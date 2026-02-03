Skip to content

Team USA Olympian Shows Off All The Free Swag She's Gotten—And People Are Stunned

Search AI Powered
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

SZA Defends Cher After Her Awkward 'Luther Vandross' Mix-Up During The Grammys

SZA; Cher
Leon Bennett/The Recording Academy/Getty Images; Johnny Nunez/The Recording Academy/Getty Images

Cher had a bit of a shaky time presenting Record of the Year at the Grammy Awards on Sunday—but SZA, who won the award alongside rapper Kendrick Lamar for the song "Luther," gave her plenty of grace.

McKenzie Lynn Tozan
By McKenzie Lynn TozanFeb 03, 2026
McKenzie Lynn Tozan
McKenzie Lynn Tozan has been a part of the George Takei family since 2019 when she wrote some of her favorite early pieces: Sesame Street introducing its first character who lived in foster care and Bruce Willis delivering a not-so-Die-Hard opening pitch at a Phillies game. She's gone on to write nearly 3,000 viral and trending stories for George Takei, Comic Sands, Percolately, and ÜberFacts. With an unstoppable love for the written word, she's also an avid reader, poet, and indie novelist.
See Full Bio

From Chappell Roan's daring red carpet look, to Sabrina Carpenter getting teary-eyed at missing out on six Grammys, to memorable stage performances, the 2026 Grammys left us with a lot to talk about!

But one of the funniest moments had to be Cher's presentation of the Record of the Year.

Cher took the stage to present the Record of the Year, only to give a very dramatic pause when it was time to announce the winner. As giggles fanned out across the audience, Cher looked behind her and realized her mistake.

She then admitted to the audience that she'd been told that the winner would be revealed on the prompter screens, so she was trying to time her announcement with the presentation. The audience laughed as Cher covered her mouth in embarrassment.

It only got sillier from there.

Cher then dramatically opened the envelope, but instead of saying that the winner was "Luther" or SZA and Kendrick Lamar, she instead said the winner was Luther Vandross, the legendary R&B artist who died in 2005—and the inspiration for the song.

There was confusion in the audience, and Kendrick Lamar and SZA seemed to decide amongst themselves that "Luther Vandross" meant them, before Cher clarified from the stage, simply saying Kendrick Lamar's name but not SZA's.

You can watch Cher's presentation here:

Some were genuinely confused by Cher's mention of Luther Vandross instead of the song "Luther."





Others couldn't help but laugh at how Cher's whole award presentation went.





In response to the negative comments, SZA spoke up on Cher's behalf, giving her the benefit of the doubt and showing her grace.

"We share the frequency of the song."
"It's his [Vandross's] frequency that allowed us to win, allowed it to be memorable."
"So she's not wrong. And she's from that era; she probably really knew Luther Vandross."
"Of course, her brain and her energy was connecting that energy to the energy that we're sharing. We're just, we're mooching off what Luther already gave us, so we're grateful, and I wish I could speak to him and thank him."

You can listen to SZA's response here:

Fans were touched by SZA's take on the situation.




This was such a thoughtful response for SZA to share and a positive spin to what some found to be a funny or awkward moment.

We all make mistakes, especially when we're in front of a lot of people, and it's lovely that SZA was able to take this and turn it into a great memory.

Latest News

Tomás-Llorenç Guarino Sabaté performs his Minions-inspired routine, complete with a yellow shirt and blue overalls.
Trending

Figure Skater Shares Hopeful Update After His Popular 'Minions' Routine Was Banned Just Days Before Olympics

Kelly Clarkson
Celebrities

Kelly Clarkson Shares Heartfelt Post To Explain Why She's Ending Her Talk Show After Seven Seasons

Nicki Minaj
Donald Trump

Nicki Minaj Dragged After Writing Cryptic Posts About Artists In 'Satanic Cult' That Sacrifices Babies

Jelly Roll
Political News

Grammy Winner Jelly Roll Called Out After Giving Bizarre Excuse To Avoid Reporter's Question About ICE

More from Entertainment/celebrities

Screenshot of Kayleigh McEnany discussing "Melania" film
Fox News

Kayleigh McEnany Raises Eyebrows With Dubious Story About Her Mom Watching 'Melania' At Packed Theater

Fox News host Kayleigh McEnany—who served as White House Press Secretary during the final stretch of the first Trump administration—had people raising their eyebrows after she claimed her mother saw the new documentary Melania at a lively Florida movie theater that was "standing room only."

Melania follows current First Lady Melania Trump in the 20 days leading up to President Donald Trump’s second inauguration following the 2024 presidential election. The film was directed by Brett Ratner, who was accused of sexual harassment and misconduct by at least six women.

Keep ReadingShow less
Minneapolis anti-ICE protest
Roberto Schmidt/AFP via Getty Images

The City Of Minneapolis Just Got Nominated For A Nobel Peace Prize—And Everyone's Thinking The Same Thing

President Donald Trump isn't going to be happy to know that the editors of The Nation have nominated the city of Minneapolis and its residents for the 2026 Nobel Peace Prize, citing the city's response to Trump's immigration crackdown that has captured the nation's attention since the murders of Renée Nicole Good and Alex Pretti at the hands of ICE agents.

In a statement addressed to the Norwegian Nobel Committee, the editors noted that "while individuals and organizations have been granted this prize since its inception in 1901, no municipality has ever been recognized."

Keep ReadingShow less
Woman with her arms crossed
Photo by ᕈ O W L Y on Unsplash

People Explain Which 'Small' Social Rules They Refuse To Ever Follow

Home, work, the library, other people's homes, the grocery store; no matter where we go, there are rules and expectations.

Perhaps most of these are reasonable enough to assume everyone will follow along and do them to make the setting comfortable for everyone.

Keep ReadingShow less
Kat Dennings attends iHeartRadio Jingle Ball 2025 presented by Capital One.
Jesse Grant/Getty Images for iHeartRadio

MCU Fans Concerned After Kat Dennings Reveals That Marvel Has 'Scanned' Her Likeness

When you hear that you’re getting a “body scan,” you probably assume it’s tied to a medical procedure—not that your entire physical likeness is being quietly archived for potential future use in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

But that’s allegedly what happened to MCU star Kat Dennings, who casually dropped the revelation while addressing her status in Avengers: Doomsday.

Keep ReadingShow less
Nancy Mace
Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

Nancy Mace Dragged After Damning Profile Reveals The Lengths She Went To Be 'Hottest Woman In Congress'

South Carolina Republican Representative Nancy Mace is getting dragged after a damning New York Magazine profile revealed she forced staffers to create burner Reddit accounts to boost her standing in a "hottest women in Congress" forum.

According to sources, Mace was so "obsessed" with monitoring her online reputation that she "instructed" one staffer to “go on Reddit forums about the ‘hottest women in Congress’ to boost her standing in the rankings and comment where needed.”

Keep ReadingShow less