty Shoot

Rihanna; Vivian Jenna Wilson
Mike Coppola/Getty Images for The Gotham Film & Media Institute; River Callaway/Variety via Getty Images

Rihanna tapped Vivian Wilson, the estranged trans daughter of X owner Elon Musk, to be part of her Fenty X Valentine's Day lingerie campaign.

Amelia Mavis Christnot
By Amelia Mavis ChristnotJan 16, 2026
Amelia Mavis Christnot

Amelia is an Oglala Lakȟóta, Kanien'kehá:ka Haudenosaunee and Métis Navy brat who settled in the wilds of Northern Maine. A member of the Indigenous Journalists Association, she considers herself a proud Maineiac.

See Full Bio

Vivian Jenna Wilson is a young woman whose star is on the rise in the world of modeling. She made her runway debut in September during New York Fashion Week, walking in Alexis Bittar's Spring-Summer 2026 show.

The estranged daughter of problematic billionaire Elon Musk has now been asked by pop icon Rihanna to appear in her Savage x Fenty Valentine's Day lingerie campaign, titled “Love So Savage: A Modern Ode to Aphrodite."

Early visuals feature Wilson with Forever actor Lovie Simone and model Emma Arletta in front of marble statues to fit the Aphrodite theme.


Das Unterwäsche-Label Savage X Fenty von Rihanna hat für seine neue Kollektion Elon Musks trans Tocher Vivian Wilson (r.) als Model verpflichtet

[image or embed]
— queer.de (@queerde.bsky.social) January 8, 2026 at 9:01 AM

The news was all over Musk's X social media platform.















Even Musk's AI chatbot Grok was part of the conversation.


Wilson is the eldest daughter of Musk and his second child with his first wife, Jennifer Justine Wilson Musk.

The former Mrs. Musk is mother to five of his 14 children—twins and triplets allegedly conceived using sex-selective in vitro fertilization (IVF) to ensure Musk would have only male offspring.

Wilson told Teen Vogue:

"I will say I do not actually know how many siblings I have, if you include half-siblings."

Since Wilson came out as trans in 2020, the former Trump administration official has denounced her transition and used his platform to attack her identity and spread transphobic rhetoric. Musk has also spoken out against gender affirming care and championed transphobic causes and individuals.

Wilson, who described her father as a "pathetic man-child," hasn't let his hatred affect her happiness. In addition to walking several runways, Wilson also had a Teen Vogue cover.

Savage X Fenty will be her first major ad campaign.

